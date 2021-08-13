U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

The Global Benzene Market is expected to grow by $ 6.11 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Benzene Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the benzene market and it is poised to grow by $ 6. 11 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Benzene Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02798471/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on benzene market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand from developing economies, increasing demand for benzene for various applications, and growing demand for polymers in different industries. In addition, rise in demand from developing economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The benzene market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The benzene market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Styrene
• Cumene
• Cyclohexane
• Aniline
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• MEA
• South America

This study identifies the declining crude oil prices as one of the prime reasons driving the benzene market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in benzene production and increasing investments in the middle east will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on benzene market covers the following areas:
• Benzene market sizing
• Benzene market forecast
• Benzene market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading benzene market vendors that include BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Also, the benzene market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02798471/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


