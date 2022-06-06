Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market Analysis/Research Report 2022
Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market
Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market by Product, Application, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The benzodiazepine are still widely recognizable under brand names such as Valium or Xanax. They come in the form of tablet and capsule forms and some are available for intravenous forms to be used in hospital settings.
Market players are engaged in facility expansion, in order to expand its manufacturing facility and product portfolio. This is expected to drive growth of the global benzodiazepine drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. acquired Bio-Pharm, Inc., a U.S.-based generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter (OTC) Company which also included a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registered 75,000 sqft manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Key players are engaged in receiving approval for their products from the regulatory authorities. This is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an American biopharmaceutical company announced that a generic version of Onfi (clobazam) tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg for oral use, CIV, and Onfi (clobazam) oral suspension, 2.5 mg/mL, CIV, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global benzodiazepine drugs market, provides market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
It profiles leading players in the global benzodiazepine drugs market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global benzodiazepine drugs market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global benzodiazepine drugs market
Company Profiles
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Recent Highlights
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer Inc.
Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.)
Labiana Pharmaceuticals
Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Aurobindo Pharma
Par Pharmaceutical
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
Research Objectives
Assumptions
Abbreviations
2. Market Overview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Product
Market Snippet, By Application
Market Snippet, By Route of Administration
Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
Market Snippet, By Region
Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Impact Analysis
Regulatory Scenario
PEST Analysis
Recent Product Launch/Approval
Epidemiology
Mergers and Acquisitions
4. COVID - 19 Impact Analysis
Impact on Supply Chain
Impact on Research and Development
Government Initiatives
5. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Product, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
Segment Trends
Long Acting Benzodiazepines
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Chlordiazepoxide
Diazepam
Lorazepam
Alprazolam
Clonazepam
Others
Short Acting Benzodiazepines
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Temazepam
Midazolam
Triazolam
Others
6. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
Segment Trends
Anxiety Disorders
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Nervousness
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Sedation
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Seizures
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Alcohol Withdrawal
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
Segment Trends
Oral
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Injectables
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
Segment Trends
Hospital Pharmacies
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Retail Pharmacies
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Online Pharmacies
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3r7kkt
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900