U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,849.67
    +66.45 (+1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,209.42
    +333.71 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,483.69
    +270.40 (+2.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.62
    +42.59 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.52
    -0.44 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.00
    +8.20 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.34 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    +0.0054 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9590
    -1.3760 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,590.74
    -24.88 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.99
    +0.21 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Global BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine (Immune, Therapy) Markets Report 2022: A $91 Million market by 2030 - Rising Incidence and Prevalence Rates of Tuberculosis Driving Demand

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market, by Product Type, by Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017- 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market held a market value of USD 61.31 million in 2021 and is likely to reach USD 91.10 million by the year 2030.

The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In addition to that, the market volume is projected to be 535.7 million units in 2021, along with a growth rate of 3.3% over the forecast period.

With the rising incidence and prevalence rates of tuberculosis, the BCG tuberculosis vaccine demand has substantially increased. The high population growth, along with the rising clinical trials is also subject to boost of the market. On the other hand, the rising supply chain logistics, involving the raw material procurement and supply is an element that hinders the growth rate of the BCG tuberculosis vaccine industry to a limited extent.

There has been a tremendous rise in the number of deaths due to TB in 2020, which is believed to have resulted through the disruptions to treatment and diagnosis caused by the pandemic outbreak. According to TB Facts, TB is the second leading cause of death from a single infectious agent, which ranks second to COVID-19.

Moreover, the concern revolving around the side effects of the vaccine is also hampering the preference rate of the market.

Growth Influencers:

High Prevalence and Incidence Rates of Tuberculosis Worldwide

The rising prevalence and incidence rates of tuberculosis over the globe drives the demand for the BCG TB vaccine at a significant level. For instance, according to GHE, a registered charity commission based in the UK, stated that around 30 high burden countries in the world accounted for 86% of all estimated incidence cases on a global level. The incidence rate for India accounted to be 26%, whereas for China, it was 8.5%. such high statistics drive the growth rate of the market.

The surge in population growth across the world

The high population growth contributes directly to the increasing demand for the BCG tuberculosis vaccines. For instance, according to the statistics published by the United Nations, the world's population is expected to increase by 2 billion persons in the next 30 years, from 7.7 billion currently to 9.7 billion in 2050 and could peak at around 11 billion by 2100. Thus, the high population creates high demand, leading to the market growth for the BCH tuberculosis vaccines market.

Regional Overview

By region, the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific market for BCG tuberculosis vaccine held the largest market share of more than 60% in 2021, accounting for a revenue of USD 38.94 million, owing to the high research-focused countries, such as Japan, Australia, and India.

For instance, in March 2022, the Serum Institute of India applied to the Drugs Controller General of India seeking Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its recombinant BCG (rBCG) vaccine for the prevention of tuberculosis. Furthermore, the European region is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate owing to the rising awareness.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market include China Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Japan BCG Laboratory, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, GSBPL, Statens Serum Institute, AJ Vaccines, among others.

The major five players in the market hold approximately 70% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, expansions to sustain in the market.

For instance, in November 2020, Gulf Health Council (GHC) approved AJ Vaccines' production site-facility in Copenhagen, Denmark. The approval implies the vaccine production is at a high standard which will aid to assure timely patient access to vaccines in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the other countries in the Middle Eastern region.

The global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market report provides insights on the below pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

  • Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

  • Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

  • Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

  • Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

  • Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of BCG tuberculosis vaccines

  • Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in BCG tuberculosis vaccine, cost analysis of BCG tuberculosis vaccine tools

The global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global BCG tuberculosis vaccine market?

Segments Overview:

By Product Type

  • Immune BCG

  • Therapy BCG

The immune BCG product type segment held the largest market share of more than 80% in 2021.

