U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.75
    +41.75 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,139.00
    +251.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,724.75
    +173.75 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.50
    +20.20 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.95
    +0.08 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.90
    +6.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.46 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    +0.58 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2562
    +0.0069 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7060
    -0.1540 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,413.59
    +1,706.97 (+5.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.35
    +22.55 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.88
    +85.93 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market Analysis/Research Report 2022

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market

Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market
Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market by Product, Application, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The benzodiazepine are still widely recognizable under brand names such as Valium or Xanax. They come in the form of tablet and capsule forms and some are available for intravenous forms to be used in hospital settings.

Market players are engaged in facility expansion, in order to expand its manufacturing facility and product portfolio. This is expected to drive growth of the global benzodiazepine drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. acquired Bio-Pharm, Inc., a U.S.-based generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter (OTC) Company which also included a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registered 75,000 sqft manufacturing facility in the U.S.

Key players are engaged in receiving approval for their products from the regulatory authorities. This is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an American biopharmaceutical company announced that a generic version of Onfi (clobazam) tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg for oral use, CIV, and Onfi (clobazam) oral suspension, 2.5 mg/mL, CIV, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global benzodiazepine drugs market, provides market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

  • It profiles leading players in the global benzodiazepine drugs market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global benzodiazepine drugs market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global benzodiazepine drugs market

Company Profiles

  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Recent Highlights

  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.)

  • Labiana Pharmaceuticals

  • Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Aurobindo Pharma

  • Par Pharmaceutical

  • Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

  • Research Objectives

  • Assumptions

  • Abbreviations

2. Market Overview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Product

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By Route of Administration

  • Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Impact Analysis

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • PEST Analysis

  • Recent Product Launch/Approval

  • Epidemiology

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

4. COVID - 19 Impact Analysis

  • Impact on Supply Chain

  • Impact on Research and Development

  • Government Initiatives

5. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Product, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Long Acting Benzodiazepines

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Chlordiazepoxide

  • Diazepam

  • Lorazepam

  • Alprazolam

  • Clonazepam

  • Others

  • Short Acting Benzodiazepines

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Temazepam

  • Midazolam

  • Triazolam

  • Others

6. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Anxiety Disorders

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Nervousness

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Sedation

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Seizures

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Alcohol Withdrawal

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Oral

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Injectables

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Online Pharmacies

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3r7kkt


Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSa

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus rest

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Edelman CEO advice to other top execs: Beware of the 'pushback against wokeness'

    As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.

  • Why Shopify Declined by 12.1% in May

    The e-commerce platform just inked a deal to purchase a fulfilment technology provider to further grow its business.

  • Futures rebound as China ADRs rally; growth stocks rise

    Shares of Didi Global Inc surged 48.6% in premarket trading after a report that regulators were preparing as early as this week to allow the ride-hailing firm's mobile app back on domestic app stores. Full Truck Alliance and Kanzhun Ltd, whose apps will also be restored, climbed 22.9% and 20.6%, respectively. The upbeat mood was also underpinned by signs of Beijing and Shanghai returning to normal life after China's biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Yes, You Can Profit from Inflation. Here's How

    From buying groceries to gasoline to automobiles, inflation has hammered Americans' purchasing power. In fact, the most well-known metric of inflation has soared to a four-decade high. A myriad of factors has come together to increase inflation in 2021 and … Continue reading → The post How to Profit From Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Is Tesla's Stock Actually Worth?

    Valuing stocks is difficult enough at the best of times, but it's a lot harder in Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) case. The short answer is that issues shouldn't unduly trouble a long-term investor, but be aware the stock price will be moved around by these matters. There's an investment case for buying Tesla stock that isn't overly focused on these two debates.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.