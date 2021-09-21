Global Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market Growth Trends, Key Players and Forecasts to 2028: Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machines Continue to Lead the Market

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rapidly flourishing culture of cafes and coffee boutiques stimulated the bean to cup coffee machines market to register a market value of US$ 1,678.4 million in 2019. However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of cafes, hotels, campuses and airports witnessed a significant decline in the footfall due to lockdown restrictions. In addition, numerous commercial retail outlets along with various corporate and educational campuses were shut in order to curb the spread of the virus. Thereby, the overall bean to cup coffee machines market took a hit in 2020. However, with relaxing lockdown restrictions along with resumption of economic activities, the market is expected to surge back from 2021. One of prominent factors driving the market is the need to eliminate the presence of the human barista to curb the spread of infection. Thereby, the demand for automatic bean to cup coffee machines is expected to witness significant growth in the following years.



Semiautomatic bean to cup coffee machines are losing their market share to automatic variants making them the most dominant in the overall market. Automatic bean to cup coffee machines facilitate easy usage and avoid wastage at each stage of preparation from roasting, grinding and brewing. Consequently, they are extensively being used in hotels, restaurants, and cafes as they are capable of making large quantity of coffee easily and economically. However, such machines are not preferred for residential end-users since automatic bean to cup coffee machines are expensive compared to semiautomatic and manual variants. Manual bean to cup coffee machines have the least market share and are used rarely by residential and vintage coffee bars worldwide.



At present direct retail for bean to cup coffee machines are the most preferred sales channel for consumers. Owing to this, direct retail sales channel led the market in terms of market value in 2019. However, the scenario is not expected to remain for very long as consumers are gradually shifting from direct retail to online. Online retail for bean to cup coffee machines market is growing perpetually and is soon to overgrow over direct retail market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Key questions answered in this report

Story continues

What are the latest trends in the bean to cup coffee machines market and potential opportunities for the players?

How will growing café culture affect the global as well as regional bean to cup coffee machines market?

Which is the largest and fastest growing segment in terms of machine type, sales channel, and end-user?

Which is the most attractive geographical region/country for overall bean to cup coffee machines market?

What is the market size and trends in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, and Latin America?



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market

2.2 Global Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market, by Machine Type

2.3 Global Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market, by Sales Channel

2.4 Global Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market, by End-user

2.5 Global Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market, by Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Global Bean To Cup Coffee Machines Market Overview

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1.1 Rising Consumer Preference for Fresh Grinded Flavored Coffee

3.1.1.2 Quick and Hassel Free Operation

3.1.2 Market Challenges

3.1.2.1 High Initial Cost Compared to Other Coffee Machine Variants

3.2 See-Saw Analysis

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2019

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Players, 2019

3.4.1 Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



Chapter 4 Global Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (Bean To Cup Coffee Machines) Market Analysis, by Machine Type



Chapter 5 Global Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (Bean To Cup Coffee Machines) Market Analysis, by Sales Channel



Chapter 6 Global Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (Bean To Cup Coffee Machines) Market Analysis, by End-user



Chapter 7 North America Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (Bean To Cup Coffee Machines) Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Europe Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (Bean To Cup Coffee Machines) Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (Bean To Cup Coffee Machines) Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Bean to Cup Coffee Machines (Bean To Cup Coffee Machines) Market Analysis



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Jura Elektroapparate AG

De'Longhi S.p.A

Krups

Robert Bosch GmbH

Electrolux AB

Panasonic Corporation

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Melitta

Nestle Nespresso S.A.

Schaerer Ltd.

Gaggia

Russell Hobbs

SMEG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlu50t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



