Global Beer Market Report 2022-2023 Featuring the World's Most Popular Brands - Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, Carlsberg, China Resources Beer Company, Heineken, Kirin, Molson Coors and Tsingtao

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2022 Global Beer Market" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Beer Market report provides market analysis on various aspects of international beer through reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean.

This global beer industry research report from Beverage Marketing Corporation charts the latest developments in the worldwide beer market, with data on volume by country, continent, brewer and brand. An executive summary highlights key developments and issues including the massive industry disruption brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

How did the world's diverse regional and national beer markets perform in 2021?

Which countries lead the world in beer production, overall consumption and per capita consumption?

How have country by country global beer market share rankings changed recently?

What are the top global brands by volume?

Which regions are expected to grow the fastest to 2026?

Get a wealth of data including volume and per capita consumption by country and region with projections through 2026. Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable data, this report facilitates a thorough understanding of all facets of the global beer market including:

Production volume (in hectoliters), share and growth for more than 150 countries as well as consumption volume, share, growth and per capita intake for numerous selected countries.

Production data on 50 companies as well as the world's 20 most popular beer brands. Coverage includes Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, Carlsberg, China Resources Beer Company, Heineken, Kirin, Molson Coors and Tsingtao, among others.

Data on the beer markets in the six major geographical areas (Europe, North America, Asia & Middle East, South America, Africa and Australia & Oceania), including the regions' production and consumption.

Exclusive five-year projections for the international beer marketplace, including production estimates for the entire world as well as its major regions through 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

I. Beer Production/Consumption

Global Beer Market - Trends and Headlines

Global Beer Market Share of Production Volume by Region 2016 and 2021

Global Beer Market Production Millions of Hectoliters 2015 - 2022

Leading Beer Producing Continents (Millions of Hectoliters) 2016 and 2021

Leading Beer Producing Countries (Millions of Hectoliters) 2017 and 2021

Leading Beer Consuming Countries 2016 - 2021

Global Beer Market Consumption Liters Per Person 1987 - 2022

II. Brands & Brewer Production

Global Beer Market Leading Share of Brand Volume 2016 and 2021

Global Beer Market Leading Companies Share 2016 and 2021

III. Europe

Leading European Beer Producing Countries 2016 - 2021

Leading European Brewers Share of Global Volume 2020 - 2021

European Beer Market Leading Countries' Production, Compound Annual Growth Rates & Share 2016 - 2021

European Beer Market Leading Countries' Consumption and Compound Annual Growth Rates 2016 - 2021

IV. Asia

Leading Asian Beer Producing Countries 2016 - 2021

Leading Asian Brewers Share of Global Volume 2020 - 2021

Asian/Middle Eastern Beer Market Leading Countries' Production, Compound Annual Growth Rates & Share 2016 - 2021

Asian/Middle Eastern Beer Market Leading Countries' Consumption and Compound Annual Growth Rates 2016 - 2021

V. North America

Leading North American Beer Producing Countries 2016 - 2021

Leading North American Brewers Share of Global Volume 2020 - 2021

North American Beer Market Countries' Production, Compound Annual Growth Rates and Share 2016 - 2021

North American Beer Market Leading Countries' Consumption and Compound Annual Growth Rates 2016 - 2021

VI. South America

Leading South American Beer Producing Countries 2016 - 2021

Leading South American Brewers Share of Global Volume 2020 - 2021

South American Beer Market Countries' Production, Compound Annual Growth Rates and Share 2016 - 2021

South American Beer Market Leading Countries' Consumption and Compound Annual Growth Rates 2016 - 2021

VII. Africa

Leading African Beer Producing Countries 2016 - 2021

Leading African Brewers Share of Global Volume 2020 - 2021

African Beer Market Countries' Production, Compound Annual Growth Rates and Share 2016 - 2021

African Beer Market Leading Countries' Consumption and Compound Annual Growth Rates 2016 - 2021

VIII. Australia/Oceania

Leading Australian/Oceanian Beer Producing Countries 2016 - 2021

Leading Australian/Oceanian Brewers Share of Global Volume 2020 - 2021

Australian/Oceanian Beer Market Countries' Production, Compound Annual Growth Rates and Share 2016 - 2021

Australian/Oceanian Beer Market Leading Countries' Consumption and Compound Annual Growth Rates 2016 - 2021

IX. Projections

Global Beer Market Production and Change 2016 - 2026

Global Beer Market Share of Production by Continent 2021 and 2026

