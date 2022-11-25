U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.75
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,282.00
    +71.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,835.50
    -27.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.50
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.46
    +1.52 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.20
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0378
    -0.0035 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.65
    -0.64 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3820
    +0.7920 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,508.06
    -41.54 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.08
    +3.51 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.79
    +18.19 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

Global Beauty Supplements Market Report 2022: Growing Awareness of Health Benefits Associated With Beauty Supplements Drives Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beauty Supplements Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Supplements are usually taken in the form of pills, capsules, powder, and liquid or in soft gel form. Beauty supplements are utilized to enhance and support any kind of insufficiency in human body. Generally, beauty supplements are combination of minerals, vitamins, nutrition, protein and other bioactive ingredients, which help in improving the external appearances of human body.

The global beauty supplements market accounted for US$ 4,860.42 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 10,999.96 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing awareness about health benefits associated with beauty supplements is likely to propel the market in upcoming years

The global beauty supplements market is segmented based on applications into skin care, hair care, nail care, dental care and others (overall health supplements). Changing lifestyle, increasing consumer incomes leading to growth in consumption of supplements and other related factors are boosting worldwide sales of supplements. Among the aforementioned segments, skin care supplements is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue; in 2020, skin care segment accounted for the largest share over 30% of the total beauty supplements market by value. Hair care and nail care segment are anticipated to record robust growth during the forecast period. Increasing usage coupled with high emphasis on hair wellbeing and hair health among women population attributed to growth of the hair care segment.

Increasing penetration of ecommerce in developed as well as developing countries is driving the demand of beauty supplements via online sales channel

Among the considered segments, pharmacy stores expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue contribution, followed by beauty outlets and supermarkets/hypermarkets. In addition, pharmacy stores segment expected to record significant CAGR during the forecast period. Online store segment anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This attributed to increasing consumer inclination for ease of use and manufacturers' focus on online retailing intended to offer product variety along with benefits of in-store shopping to consumers.

Europe dominated the global beauty supplements market and expected to maintain its pole position in upcoming years

In base year 2020, Europe was observed as the largest market for beauty supplements. In 2020, the total market for Europe was more than 30% and expected to maintain its dominance in forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Western European countries are major contributor to global beauty supplements market and expected to stimulus the market owing to rising apprehensions of people towards their appearance and external outlook along with higher disposable income possessed by the consumers.

Asia Pacific expected to register the highest growth rate when compared to other regions because of the presence of developing countries such as China & India. Japan expected to be the most prominent contributor in terms of revenue followed by China and India with market a collective market share of 36% in 2020 in Asia Pacific region.

Leading brands are aggressively investing in research & development

The beauty supplements market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of various large and small companies. Small companies provide handful of products; on the other hand, major players undertake extensive R&D programs to standardize their products. In this market, vendors compete in terms of product differentiation, price, promotion and distribution. The competition in the market projected to intensify with an increase in consumer awareness and product innovations among others. Leading manufacturers are continuously investing in research & development in order to develop new and innovative products.

Market Segmentation

Product

  • Anti-aging and Anti-Wrinkles Supplements

  • Skin Whitening, Fairness and Glow Supplements

  • Other Skin Care Supplements

  • Hair Care Supplements

  • Nail Care Supplements

  • Teeth Care Supplements

  • Other Supplements

Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Departmental Store

  • Beauty Outlets

  • Pharmacy Store

  • Online Store

  • Others (health and personal care stores, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Beauty Supplements Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

4. Beauty Supplements Market: by Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5. Beauty Supplements Market: by Distribution Channel, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. North America Beauty Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Beauty Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Beauty Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Beauty Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Beauty Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Amway

  • BeautyScoop

  • HUM Nutrition Inc.

  • IMEDEEN (Pfizer Inc.)

  • Lifes2good Inc.

  • Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Murad UK Ltd.

  • NeoCell Corporation

  • Reserveage Nutrition LLC

  • Vemedia

  • Vitabiotics Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jknsk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings as Demand Concerns Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison,

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceutical when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs. Trading volume in TEVA looks like it has increased since May.

  • UnitedHealth Is Looking a Little Pale

    Should you worry about the slowing rally in Dow Jones price-leader and health care stock UnitedHealth Group?

