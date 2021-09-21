U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.50
    +22.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,056.00
    +217.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,071.50
    +62.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.50
    +17.70 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.13
    +0.84 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.00
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.71
    +4.90 (+23.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3674
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5970
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,827.38
    -2,662.05 (-5.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,071.94
    -62.44 (-5.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Global Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market Growth Trends, Key Players and Forecasts to 2028: Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machines Continue to Lead the Market

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapidly flourishing culture of cafes and coffee boutiques stimulated the bean to cup coffee machines market to register a market value of US$ 1,678.4 million in 2019. However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of cafes, hotels, campuses and airports witnessed a significant decline in the footfall due to lockdown restrictions. In addition, numerous commercial retail outlets along with various corporate and educational campuses were shut in order to curb the spread of the virus. Thereby, the overall bean to cup coffee machines market took a hit in 2020. However, with relaxing lockdown restrictions along with resumption of economic activities, the market is expected to surge back from 2021. One of prominent factors driving the market is the need to eliminate the presence of the human barista to curb the spread of infection. Thereby, the demand for automatic bean to cup coffee machines is expected to witness significant growth in the following years.

Semiautomatic bean to cup coffee machines are losing their market share to automatic variants making them the most dominant in the overall market. Automatic bean to cup coffee machines facilitate easy usage and avoid wastage at each stage of preparation from roasting, grinding and brewing. Consequently, they are extensively being used in hotels, restaurants, and cafes as they are capable of making large quantity of coffee easily and economically. However, such machines are not preferred for residential end-users since automatic bean to cup coffee machines are expensive compared to semiautomatic and manual variants. Manual bean to cup coffee machines have the least market share and are used rarely by residential and vintage coffee bars worldwide.

At present direct retail for bean to cup coffee machines are the most preferred sales channel for consumers. Owing to this, direct retail sales channel led the market in terms of market value in 2019. However, the scenario is not expected to remain for very long as consumers are gradually shifting from direct retail to online. Online retail for bean to cup coffee machines market is growing perpetually and is soon to overgrow over direct retail market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the latest trends in the bean to cup coffee machines market and potential opportunities for the players?

  • How will growing café culture affect the global as well as regional bean to cup coffee machines market?

  • Which is the largest and fastest growing segment in terms of machine type, sales channel, and end-user?

  • Which is the most attractive geographical region/country for overall bean to cup coffee machines market?

  • What is the market size and trends in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, and Latin America?


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market
2.2 Global Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market, by Machine Type
2.3 Global Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market, by Sales Channel
2.4 Global Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market, by End-user
2.5 Global Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market, by Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Global Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market Overview
3.1 Market Dynamics
3.1.1 Market Drivers
3.1.1.1 Rising Consumer Preference for Fresh Grinded Flavored Coffee
3.1.1.2 Quick and Hassel Free Operation
3.1.2 Market Challenges
3.1.2.1 High Initial Cost Compared to Other Coffee Machine Variants
3.2 See-Saw Analysis
3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2019
3.4 Market Positioning of Key Players, 2019
3.4.1 Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

Chapter 4 Global Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (Bean To Cup Coffee Machines) Market Analysis, by Machine Type

Chapter 5 Global Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (Bean To Cup Coffee Machines) Market Analysis, by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Global Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (Bean To Cup Coffee Machines) Market Analysis, by End-user

Chapter 7 North America Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (Bean To Cup Coffee Machines) Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Europe Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (Bean To Cup Coffee Machines) Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (Bean To Cup Coffee Machines) Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (Bean To Cup Coffee Machines) Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Jura Elektroapparate AG

  • De'Longhi S.p.A

  • Krups

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Electrolux AB

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Siemens AG

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Melitta

  • Nestle Nespresso S.A.

  • Schaerer Ltd.

  • Gaggia

  • Russell Hobbs

  • SMEG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlu50t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Iron-Ore Collapse Puts MercadoLibre Back on Top in Latin America

    (Bloomberg) -- Free falling iron ore prices have cost Brazilian producer Vale SA about $40 billion in market capitalization and the title of Latin America’s most valuable company.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed Forest

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • ConocoPhillips to Buy Shell Permian Assets for $9.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Permian Basin assets for $9.5 billion in cash, accelerating the consolidation of the largest U.S. oil patch.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Far

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Gives Up Early Gains

    The US dollar rallied initially during the trading session Monday, but as you can see gave up the gains against the Japanese yen. At this point, we are reaching towards the bottom of the overall range.

  • China expert: 'There’s going to be a lot of pain' before Evergrande saga is over

    Markets sold off on Monday amid worries about Chinese property giant Evergrande's massive debt load, and one expert warns that there is more agony coming for anyone connected to Evergrande.

  • Toyota’s New Tundra Bucks the All-Electric Trend. This Truck Comes in a Hybrid.

    Total gas mileage improves, but the driving experience is closer to what consumers are used to—including filling up at gas stations.

  • There's a New Opportunity With Workday as it Pulls Back

    During Friday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer told viewers about his game plan for this week. On Tuesday, he said he would be looking for numbers from Workday , which is one of his favorite cloud stocks.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

    Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday.

  • UK COVID rebound stalls amid recruitment and supply chain issues

    Overall, the haulage driver shortage combined with global supply issues caused UK manufacturing sector lead times to lengthen to the greatest extent since the peak of the pandemic in April 2020.

  • Gas prices soar 16pc as Russia keeps taps closed

    Government plans gas rescue package as a million families face energy bill price hike Mounting fears of a 1970s-style three-day week as Britain's energy crunch deepens Markets endure global sell off as US stocks tumble FTSE 100 closes 0.8pc lower Matthew Lynn: Macron’s defence disaster is a golden opportunity for Global Britain Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Experience Dead-Cat Bounce

    The dollar rallied weighing on gold prices

  • Norway promises Europe more gas as prices soar

    Norway agreed on Monday to increase natural gas exports to the rest of Europe as record high wholesale natural gas prices prompted suppliers in Britain to seek state support and raised fears of a food supply crunch. Wholesale gas prices have soared in recent months as economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia pushed down supplies to Europe, leading to a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the food industry. Britain's biggest energy companies have asked the government for support to help cover the cost of taking on customers from firms that have gone bust due to soaring wholesale gas prices, sources in the companies said.

  • Why the UK is facing an energy crisis and what it means for your gas and electricity bills

    Smaller firms are facing backlash from customers, having made price promises which will be impossible to keep in the current climate.

  • Shell’s Storm Damage Pinches One-Sixth of U.S. Gulf Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc warned that production from two of its largest U.S. Gulf of Mexico fields won’t resume until next year after Hurricane Ida inflicted “significant structural damage.” Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In o

  • Investors Sour on Latest Oil Deal. More Could Be Coming.

    Oil and gas producer Laredo Petroleum (ticker: LPI) announced on Sunday that it was buying the rights to about 20,000 acres in West Texas from Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) for $230 million. Laredo is paying 70% in cash and 30% in equity. Both Laredo and Pioneer were down about 5% in intraday trading.

  • Christmas cancelled? CO2 shortage could mean turkey is off the table

    A shortage in CO2 could result in Christmas being “cancelled” this year, as it threatens to disrupt the food supply and the nation's access to turkeys.

  • DoorDash to deliver alcohol across 20 U.S. states, Canada and Australia

    After soaring in popularity during pandemic-driven lockdowns, food delivery platforms are looking to expand their businesses by offering delivery of beer, wine and spirits. DoorDash said customers, who are legally permissible, can toggle to the alcohol tab of its app to order drinks from restaurants, local retailers and convenience stores in markets that permit alcohol delivery.