Global Benzene Market Size to Grow by USD 6.11 billion, BASF SE and BP Plc Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzene is an organic solvent that is widely used in industries as a feedstock for manufacturing chemicals such as cumene, styrene, aniline, and others. These chemicals are further linked to different manufacturing industries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Benzene Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "Global Benzene Market by Type (styrene, cumene, cyclohexane, aniline, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The potential growth difference for the global benzene market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 6.11 bn.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Rise in demand for benzene in developing economies

Market Challenge: Fluctuating prices of benzene in the domestic markets of various countries

Market Segmentation

The global benzene market report is segmented by type (styrene, cumene, cyclohexane, aniline, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries in the benzene market in APAC.

By type, styrene will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Styrene is found naturally in products such as bilberry, cranberry, currants, vinegar, grape, parsley, milk and dairy products, cocoa, coffee, tea, roasted filberts, whiskey, and peanuts. In addition, it is used as a flavoring agent. The styrene market is expected to grow during the forecast period, as it is used to manufacture rubber, polymers, and other products. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global benzene market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, grade, brand identity, and distribution. To survive in a competitive environment, manufacturers should promote their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Some of the key vendors operating in the benzene market are BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc among others. The offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

BASF SE - The company offers benzene under the Cracke product line.

BP Plc - The company offers benzene, which is used in manufacturing various derivatives.

Chevron Corp. - The company offers benzene under the aromatics product line.

Dow Inc. - The company offers benzene under the brand name DOW Benzene.

Eastman Chemical Co. - The company offers benzene, which is used in manufacturing various derivatives.

Global Benzene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.10 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Styrene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Cumene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Cyclohexane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Aniline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 BP Plc

10.5 Chevron Corp.

10.6 Dow Inc.

10.7 Eastman Chemical Co.

10.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.

10.9 INEOS Group Holdings SA

10.10 LyondellBasell Industries NV

10.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

10.12 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