By Application

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

The hospitals segment is likely to hold an opportunity of more than USD 20 million from 2022 to 2030.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

95

Forecast Period

2021 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$61.31 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$91.1 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.5 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of BCG Tuberculosis (TB) Vaccine
1.2 Market Taxonomy
1.3 Objective of the study

Chapter 2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Market Size Estimation Methodology
2.3 Forecasting Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market Introduction
3.2 Market Value and Growth Factor Analysis
3.3 Segmental Overview

Chapter 4 Competition Landscape
4.1 Global BCG Tuberculosis (TB) Vaccine Market Key Players
4.2 Market Share Analysis
4.3 Market Concentration Rate
4.4 Competitive Dashboard - Competitor Mapping

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 High prevalence of tuberculosis worldwide
5.1.1.2 The surge in population growth across the world
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Uncertainty in the supply of raw materials and side effects associated with the vaccine
5.1.3 Opportunity
5.1.3.1 Initiatives by United Nations (UN) for TB prevention worldwide
5.1.4 Trend
5.1.4.1 Investing in tuberculosis prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and research
5.2 COVID-19 Impact
5.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 6 Global BCG Tuberculosis (TB) Vaccine Market, Value Chain and Sales Chain Analysis
6.1 Industry Channel & Sales Channel Analysis
6.1.1 BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Industry Chain Analysis
6.1.2 BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Consumer
6.1.3 BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Sales & Marketing
6.1.3.1 BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Sales Channel
6.1.3.2 BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Distributors

Chapter 7 Global BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market Analysis, by Region
7.1 Sector Breakdown Assessment, 2017-2030
7.1.1 Global BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market Revenue and Volume by Region (2017-2030)

Chapter 8 Global BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market Analysis, by Type

Chapter 9 Global BCG Tuberculosis Vaccine Market Analysis, by Application

Company Profiles

  • Japan BCG Laboratory

  • China Biotechnology Co., Ltd

  • Merck KGaA

  • Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

  • GSBPL

  • AJ Vaccines

  • Statens Serum Institute

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9h2hmh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bcg-tuberculosis-vaccine-immune-therapy-markets-report-2022-a-91-million-market-by-2030---rising-incidence-and-prevalence-rates-of-tuberculosis-driving-demand-301711001.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Stocks Popped Today

    All's well that ends well in the stock market -- and as trading winds down in what has been a miserable year for semiconductor investors, shareholders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are getting a reprieve of sorts. Qualcomm is gaining 2.9%, and Intel is up 2.2%.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • 4 Integrated US Oil Stocks Set to Escape Industry Weakness

    From upstream activities to refining, prospects for companies are not at all rosy now, dampening the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will likely survive the business challenges.

  • Got $3,000? 5 of the Safest Stocks to Buy for 2023

    No matter how volatile the stock market is in 2023, these tried-and-true companies can deliver for their shareholders.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Could Have Had His First Margin Call for Twitter Loan

    Based on the agreement Elon Musk signed to help fund his Twitter purchase, he has experienced his first margin call because of Tesla's stock-price declines.

  • 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a shock recently as the central bank raised interest rates once again, taking its benchmark rate to its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also suggested that it would keep raising rates in 2023 to bring down inflation. The Fed's hawkish stance sent equities tumbling, as it was expected that the central bank would dial down rate increases in 2023 thanks to signs of cooling inflation.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tells workers not to worry about 'stock market craziness'

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss reports that Elon Musk has addressed Tesla staff in a memo thanking them for a strong fourth quarter and assuring them to not be bothered by stock price uncertainty.

  • Dow up over 350 points, stocks rebound after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    The main indexes built on premarket gains after U.S. weekly jobless claims data showed the number of workers receiving benefits has climbed to the highest level since February, a tentative sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes might be slowing economic growth and inflation. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 70 points, or 1.8%, to 3,853. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4% to 10,213, its lowest closing level of the year.

  • Cal-Maine Foods miss on earnings amid higher egg prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Cal-Maine Foods despite topping revenue expectations.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Eni's Discovery, Petrobras' FPSO Start-Up in Focus

    Apart from Eni (E) and Petrobras (PBR), Imperial Oil (IMO), Chevron (CVX) and Equinor (EQNR) hogged attention during the week.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Surges On Reiterated Buy Rating

    The Dow Jones rallied Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Gets FDA Nod for Multiple Sclerosis Drug

    The FDA approves TG Therapeutics' (TGTX) Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company plans to launch the drug in the first quarter of 2023. Stock up.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 4% higher, artificial intelligence-assisted lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was up by more than 4%, and insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was up by more than 5.5%. Investors rejoiced after new unemployment claims came in at 225,000 for the week that ended Dec. 24 -- 9,000 higher than the prior week and slightly above the consensus estimate.

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is to recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are

  • Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today

    The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.

  • Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.