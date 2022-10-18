Global Bentonite Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 3.6% During 2022-2026; Higher Usage of Bentonite in Construction & Iron Pellets and Rising Volume of Waste Dumped in Landfills to Elevate the Market Growth - Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research

Key Companies Covered in the Global Bentonite Market Research Report by Kenneth Research are Ashapura Minechem Limited, Hills Bentonite, LLC., Imerys S.A., CLIMBAR Performance Minerals , Mineral Technologies, Inc. Bentonit Company Limitied, Clariant AG, Pacific Bentonite Ltd., Stephan Schmidt Group, Black Wyo-Ben Inc., AromaChimie, Esan. Her Hakkı Saklıdır., Kemira OYJ, Tolsa, ilbe Mineral, and others.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ' Global Bentonite Market ' for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2026

Global Bentonite Market Size:

The global bentonite market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 5966.1 Million by the end of 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2026. Further, the market generated a revenue of USD 4210.1 Million in the year 2010. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rise in population, which is leading to the incessant construction of offices, private homes, and public places incessantly. As per the survey from the United Nation Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global population in the next 13 years is forecasted to reach over 1 billion and is expected to stand at around 9.8 million in 2050. Rising population not only leads to more construction but also significantly contributes to waste generation. Bentonite is used for preventing the leaching of contaminant in the environment by sealing the base of the landfill. Thus increase in the area of landfills is likely to increase the use of bentonite. In 2018, around 147 million tons of municipal waste was disposed in landfills.

Global Bentonite Market: Key Takeaways

Germany region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Construction segment to dominate the revenue graph

Foundry molding sands sub-segment remains prominent in the application segment

Higher Use of Personal Care and Baby Products is to Boost the Bentonite Market Growth

Bentonite is common ingredient of skincare, makeup, baby care, and personal care products. It extracts impurities and oil from skin, bentonite clay has whitening effect on skin therefore, it is used in skin masks, and fairness creams. The anti-inflammatory power of bentonite, make it a good ingredient of baby product. Thus higher use of baby products leads to increase in bentonite sales. About 100 million Americans used baby powder in 2020. Bentonite is used paste-type products such as toothpaste, moisturizing cream base material, and others. Escalated need of aesthetic c products is to elevate the requirement of bentonite. About 1300 million people is to become cosmetic product user by 2025.

Global Bentonite Market: Regional Overview

The global bentonite market is segmented into five major countries including Germany, India, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Belgium, and Others.

Germany’s Bentonite Market to Grow by Rise in Constructional Activity

The bentonite market in Germany is to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Further, the market garnered a revenue of USD 134.8 million in 2010, while for 2022 it recorded USD 149.2 million. Bentonite slurry is highly used in construction owing to its crucial abilities, such as it provides support to the excavation area, act as sealant by not flowing too much, and removing suspended detritus. Therefore, the rise in construction activities propels the demand for bentonite slurry and leads to the growth of bentonite market in the nation. In 2022, the government of Germany passed around 2.50,000 building permits for construction.

Government Initiatives for Housing and Increased Iron Pellets Production is to Grow Bentonite Market in India

The bentonite market in India is expected to advance at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. It is expected to accumulate a revenue of USD 113.4 at the end of 2026. India stand as one of the most populated country, to suffice the need of rising population, constructional activities in country is also increasing. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Urban (PMAY-U) programme, USD 1.53 lakh of amount is sanctioned for construction, out of which USD 0.71 lakh worth of houses are already delivered in 2021. Moreover, under the scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Gramin (PMAY-G), a target of 2.95 crores houses were set, of which a major portion is fulfilled and rest of 1,71,34,737 houses construction was completed in February 2022. Furthermore, rise in India’s export volume of iron pellet is increasing its production, which in turn is likely to fuel the growth of the bentonite market. In the financial year 2022, India exported more than 11 million tons of iron pellets.

Global Bentonite Market, Segmentation by Application

Pet Litter

Foundry Molding Sands

Civil Engineering

Iron Ore Pelletizing

Drilling Fluids

Oil Absorbents

Others

By application, the foundry molding sands segment is to garner a maximum value of USD 2101.8 million by the end of 2026. This value is expected to be attained by growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increased casting and moldings from foundry sands. In 2020, total volume of casting production worldwide was nearly 106 million metric tons. China and India contributed to the production of around 52 million metric tons and 12 million metric tons respectively. Foundry sands constitutes of 10% bentonite, therefore, increased foundry molding sands is to augment the growth of the bentonite market.

Global Bentonite Market, Segmentation by End User

Animal Care

Construction

Oil & Gas

Paper & Pulp

Food & Beverages

Personal Care/Cosmetics

Others

Among all, the construction segment collected the highest revenue of USD 3,368.1 million in 2021 and is expected to be in lead with a revenue of USD 3,937.6 million at the end of 2026. Owing to bentonite’s amazing swelling property, it is highly used for construction purposes. Bentonite has a liquid limit of around 300%-400% and is likely to swell by 100% in 12 hours of time frame. The construction segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Global Bentonite Market, Segmentation by Product Type

Sodium

Calcium

Others

Global Bentonite Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Direct Company Sales

Distributors & Dealers/Retailers

Direct Import

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global bentonite market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are Ashapura Minechem Limited, Hills Bentonite, LLC., Imerys S.A., CLIMBAR Performance Minerals, Mineral Technologies, Inc. Bentonit Company Limited, Clariant AG, Pacific Bentonite Ltd., Stephan Schmidt Group, Black Wyo-Ben Inc., AromaChimie, Esan. Her Hakkı Saklıdır., Kemira OYJ, Tolsa, ilbe Mineral, and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Bentonite Market

April 2021, Climbar Performance Mineral has made an announcement to reach a concurrence with TOR Mineral International. Inc., for the acquisition of its barite and alumina trihydrate manufacturing estate. This acquisition is aimed to provide easy accessibility of the product from any location and to offer better product quality and security.

July 2021, Minerals Technologies, Inc., has announced its agreement with Normerica, Inc. a leading manufacturer of pet care product company. The combination of two companies complements the acquisition from both geographical and product index angle.

