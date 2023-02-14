The Global Beer Packaging Market is forecast to grow by $2031.4 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.74% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Our report on the beer packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of online retailing, increased use of pet bottles for beer packaging, and growing demand for metal cans from craft beer industry.



The beer packaging market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Glass

• Metal

• Others



By Type

• Bottle

• Keg

• Can



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of pouch packaging in the beer packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the beer packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, a shift toward bio-degradable packaging solutions and increasing adoption of automation in beverage packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the beer packaging market covers the following areas:

• Beer packaging market sizing

• Beer packaging market forecast

• Beer packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beer packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Crown Holdings Inc., East Asia Packaging Ltd., Gamer Packaging Inc., MJS Packaging, Nampak Ltd., O I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., Pakko Pty Ltd., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Verallia Packaging, and WestRock Co. Also, the beer packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

