Global Benzene Market Size to Grow by USD 6.11 billion, BASF SE and BP Plc Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzene is an organic solvent that is widely used in industries as a feedstock for manufacturing chemicals such as cumene, styrene, aniline, and others. These chemicals are further linked to different manufacturing industries.
The "Global Benzene Market by Type (styrene, cumene, cyclohexane, aniline, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The potential growth difference for the global benzene market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 6.11 bn.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: Rise in demand for benzene in developing economies
Market Challenge: Fluctuating prices of benzene in the domestic markets of various countries
Market Segmentation
The global benzene market report is segmented by type (styrene, cumene, cyclohexane, aniline, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries in the benzene market in APAC.
By type, styrene will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Styrene is found naturally in products such as bilberry, cranberry, currants, vinegar, grape, parsley, milk and dairy products, cocoa, coffee, tea, roasted filberts, whiskey, and peanuts. In addition, it is used as a flavoring agent. The styrene market is expected to grow during the forecast period, as it is used to manufacture rubber, polymers, and other products. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Vendor Analysis
The global benzene market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, grade, brand identity, and distribution. To survive in a competitive environment, manufacturers should promote their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.
Some of the key vendors operating in the benzene market are BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc among others. The offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
BASF SE - The company offers benzene under the Cracke product line.
BP Plc - The company offers benzene, which is used in manufacturing various derivatives.
Chevron Corp. - The company offers benzene under the aromatics product line.
Dow Inc. - The company offers benzene under the brand name DOW Benzene.
Eastman Chemical Co. - The company offers benzene, which is used in manufacturing various derivatives.
Global Benzene Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 6.11 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.10
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 50%
Key consumer countries
China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
