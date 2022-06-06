U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

Global Beauty & Personal Care Market Report 2022: Market is Forecasted to reach $615.92 Billion in 2026 - Increasing Premiumisation & Adoption of Augmented Reality

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Premium Beauty Market

Global Premium Beauty Market
Global Premium Beauty Market

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beauty & Personal Care Market (By Category, Channel & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global beauty & personal care market is forecasted to reach US$615.92 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Growth in the global beauty & personal care market is supported by factors such as rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, rising Gen Z population, rising e- commerce sales, increasing popularity of men's grooming product, rising social media influence, and rising consumer awareness. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by lack of regulations, dynamic nature of the industry and threat from counterfeit beauty and personal care products.

In 2021, the dominant share of global beauty & personal care market was held by skincare, followed by makeup, and hair care. The global beauty & personal care market by channel can be segmented as follows: offline and online. In 2021, the dominant share of global beauty & personal care market was held by offline segment, followed by online.

The global beauty & personal care market by region can be segmented as follows: Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Australia/ Oceania. In 2021, the dominant share of global beauty & personal care market was held by Asia Pacific, followed by Americas.

The outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread stores closure leading to weak sales of beauty products. sanitizers and cleaning agents witnessed huge growth while the market saw an upsurge in the online sales for beauty and personal care products.

The competitive competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (The Procter & Gamble Company, L'Oreal S.A., Unilever Plc, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Beiersdorf AG and Shiseido Company, Limited ) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Beauty & Personal Care
1.1.1 Beauty & Personal Care- Introduction
1.1.2 Importance of Beauty & Personal Care Products
1.2 Categories of Beauty & Personal Care
1.3 Benefits of Beauty & Personal Care
1.4 Disadvantages of Beauty & Personal Care

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Beauty & Personal Care Market
2.2 Rising Dermo-cosmetic Segment
2.3 Increased Growth in Bath & Shower Segment
2.4 Increased Online Sales
2.5 Do-it-yourself (DIY) Trend
2.6 Post-COVID Scenario

3. Market Analysis
3.1 Global Beauty & Personal Care Market by Value
3.2 Global Beauty & Personal Care Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Beauty & Personal Care Market by Category
3.3.1 Global Skincare Market Forecast by Value
3.3.2 Global Hair care Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Make up/ Colour Cosmetics Market Forecast by Value
3.3.4 Global Oral Care Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Global Bath & Shower Market Forecast by Value
3.3.6 Global Fragrances Market Forecast by Value
3.3.7 Global Deodorants Market Forecast by Value
3.3.8 Global Other Beauty & Personal Care Products Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Skincare Market by Type
3.4.1 Global Facial Skincare Market Forecast by Value
3.4.2 Global Body Care Market Forecast by Value
3.4.3 Global Hand Care Market Forecast by Value
3.4.4 Global Facial Skin Care Market by Target
3.4.5 Global Facial Skin Care Target Market Forecast by Value
3.5 Global Hair Care Market by Type
3.5.1 Global Shampoo & Conditioner Market Forecast by Value
3.5.2 Global Hair Styling Market Forecast by Value
3.5.3 Global Hair Colourants Market Forecast by Value
3.6 Global Make Up/ Colour Cosmetics Market by Type
3.6.1 Global Mass Make Up/ Colour Cosmetics Market Forecast by Value
3.6.2 Global Premium Make Up/ Colour Cosmetics Market Forecast by Value
3.7 Global Oral Care Market by Type
3.7.1 Global Toothbrushes Market Forecast by Value
3.7.2 Global Other Oral Care Market Forecast by Value
3.8 Global Other Beauty & Personal Care Market by Type
3.8.1 Global Sun care Market Forecast by Value
3.8.2 Global Shaving Market Forecast by Value
3.8.3 Global Depilatories Market Forecast by Value
3.9 Global Beauty & Personal Care Market by Channel
3.9.1 Global Offline Beauty & Personal Care Market Forecast by Value
3.9.2 Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market Forecast by Value
3.10 Global Beauty & Personal Care Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 Asia Pacific
4.1.1 Asia Pacific Beauty & Personal Care Market Forecast by Value
4.1.2 Asia Pacific Beauty & Personal Care Market by Region
4.1.3 China Beauty & Personal Care Market Forecast by Value
4.1.4 Japan Beauty & Personal Care Market Forecast by Value
4.1.5 India Beauty & Personal Care Market Forecast by Value
4.1.6 South Korea Beauty & Personal Care Market Forecast by Value
4.1.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Beauty & Personal Care Market Forecast by Value
4.2 Europe
4.3 Americas
4.4 Middle East
4.5 Australia/ Oceania

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization
5.1.2 Rising Disposable Income
5.1.3 Rising Gen Z Population
5.1.4 Rising E-commerce Sales
5.1.5 Increasing Popularity of Men's Grooming Product
5.1.6 Rising Social Media Influence
5.1.7 Rising Consumer Awareness
5.2 Key Trends and Developments
5.2.1 Developing Preference for Organic Beauty Products
5.2.2 Increasing Premiumisation
5.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality (AR)
5.2.4 Rising Use of Dermo-cosmetics
5.2.5 Product Personalization
5.2.6 Gender Neutral Beauty Products
5.1.7 Sustainable Beauty and Personal Care Products
5.2.8 Search Engine Marketing
5.1.9 Brand Collaboration
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Lack of Regulations
5.3.2 Dynamic Industry
5.3.3 Threat From Counterfeit Beauty And Personal Care Products

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players
6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players
6.1.3 Market Share - Key Players

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Financial Overview
7.3 Business Strategies

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • L'Oreal S.A.

  • Shiseido Company, Limited

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • The Procter & Gamble Company

  • Unilever Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wfdxj

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


