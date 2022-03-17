U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

Global Beauty Company Shiseido to Implement Dassault Systèmes’ Manufacturing Solutions Worldwide as Consumers Push for Skincare and Wellness

Dassault Systemes SE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • DASTY
  • DSY
Dassault Systemes SE
Dassault Systemes SE

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceMarch 17, 2022

Global Beauty Company Shiseido to Implement Dassault Systèmes’ Manufacturing Solutions Worldwide as Consumers Push for Skincare and Wellness

  • Shiseido to use Dassault Systèmes’ “Perfect Production” industry solution experience to streamline its manufacturing operations management across major production sites

  • The implementation will support Shiseido’s business transformation growth strategy to boost factory productivity and contribute to cost reduction following the COVID-19 pandemic

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Shiseido Company, Limited, a 150-year-old global beauty company operating in 120 countries, signed a multiyear licensing agreement to implement Dassault Systèmes’ manufacturing operations management solutions across major Shiseido production sites globally. In response to consumer trends toward greater skincare and wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shiseido aims to be able to establish more efficient production systems that resonate with consumers and drive brand loyalty.


Shiseido’s implementation of Dassault Systèmes’ “Perfect Production” industry solution experience, which leverages DELMIA Apriso applications and is based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, will support Shiseido’s “Win 2023 and Beyond” business transformation growth strategy by enabling it to focus on improving factory productivity and reducing costs.

“Perfect Production” including DELMIA Apriso will enable Shiseido to unify and standardize its manufacturing operations management and best practices across major production sites such as ones in Japan, Europe, the U.S. and other countries. In a single collaborative virtual environment, Shiseido can improve end-to-end planning and optimize its operations. This will increase operational performance and productivity, profitability, and allow manufacturing issues to be resolved without affecting product quality. By improving production flexibility across multiple geographies, Shiseido will be able to accurately assign production resources, maintain product quality, and satisfy both global and local demand for its products.

“The pandemic has shown us that consumers are prioritizing their skincare and wellness routines. By 2030, we want to become a global leader as a personal beauty and wellness company helping people realize their unique beauty and wellness throughout their lives,” said Atsunori Takano, Executive Officer, CITO, Shiseido. “We expect that Dassault Systèmes’ leading position in the cosmetics sector and the value its technology can bring to our manufacturing will bolster our growth strategy.”

“The consumer shift towards wellness is accelerating globally, and leading beauty players will need to deliver innovative new products to market faster than ever before,” said Philippe Loeb, Vice President, Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides global manufacturers like Shiseido with a real-time virtual manufacturing environment. This delivers the agility to do more with their existing factories and accelerate all aspects of manufacturing to expand their portfolio of personal beauty and wellness products for their customers.”

###

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for the consumer packaged goods & retail industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/consumer-packaged-goods-retail

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

SHARE THIS ON TWITTER


Global beauty company #Shiseido to implement manufacturing operations management solutions from @Dassault3DS at major sites worldwide as consumers push for skincare and wellness #3DEXPERIENCE


ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts
Corporate / France Arnaud MALHERBE arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73
North America Suzanne MORAN suzanne.moran@3ds.com +1 (781) 810 3774
EMEAR Virginie BLINDENBERG virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21
China Grace MU grace.mu@3ds.com +86 10 6536 2288
India Kriti ASHOK kriti.ashok@3ds.com +91 9741310607
Japan Yukiko SATO yukiko.sato@3ds.com +81 3 4321 3841
Korea Jeemin JEONG jeemin.jeong@3ds.com +82 2 3271 6653
AP South Pallavi MISRA pallavi.misra@3ds.com +65 90221874

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Attachment


