Global Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems Market to Reach US$1.8 Billion by the Year 2026



Growth in the global market is mainly attributed to rising aging population, increasing uptake of unobtrusive monitoring options and growing investment in development of the healthcare infrastructure. The market is powered by immense popularity of baby monitoring solutions, on-going efforts to prevent fall injuries and pressure ulcers, and explosion of the e-commerce. In recent years, a large number of clinical settings and hospitals have embraced continuous monitoring systems to track respiratory and heart rates of patients in real-time. Powered by latest technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, these devices deliver enhanced features and are gaining increasing traction from high incident of chronic medical conditions. While increasing uptake of baby monitors is driving demand, strong emphasis on sleep monitors to analyze sleep patterns, mainly in homecare settings, is providing notable revenue boost to the market. In addition, the availability of smart bed monitoring systems along with increasing incidence of sleep disorders is bolstering the market growth. Increasing geriatric population that is susceptible to various chronic conditions, falls and associated medical complications is expected to propel global demand for these devices.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Baby Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$808.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Elderly Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.2% share of the global Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems market. The baby monitoring segment growth is driven by increasing number of working women and busy lifestyles. The segment is gaining from rising parent awareness, increasing influx of new devices and rising uptake of these systems across homecare settings.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $389.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $210 Million by 2026



The Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$389.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$210 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$227.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America commands major market share due to increasing incidence of sleep-related disorders along with high level of awareness regarding health benefits of baby and bed monitoring systems. In Asia-Pacific region, growth is attributed to increasing healthcare spending, supportive insurance policies, rapid expansion of the healthcare sector, rising middle-class segment, and increasing spending power.



Bedsore Monitoring Segment to Reach $327 Million by 2026



Bedsore are a common problem among patients admitted in hospitals, and physicians always take a physical inspection of admitted patients to check whether the patient has developed bedsores or not. Recent years saw advent of sensor-enabled monitoring systems that enable identifying the bedsores in hospital-admitted patients in real-time. In the future, more sophisticated and affordable bedsore monitoring systems are likely to emerge for hospital admitted as well as for bed-ridden people undergoing treatment at their homes. In the global Bedsore Monitoring segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$183 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$263.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.6 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

Story continues

Capsule Technologies, Inc.

CenTrak

EarlySense

Eight Sleep

Emfit Ltd

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hisense Ltd.

ibaby labs

Infant Optics

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nanit

Sensing Tex

SensorCare Systems Ltd.

Sleep Number Corporation

Smart Caregiver Corporation

Tekscan, Inc.

VTech Communications, Inc.

XSENSOR Technology Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Dampens Global Demand for Bed Monitoring

Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems

Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Bed Monitoring & Baby Monitoring System Market Primed

for Massive Growth

Baby Monitoring Systems and Home Care Settings Dominate the

Global Market

North America Maintains Majority Stake in Bed Monitoring & Baby

Monitoring System Market

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Baby Monitoring Devices Market Moves Ahead Swiftly with

Giant Steps

Popular Baby Monitoring Systems

Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births:

Opportunity Galore for Baby Monitoring Systems Market

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Global New Births (In Thousands) per Annum by Select Country

Population of Children (0-4 years) in Million for Select

Countries: 2020

Rising Women Workforce Drives Demand for Baby Monitoring Systems

Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest Proportion of

Working Women in the Nation’s Women Population

Technological Advancements in Baby Monitoring Devices Drive the

Market Forward

AI-enabled Baby Monitors

Other Innovations

Smart Baby Monitor Market Enjoys Notable Crescendo with

Technological Innovations

Salient Factors Stimulating Smart Baby Monitor Demand

Popular Smart Baby Monitors

COVID-19 Brings New Challenges Related to Elderly Care

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Bed Monitoring Systems

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of

People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019 and 2030

Smart Bed-Exit Detection & Fall Prevention Systems for

Geriatric Institutions

New Technologies in Senior Care to Reduce the Risk of Falls

Bracing Advanced Night-Time Monitoring Systems to Deal with

Wandering Behavior among Elderly People

Night-Time Monitoring Systems to Prevent Fall Injuries

Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern

Technologies for Offering Better Care

Pressure Ulcer & Bed Monitoring Systems Attain Next Level with

Emerging Technology

Emerging Technology to Alleviate Pressure Ulcer Risk

Sleep Monitoring Systems Gain Popularity

Development of an Unobtrusive Sleep Monitoring System using a

Depth Sensor

Smart Medical Beds Witness Increasing Demand in Patient Care

Environment

Use of IoT in Smart Beds

Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates

Favorable Growth Opportunities for Bed Monitoring Systems

Rise of Healthcare IOT Further Augments Bed Monitoring Systems

Market

World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for

Years 2018, 2020, and 2022

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Bed

Monitoring Systems Market

MACRO DRIVERS

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Market Growth

Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Government Efforts to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure and

Favorable Insurance Schemes Support Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age Drive Healthy Market

Growth for Baby Monitoring Systems

Table 3: Global Millennial Population by Region (2020E):

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North

America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of

World

Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer

Increased Growth Prospects

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region



