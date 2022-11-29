Global Beef Market Expected to Grow 4.7% by 2030; The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

Key players in the global beef market, including Tyson Foods, Inc., Danish Crown, and Cargill, Incorporation are focusing on retaining their market share by improving product offerings to attract consumers who are always on the lookout for interesting and innovative foods. North America region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecasted period.

Newark, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the beef market is growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022-2030. The increasing consumption of ready-to-eat beef products is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the growing popularity of halal and kosher beef among consumers is likely to propel the market growth.



The rising demand for grass-fed beef in various regions is expected to create favorable opportunities for new entrants in the beef market. The rising demand in Argentina, Brazil, and African countries is expected to create favorable opportunities for new entrants. The demand for beef is expected to remain high in the Middle East due to a predominantly Muslim population.



Furthermore, several organizations are offering opportunities for small-scale and local beef producers to grow in the beef industry. For instance, USDA introduced a Grass Fed Program for small beef farmers to help them certify that their animals meet the requirements of the grass-fed marketing claim standard and make their products eligible for labeled as “USDA Certified Grass Fed Beef”. This initiative will help beef producers gain consumers' trust’ and will likely favor the growth of the market.



With this increase in the Muslim population, the demand for halal-certified meat and processed meat has been rising. Moreover, the concept of halal is no longer confined to the Muslim population and has significant market potential even among non-Muslims. Several people with other religious beliefs choose to eat halal food owing to the specific perception of its healthiness.



The beef market has several well-established players, with some companies procuring meat from farmers while others have their slaughterhouses. Companies such as Tyson Foods, Inc. obtain beef from independent farmers who raise cattle in a healthy and hygienic environment. The obtained beef is processed in the companies’ plants to produce finished products such as sausages, patties, beef burgers, and cured beef for consumer use. Some companies such as Danish Crown, NH Foods Ltd., and Minerva Foods have their slaughterhouses.



Key Players



1. Hormel Foods Corporation

2. JBS Foods

3. National Beef Packing Company LLC

4. Agri Beef Co.

5. Tyson Foods, Inc.

6. Danish Crown

7. Cargill, Incorporated

8. Strauss Brands LLC

9. Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

10. NH Foods Ltd.

11. AMERICAN FOODS GROUP

12. Minerva Foods

13. Vion Food Group



Market Segmentation



• Slaughter Method Insights



o Kosher

o Halal

o Others



• Cut Insights



o Brisket

o Loin

o Shank

o Others



• Regional Insights



o North America



 US

 Canada

 Mexico



o Europe



 UK

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Spain



o Asia Pacific



 China

 Japan

 India

 Indonesia

 South Korea



o Central and South America



 Brazil

 Argentina



o Middle East and Africa



 South Africa



