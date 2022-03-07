U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,266.00
    -61.25 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,118.00
    -465.00 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,625.25
    -214.50 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,964.90
    -34.90 (-1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.99
    +7.31 (+6.32%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.50
    +37.90 (+1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    +0.42 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    -0.0083 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.40
    +4.92 (+16.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3156
    -0.0092 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0860
    +0.3060 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,092.54
    -226.11 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.85
    -72.84 (-7.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,874.89
    -112.25 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Global Beds & Bedding Market is Forecast to Reach $125.9 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 8.6%

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Beds & Beddings Market

Global Beds &amp; Beddings Market
Global Beds & Beddings Market

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beds & Beddings Market (2021-2026) by Type, Distribution Channel, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Beds & Bedding Market was estimated to be USD 83.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 125.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Beds & Beddings Market is segmented further based on Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Geography.

  • By Type, the market is classified as Pillows, Blankets, Mattress, Bed linen, and Others.

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as Store-Based and Online Stores.

  • By End User, the market is classified as Residential and Commercial.

  • By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Trend of Home Care

  • Demand for Eco-Friendly Bedding

Restraints

  • High Price of Premium Products

Opportunities

  • Growing Innovation In Bedding

  • Rising and Falling Frequency of Product Replacement

Challenges

  • Elevated Cost of Logistics to Hamper the Market Growth

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Market Influencers

  • Market Analysis

  • Global Beds & Bedding Market, By Type

  • Global Beds & Bedding Market, By Distribution Channel

  • Global Beds & Bedding Market, By End User

  • Global Beds & Bedding Market, By Geography

  • Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

  • AB American Boy

  • Acton & Acton

  • Ball & Branch

  • Campbell Mattress

  • Casper Sleep

  • Chortex

  • Crane and Canopy

  • Downtown Company

  • Hollander Sleep Products

  • JS Fiber

  • Kingsdown

  • Kurlon Enterprise

  • Leggett & Platt

  • Mill Distributors

  • Monarch Cypress

  • Paramount Bed

  • Portico

  • Robert Allen Contract

  • Saatva

  • Sealy

  • Serta Simmons Bedding

  • Sleep Number

  • Spring Air

  • Standard Textile

  • Westpoint Home

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5z5i9c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Russian rouble drops to fresh record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 130.9338 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble softened to as low as 140.00 against the dollar.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Spikes. Here Are the Reasons Why.

    Shares of Occidental Petroleum rise sharply amid supply fears as the U.S. and its allies are considering a ban on Russian oil after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soars After GameStop Chairman Takes Big Stake

    Ryan Cohen wants Bed Bath & Beyond to explore strategic alternatives that include a full sale of the company

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Discloses $5 Billion Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    From Wednesday through Friday, Berkshire bought more than 60 million shares of Occidental, fueling a surge in the energy company's share price.

  • Stocks Poised for Bear Markets as Oil Soars: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Major stock markets from Europe to Asia are heading for bear markets -- falling more than 20% from highs -- amid fears of an inflation shock as crude oil soared on the prospect of a ban on Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps

  • GOOG or GOOGL: Which Stock to Buy?

    Google created a corporate structure under a new holding company and moniker called Alphabet in 2015. The short answer is a stock split, but a longer answer is an attempt by the company’s top shareholders—Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, along with company chair Eric Schmidt—to retain as much control of the company as possible. Google split its stock in April 2014, which created the A- and C-share classes.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Lordstown Shares All Tanked in February

    Financial reports from the big automakers in February were good, but the stocks are acting more like they're already fully electric-vehicle companies.

  • Gamestop Chairman Cohen Discloses Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond

    (Bloomberg) -- RC Ventures, an investment firm started by GameStop Corp. Chairman Ryan Cohen, disclosed a large stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and is pushing the company to explore selling itself.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of R

  • Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard suspend business

    The central bank of Russia advised its citizens to use cash abroad.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • European stocks join global sell off as bear market gnaws at equities

    European markets opened in the red as the threat of a potential ban on Russian oil imports helped spur a surge in prices.

  • Berkshire Ramps Up Wager on Occidental as Crude Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, boosted its investment in energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. as oil prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin Warns Ukra

  • India rupee hits record low, yields spike as surge in crude hurts

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee fell to a historic low on Monday, while bond yields surged as a sharp rise in global prices of crude oil stirred concern about domestic inflation, strengthening prospects of interest rate hikes by the central bank. India imports more than two-thirds of its oil needs. High prices are likely to widen the country's trade and current account deficits and boost imported inflation.

  • Investors See Bullish Signals Under the Stock Market’s Surface

    Many investors see reason for optimism when stocks from different corners of the market rally simultaneously. Such moves hint at the underpinnings of a durable advance.

  • Why C3.ai Sank 14.9% Last Month

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) gained 26.2% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock lost ground amid selling pressures for growth-dependent software stocks and the publication of a new short report. Short-selling firm Spruce Point Capital published analysis on C3.ai on Feb. 16 indicating that it saw the artificial intelligence (AI) stock having significant downside.

  • Here's Why We're Watching Atreca's (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cash Burn Situation

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • Carl Icahn Exits Occidental Petroleum After Nearly Three Years

    In a letter to the company’s board, the activist investor says he has sold the remainder of his stake in the oil-and-gas producer and his two remaining board representatives are also resigning.