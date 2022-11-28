U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,992.17
    -33.95 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.70
    -248.33 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,137.56
    -88.80 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.37
    -14.82 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    -0.65 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.10
    -7.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    -0.35 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0399
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6850
    -0.0060 (-0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8020
    -0.2980 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,163.38
    -407.89 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.26
    -2.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.52
    +6.85 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Global Belt and Chain Drives Markets Report 2022-2026: Innovations in Product Offerings to Improve Market Position & Growth Opportunity 3: Infrastructure Growth in Emerging Economies

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Belt and Chain Drives Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research service analyzes the global belt and chain drives market, and it focuses on how end users across verticals are changing their tactics to adapt to the present market conditions. The study assesses the influence of industry trends and drivers and restraints on growth prospects over the next 5 years (2022-2026).

Material handling, industrial machinery, agriculture, construction and mining, process industries (including food and beverage (F&B), chemicals, oil and gas (O&G), pulp and paper, and rubber and plastics), and others (including printing, packaging, marine, water and wastewater, and household appliances) are among the vertical markets examined in the study.

The study emphasizes various digital solutions that can be implemented to drive market revenue because the belt and chain drives market is mature. It also provides a competitive assessment and looks at the top market participants and the elements that enable them to outperform their competitors.

Moreover, the study identifies major growth opportunities that can unlock new revenue streams for the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Belt and Chain Drives Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Market Definitions

  • Segmentation by Region

  • Key Competitors - Belt Drives

  • Key Competitors - Chain Drives

  • Growth Metrics

  • Distribution Channels

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Percent Revenue by Segment

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry

  • Pricing Trend Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Belt Drives

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry

  • Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Chain Drives

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Percent Revenue by Subsegment

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: MEA

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

9. Sustainability Analysis

  • How is Sustainability Driving Transformational Changes in the Global Belt and Chain Drives Market?

  • Sustainability Case Study - Tsubakimoto Chains Co

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: IIoT to Improve the Efficiency of Belt and Chain Drives

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Innovation in Product Offerings to Improve Market Position

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Infrastructure Growth in Emerging Economies

11. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lawntr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-belt-and-chain-drives-markets-report-2022-2026-innovations-in-product-offerings-to-improve-market-position--growth-opportunity-3-infrastructure-growth-in-emerging-economies-301687789.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • These 2 Stocks Just Got a Post-Thanksgiving Lift

    Thanksgiving weekend is over, and investors are back to work in earnest. Overall, markets looked poised on Monday morning to give back some of their recent gains, with many commentators attributing declines of around 0.5% to 0.75% in stock index futures to concerns about Chinese protests over the government's ongoing zero-COVID policy. Many investors were pleased with how the holiday shopping season kicked off over Thanksgiving weekend, though, and that helped contribute to solid gains in a pair of stocks.

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe dividend stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more dividend stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider. Across the world, investors have been scrambling to find ways to strengthen their portfolios and reduce risk as […]

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Has AMD Replaced Nvidia as a Top Semiconductor Company?

    Although AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have different product lines, they still compete against each other in some offerings. As a result, the two are often compared, with Nvidia often coming out as the better company up until a few months ago. Now, the conversation has switched as Nvidia's execution has been disappointing over the past few quarters.

  • 2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

    Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic standing in the way, investors enjoyed three straight years of strong stock market returns in 2019, 2020, and 2021. But 2022 has been an entirely different story; the economic winds have shifted, and companies are grappling with high inflation and rising interest rates.

  • Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Shopify (SHOP) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Now

    After the dramatic drop in their share prices, these tech giants have become attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) insiders sold US$3.0m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

    While Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 3.1%, they shouldn't let their...

  • Tired of Disney's Executive Turnover? Buy This Sleeping Giant Entertainment Stock Instead

    This gaming company is the only business that can match Disney's treasure trove of entertainment properties.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years

    With that in mind, investors should consider adding Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) to their portfolios. Banks rely heavily on FICO scores when making lending decisions, but those three-digit credit scores are based on a relatively limited number of variables. Its lending platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to measure more than 1,500 data points per borrower -- about 100-fold more than traditional credit models -- to help lenders quantify risk more precisely.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy for 2023, and 1 to Avoid

    It's safe to say that 2022 won't go down as the year of growth stocks. Not only did they substantially underperform the broader market, but several developments, such as interest rate hikes, could continue to affect this category of equities.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • Hedge Fund That Beat 99% of Peers Places Contrarian Bet on Meta

    (Bloomberg) -- As Big Tech reels from the blow of higher interest rates and slowing growth, one top-performing hedge fund manager is going against the tide to bet on the sinking shares of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingExpensive Silicon Valley tech would not normally feature on the shop

  • Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?

    While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies. Medical REITs are considered good long-term investments because they offer above-average dividends.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • Are Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Pioneer Natural...

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Tech Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe tech stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more tech stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks to Consider. There is broad-based consensus among finance professionals that the traditional definitions of growth and value stocks do hold-up […]