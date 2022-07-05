U.S. markets closed

Global Beauty Drinks Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beauty Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global beauty drinks market reached a value of US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.96% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Beauty drinks refer to nutraceutical beverages that promote anti-aging, make the skin more radiant and minimize the appearance of acne, scars and pigmentation. These drinks assist in detoxifying the skin as they are formulated using botanical extracts of fruits and vegetables and fortified with essential amino acids, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They can also help in tightening the skin and maintaining healthy hair and nails. Beauty drinks generally contain collagen peptides that stimulate natural collagen-producing cells and reduce premature wrinkles.

The global beauty drinks market is witnessing growth on account of the rising beauty consciousness among individuals. This can be accredited to inflating income levels and the strong influence of social media. Moreover, hectic lifestyles, rising air pollution, unhealthy dietary patterns and the increasing consumption of alcohol have led to premature aging issues among a significant portion of the young population.

Apart from this, as the level of natural collagen in the body declines with age, it leads to saggy skin and other skin issues. This, in confluence with the growing willingness among individuals to attain healthy and youthful skin, is further bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the leading players are focusing on the introduction of gluten- and lactose-free and vegan product variants with no added sugars, preservatives and flavorings to expand their market reach. Other factors anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers include the rising working population and the growing trend of nutricosmetics.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Asterism Healthcare Plus Inc., DECIEM The Abnormal Beauty Company, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kino Biotech, Lacka Foods Limited, Sappe Public Company Limited, Shiseido Company Limited, Skinade.com (Bottled Science Ltd.), The Coca-Cola Company and Vital Proteins LLC (Nestle Health Science).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global beauty drinks market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global beauty drinks market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredients?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global beauty drinks market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Beauty Drinks Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Natural Drinks
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Artificial Drinks
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Ingredients
7.1 Collagen Proteins
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Vitamins and Minerals
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Fruit Extracts
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Function
8.1 Anti-Ageing
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Detoxication
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Radiance
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Vitality
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Grocery Retailers
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Beauty Specialty Stores
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Drug Stores and Pharmacies
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Asterism Healthcare Plus, Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 DECIEM The Abnormal Beauty Company
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Kino Biotech
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 Lacka Foods Limited
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Sappe Public Company Limited
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Shiseido Company Limited
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Skinade.com (Bottled Science Ltd.)
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 The Coca-Cola Company
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Vital Proteins LLC (Nestle Health Science)
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wf2n9t?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-beauty-drinks-market-report-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301580746.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