  • Deutsche Bank warns of peril in borrowing from U.S. banks

    Germany's Deutsche Bank has a stark warning to European companies borrowing from U.S. lenders: They will drop you when times get tough. The caution, spelled out in an interview with Deutsche Bank board member Fabrizio Campelli, is the latest escalation in a battle with U.S. banks for the business of European firms on its home turf. It comes at a time that the corporate banking unit of Germany's largest lender is seeing a resurgence in the home stretch of an extensive restructuring.

  • 93% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of better than 3,600,000%. While there is a long list of reasons for Buffett's success, one of the most overlooked catalysts is portfolio concentration. Despite having more than $345 billion invested in around four dozen securities, 93% of Warren Buffett's portfolio can be traced to just four sectors.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Panic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s streets are deserted and grocery delivery services are running out of capacity as rising Covid cases trigger lockdown-like restrictions across swathes of the Chinese capital. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe city sa

  • 3 Medical Instruments Stocks to Buy as Inflation Clouds Prospects

    The Zacks Medical - Instruments industry is growing on rising demand for digital health. SWAV, MLAB and DYNT are set to gain the most. Yet, the ongoing inflation in the form of rising freight, raw material and labor costs is an overhang.

  • This Amazon anti-aging serum has 23K reviews — and it's 50% off for Black Friday

    Amazon Canada shoppers can save 50 per cent on this anti-aging serum that reviewers say works "almost instantly."

  • Oil Pares Weekly Drop as EU Strives for Price-Cap Compromise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared a third weekly loss as the European Union weighed a higher-than-expected price cap on Russian crude and economic slowdown concerns threatened the demand outlook.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakBrent traded above $86 a

  • German Consumers Are Boosting the Economy. These Stocks Stand to Gain.

    It hasn’t received a lot of attention that the outlook for Germany’s economy, Europe’s largest, is considerably better than it was just a few months ago. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cut off a significant portion of the country’s national gas supplies. Energy prices spiked, and inflation shot up.

  • Luxury car exports lift UK car production

    Exports of the latest and more expensive luxury and specialist models drives growth in car production, with most heading overseas.

  • Oil muted as price cap proposal eases supply concerns

    (Reuters) -Benchmark Brent oil edged lower on Thursday while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude held steady, hovering in sight of two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply. Brent crude futures were down 29 cents, or 0.3%, to $85.12 a barrel by 15.15 p.m. ET (2015 GMT), while U.S. WTI crude futures rose 2 cents, to $77.96. Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% on Wednesday on news the planned price cap on Russian oil could be above the current market level.

  • 3 Buy-Ranked Auto Equipment Stocks Surviving Industry Woes

    ALSN, CHPT and PRTS are standing tall in the Zacks Auto Equipment industry, which is battling high commodity and operating costs and supply-chain snarls.

  • Autodesk Slips on Guidance, Is This a Chance to Buy or Run?

    Software company Autodesk sank sharply Wednesday morning after revealing weaker-than-expected guidance, thanks to foreign exchange and macroeconomic challenges. Let's check out the charts to see if this weakness will precipitate further declines. In this daily bar chart of ADSK, below, we can see a price gap to the downside for ADSK.

  • Oil prices rise, but Chinese demand worries linger

    Oil prices rose on Friday in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil. Brent crude futures were up $1.29, or 1.5%, to trade at $86.63 a barrel at 1024 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.56, or 2%, at $79.50 a barrel.

  • EU nations fail to close rift on gas prices as winter hits

    An emergency meeting of energy ministers only showed how the energy crisis tied to Russia's war in Ukraine has divided the 27-nation bloc into almost irreconcilable blocs.

  • Apple iPhone Factory in China Offers $1,400 Payments to Quell Worker Unrest

    Apple said it was working to resolve worker complaints at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in China, run by Foxconn, after police were filmed beating protesting employees this week.

  • With changing definition, Meta becomes India's largest media company

    Meta Platforms is nowhere among the world’s largest media companies.

  • Oil Extends Losses as Talks on Russian Price Cap Continue

    Oil prices extended declines on Thursday as European Union leaders continued to discuss a price cap on Russian crude exports. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.7% to $85.83 a barrel, down from as high as $89 on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, slipped 0.6% to $77.50 a barrel.