Global Beds & Bedding Market is Forecast to Reach $125.9 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 8.6%

Global Beds & Beddings Market

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beds & Beddings Market (2021-2026) by Type, Distribution Channel, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Beds & Bedding Market was estimated to be USD 83.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 125.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.



Market Segmentation

The Global Beds & Beddings Market is segmented further based on Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified as Pillows, Blankets, Mattress, Bed linen, and Others.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as Store-Based and Online Stores.

By End User, the market is classified as Residential and Commercial.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Trend of Home Care

Demand for Eco-Friendly Bedding

Restraints

High Price of Premium Products

Opportunities

Growing Innovation In Bedding

Rising and Falling Frequency of Product Replacement

Challenges

Elevated Cost of Logistics to Hamper the Market Growth

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Influencers

Market Analysis

Global Beds & Bedding Market, By Type

Global Beds & Bedding Market, By Distribution Channel

Global Beds & Bedding Market, By End User

Global Beds & Bedding Market, By Geography

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

AB American Boy

Acton & Acton

Ball & Branch

Campbell Mattress

Casper Sleep

Chortex

Crane and Canopy

Downtown Company

Hollander Sleep Products

JS Fiber

Kingsdown

Kurlon Enterprise

Leggett & Platt

Mill Distributors

Monarch Cypress

Paramount Bed

Portico

Robert Allen Contract

Saatva

Sealy

Serta Simmons Bedding

Sleep Number

Spring Air

Standard Textile

Westpoint Home

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5z5i9c

