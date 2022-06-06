Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market Analysis/Research Report 2022

Company Logo

Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market

Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market by Product, Application, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The benzodiazepine are still widely recognizable under brand names such as Valium or Xanax. They come in the form of tablet and capsule forms and some are available for intravenous forms to be used in hospital settings.



Market players are engaged in facility expansion, in order to expand its manufacturing facility and product portfolio. This is expected to drive growth of the global benzodiazepine drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. acquired Bio-Pharm, Inc., a U.S.-based generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter (OTC) Company which also included a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registered 75,000 sqft manufacturing facility in the U.S.



Key players are engaged in receiving approval for their products from the regulatory authorities. This is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an American biopharmaceutical company announced that a generic version of Onfi (clobazam) tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg for oral use, CIV, and Onfi (clobazam) oral suspension, 2.5 mg/mL, CIV, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global benzodiazepine drugs market, provides market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global benzodiazepine drugs market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global benzodiazepine drugs market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global benzodiazepine drugs market

Story continues

Company Profiles

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Recent Highlights

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.)

Labiana Pharmaceuticals

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma

Par Pharmaceutical

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Overview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Route of Administration

Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

PEST Analysis

Recent Product Launch/Approval

Epidemiology

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. COVID - 19 Impact Analysis

Impact on Supply Chain

Impact on Research and Development

Government Initiatives

5. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Product, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

Long Acting Benzodiazepines

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Chlordiazepoxide

Diazepam

Lorazepam

Alprazolam

Clonazepam

Others

Short Acting Benzodiazepines

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Temazepam

Midazolam

Triazolam

Others

6. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

Anxiety Disorders

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Nervousness

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Sedation

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Seizures

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Alcohol Withdrawal

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

Oral

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Injectables

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

Hospital Pharmacies

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Retail Pharmacies

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Online Pharmacies

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3r7kkt





Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



