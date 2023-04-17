The Global Beacon Market is forecast to grow by $31347.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 58.12% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Beacon Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the beacon market and is forecast to grow by $31347.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 58.12% during the forecast period.

Our report on the beacon market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by augmented adoption of beacon technology by diversified end users, benefits of proximity beacon marketing, and increasing adoption of premium smartphones in emerging economies.



The beacon market is segmented as below:

By Type

• iBeacon

• Eddystone

• Others



By End-user

• Retail

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Transportation and others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) systems as one of the prime reasons driving the beacon market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of industry 4.0 and adoption of beacons in logistics and transportation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the beacon market covers the following areas:

• Beacon market sizing

• Beacon market forecast

• Beacon market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beacon market vendors that include Accent Advanced Systems SLU, ams OSRAM AG, Apple Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Beacon Biosignals Inc., Beacon Platform Inc., Blesh, BlueCats Australia Pty Ltd., BlueUp Srls, Chengdu JAALEE Technology Co. Ltd., Estimote Inc., G24 Power Ltd., PaeDae Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Kontakt Micro Location Sp. Z.o.o, KS Technologies Inc., Leantegra Inc., MOKOSmart, Radius Networks Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the beacon market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

