Global Beds & Bedding Market is Forecast to Reach $125.9 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 8.6%
Global Beds & Beddings Market
Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beds & Beddings Market (2021-2026) by Type, Distribution Channel, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Beds & Bedding Market was estimated to be USD 83.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 125.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.
Market Segmentation
The Global Beds & Beddings Market is segmented further based on Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Geography.
By Type, the market is classified as Pillows, Blankets, Mattress, Bed linen, and Others.
By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as Store-Based and Online Stores.
By End User, the market is classified as Residential and Commercial.
By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Trend of Home Care
Demand for Eco-Friendly Bedding
Restraints
High Price of Premium Products
Opportunities
Growing Innovation In Bedding
Rising and Falling Frequency of Product Replacement
Challenges
Elevated Cost of Logistics to Hamper the Market Growth
Report Highlights:
A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
Important market dynamics and trends
Market segmentation
Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
Market shares and strategies of key players
Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Influencers
Market Analysis
Global Beds & Bedding Market, By Type
Global Beds & Bedding Market, By Distribution Channel
Global Beds & Bedding Market, By End User
Global Beds & Bedding Market, By Geography
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
AB American Boy
Acton & Acton
Ball & Branch
Campbell Mattress
Casper Sleep
Chortex
Crane and Canopy
Downtown Company
Hollander Sleep Products
JS Fiber
Kingsdown
Kurlon Enterprise
Leggett & Platt
Mill Distributors
Monarch Cypress
Paramount Bed
Portico
Robert Allen Contract
Saatva
Sealy
Serta Simmons Bedding
Sleep Number
Spring Air
Standard Textile
Westpoint Home
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5z5i9c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900