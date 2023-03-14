The Global Beer Market is forecast to grow by $141.28 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Beer Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the beer market and is forecast to grow by $141.28 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Our report on the beer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for beer in emerging economies, increasing demand for premium beers, and growth of online retail for beer.



The beer market is segmented as below:

By Packaging

• Bottles

• Cans



By Distribution Channel

• On-trade

• Off-trade



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of M&A in global beer market as one of the prime reasons driving the beer market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of new beer flavors and rising demand for low-alcohol beer will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the beer market covers the following areas:

• Beer market sizing

• Beer market forecast

• Beer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beer market vendors that include AleSmith Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Beerwulf BV, BrewDog Plc, Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, East 9th Brewing Co., Forbidden Root Restaurant and Brewery, Heineken NV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mikkeller APS, Mission Brewery, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Saranac Brewery, Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Swinkels Family Brewers, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and Wild Beer Co. Also, the beer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



