Global Bearing Market Size Rise at +16.20% CAGR by 2028, Value to Cross US$ 195.1 Billion - Comprehensive Research, Industry Trends, Demand & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[201+ Pages Report] The size & share of the Global Bearing Market was worth around USD 121.6 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 195.1 Billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.2% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are NSK Ltd, Schaeffler AG, JTEKT Corporation, SKF, The Timken Company, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., NTN Bearing Corporation, Danaher, RBC Bearings Incorporated, Rexnord Corporation, and others.

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Bearing Market By Product (Ball Bearings, Roller Bearings, Plain Bearings, Others) By Type (Mounted, Unmounted, Component, Balls, Rollers, Cages, Rings, Others), By Application (Automotive, Construction, Aerospace, Power Transmission, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bearing Market size & share was approximately USD 121.6 Billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 8.2% and is anticipated to reach over USD 195.1 Billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Bearing market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Bearing market.

What is Bearing? How big is the Bearing Industry?

Report Overview:

Bearings are highly constructed, precision-machined components that allow machines to operate at extremely high speeds while carrying massive weights with ease and efficiency. It is a machine component that allows one element to spin in contact with another while causing less friction. The rising need for ball bearings in a variety of industries, including machine tools, automotive, and the rapidly growing advanced medical sectors, is projected to fuel market expansion in the near future.

Market Growth Dynamics: Industry Drivers

Advances in seal and lubrication technology, as well as the use of lightweight materials in high-performance goods, are creating enormous opportunities for manufacturers. The incorporation of electro-mechanical components directly into bearings improves performance while also reducing size and cost, which will boost the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT) has facilitated the adoption and continuous monitoring of linked equipment and machinery. This advancement has had a positive influence on the market as well. The cost of raw materials continues to be the number one overall concern for businesses. The raw material price of an automobile bearing changes in response to market economic conditions. Such raw material price volatility is posing a significant problem for businesses seeking to remain competitive and ensure sustainable profitability.

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, Type, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 121.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 195.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players NSK Ltd, Schaeffler AG, JTEKT Corporation, SKF, The Timken Company, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., NTN Bearing Corporation, Danaher, RBC Bearings Incorporated, Rexnord Corporation, among others Key Segment By Product, Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Bearing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Bearing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Bearing Industry?

What segments does the Bearing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Bearing Market sample report and company profiles?

Bearing Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced revenue-generating for mounted bearing manufacturers. The COVID-19 epidemic had a huge influence on the automotive industry, resulting in a considerable drop in automobile sales, a shortage of raw materials, and other issues. Several automotive firms are stepping up by reorganizing their supply chain, production, and services to deliver crucial medical goods. The pandemic caused a significant drop in demand for and investment in mounted bearings worldwide in the pandemic period.

Due to the unexpected halt in output, many businesses, including mining, construction, and food and beverage, struggled. Suspension of production and a focus on employee and worker health and safety has affected the supply chain of numerous businesses. Furthermore, the market's growth prospects in the pandemic period are projected to be hampered by falling demand for bearings from numerous end-use sectors as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Bearing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Bearing Market is segregated based on Product, Type, and Application.

In terms of Product, in the forecast period, the roller bearings segment led the market, accounting for the major share of total revenue. Furthermore, this area is expected to maintain its dominance and become the fastest-growing segment by the forecast period. These goods have lower rotational friction, can support radial and axial loads, and can withstand restricted axial loads and large radial loads well than their competitors. The extensive adoption of roller bearings by numerous industries, including capital equipment, autos, home appliances, and aerospace, is expected to boost product demand.

In terms of Application, the automobile segment led the market, accounting for nearly 50.0 percent of total sales. A substantial proportion of this market can be ascribed to increased worldwide vehicle manufacturing. Furthermore, the demand for automobiles with technologically advanced solutions is increasing, resulting in an increase in vehicle manufacturing, which needs instrumented goods. The increase in demand for highly modern automobiles, as well as the resulting increase in vehicle capabilities, has increased the need for bearing in the automotive sector.

Regional Dominance:

In the forecast period, Asia Pacific led the bearings market, accounting for the largest share of total sales. The area is expected to see the fastest revenue increase. China is a large market, and sales in the nation are likely to skyrocket in the next years, fuelled by the fast development of machinery and motor vehicle manufacturing, as well as a robust aftermarket for industrial equipment and motor vehicle maintenance. Furthermore, India's robust construction and mining equipment industry is expected to support expansion through the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Bearing Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Bearing market include;

NSK Ltd

Schaeffler AG

JTEKT Corporation

SKF

The Timken Company

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

NTN Bearing Corporation

Danaher

RBC Bearings Incorporated

Rexnord Corporation

Bearing Market By Product (Ball Bearings, Roller Bearings, Plain Bearings, Others) By Type (Mounted, Unmounted, Component, Balls, Rollers, Cages, Rings, Others), By Application (Automotive, Construction, Aerospace, Power Transmission, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028



The global Bearing market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Ball Bearings

Roller Bearings

Plain Bearings

Others (Air Bearings, Magnetic Bearings, etc.)

By Type

Mounted

Unmounted

Component

Balls

Rollers

Cages

Rings

Others (Shield, Seals, etc.)

By Application

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace

Power Transmission

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Bearing market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 8.2% between 2022 and 2028.

The Bearing market size was worth around US$ 121.6 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 195.1 Billion by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

In terms of Product, the ball bearings industry is expected to witness tremendous growth in the forecast period due to exceptional performance over wide temperature ranges.

In terms of Application, the automobile segment led the market, accounting for nearly 50.0 percent of total sales.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth in the ball bearing market during the projected period.

