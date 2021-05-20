Global "Beauty-from-Within" Supplement Markets Report 2020: Nutricosmetic Ingredients Riding the Wave of Convergent Categories of Cosmeceutical Ingredients
The scope of the study includes nutricosmetic products that are formulated with such ingredients, and are presented in the form of capsules and tablets, solutions, beverages, and fortified foods.
Unit shipments (or volumes) are defined in terms of Metric tonnes. Unit shipment forecasts are based on the volume of nutricosmetic ingredients used in nutricosmetic formulations. The base year for the study is 2019, with a forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Average prices are in US dollars. The average price is the weighted average price of all ingredients.
This research service covers the nutricosmetic ingredients market and describes the growth opportunities for diverse ingredients carotenoids, vitamins, green tea extracts, collagen-peptides, hyaluronic acid, and coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), and others such as phytosterols, aloe vera, omega-3 fatty acids, and fruit extracts.
Nutricosmetics are consumer products that have a preventive or remedial effect on the skin, hair, or nails when ingested as guided. The major segments covered in this research service are skincare, hair care, and nail care. The sub-segments under skincare include anti-aging, skin lightening, and sun care.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Nutricosmetic Ingredients Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market, Scope of Analysis
Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market, Overview
Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market, Key Applications
Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market, Product Categories
Key Competitors for Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Key Growth Metrics for Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Market Distribution Channels for Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Market Distribution Channels Analysis for Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Market Distribution Channels - Point of Sale
Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market, Participant* Presence by Segment
Growth Drivers for Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Growth Drivers Analysis for Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Growth Restraints for Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Growth Restraint Analysis for Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Forecast Assumptions, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredient Type, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Ingredient Type, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Revenue Forecast by Region, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Region, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Revenue Forecast by Application, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Application, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Applications, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Competitive Environment, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Revenue Share, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Revenue Share Analysis, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Carotenoids Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Carotenoids Segment
Carotenoids Segment, Overview
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Carotenoids Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region, Carotenoids Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Carotenoids Segment
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Regions, Carotenoids Segment
Revenue Forecast by Product, Carotenoids Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product, Carotenoids Segment
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Products, Carotenoids Segment
Revenue Forecast by Application, Carotenoids Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Carotenoids Segment
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Carotenoids Segment
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Vitamins Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Vitamins Segment
Vitamins Segment, Overview
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Vitamins Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region, Vitamins Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Vitamins Segment
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Region, Vitamins Segment
Revenue Forecast by Product, Vitamins Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product, Vitamins Segment
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Product, Vitamins Segment
Revenue Forecast by Application, Vitamins Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Vitamins Segment
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Vitamins Segment
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Collagen Peptides Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Collagen Peptides Segment
Collagen Peptides Segment, Overview
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Collagen Peptides Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region, Collagen Peptides Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Collagen Peptides Segment
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Region, Collagen Peptides Segment
Revenue Forecast by Application, Collagen Peptides Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Collagen Peptides Segment
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Collagen Peptides Segment
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, CoQ10 Segment
Key Growth Metrics for CoQ10 Segment
CoQ10 Segment, Overview
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, CoQ10 Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region, CoQ10 Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, CoQ10 Segment
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Region, CoQ10 Segment
Revenue Forecast by Application, CoQ10 Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, CoQ10 Segment
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, CoQ10 Segment
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Green Tea Extracts Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Green Tea Extracts Segment
Green Tea Extracts Segment, Overview
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Green Tea Extracts Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region, Green Tea Extracts Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Green Tea Extracts Segment
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Region, Green Tea Extracts Segment
Revenue Forecast by Application, Green Tea Extracts Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Green Tea Extracts Segment
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Green Tea Extracts Segment
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Omega Fatty Acids Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Omega Fatty Acids Segment
Omega Fatty Acids Segment, Overview
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Omega Fatty Acids Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region, Omega Fatty Acids Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Omega Fatty Acids Segment
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Region, Omega Fatty Acids Segment
Revenue Forecast by Application, Omega Fatty Acids Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Omega Fatty Acids Segment
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Omega Fatty Acids Segment
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hyaluronic Acid Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Hyaluronic Acid Segment
Hyaluronic Acid Segment, Overview
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Hyaluronic Acid Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region, Hyaluronic Acid Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Hyaluronic Acid Segment
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Region, Hyaluronic Acid Segment
Revenue Forecast by Application, Hyaluronic Acid Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Hyaluronic Acid Segment
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Hyaluronic Acid Segment
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Other Nutricosmetic Ingredients Segment
Key Growth Metrics for Other Nutricosmetic Ingredients Segment
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Other Nutricosmetic Ingredients Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region, Other Nutricosmetic Ingredients Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Other Nutricosmetic Ingredients Segment
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Region, Other Nutricosmetic Ingredients Segment
Revenue Forecast by Application, Other Nutricosmetic Ingredients Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application, Other Nutricosmetic Ingredients Segment
Nutricosmetic Ingredients - Others
11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Nutricosmetic Ingredients Market
Growth Opportunity 1: Non-animal-based Ingredients Supporting Ethical and Healthier Nutricosmetics, 2020
Growth Opportunity 2: Branded Ingredients and Blends for Formulating Premium Nutricosmetic Brands, 2020
Growth Opportunity 3: Nutricosmetic Ingredients Riding the Wave of Convergent Categories of Cosmeceutical Ingredients, 2020
12. Next Steps
