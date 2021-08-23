U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

The Global Benzyl Alcohol Market is expected to grow by 21.90 thousand MT during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the benzyl alcohol market and it is poised to grow by 21. 90 thousand MT during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Benzyl Alcohol Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207158/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on benzyl alcohol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the role of benzyl alcohol as a preservative and flavoring agent and the shifting of manufacturing units to developing countries because of favorable government regulations. In addition, role of benzyl alcohol as a preservative and flavoring agent is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The benzyl alcohol market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The benzyl alcohol market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Paints and coatings
• Personal care
• Pharmaceutical
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• MEA
• South America

This study identifies the increasing demand from the paints and coatings industry as one of the prime reasons driving the benzyl alcohol market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on benzyl alcohol market covers the following areas:
• Benzyl alcohol market sizing
• Benzyl alcohol market forecast
• Benzyl alcohol market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading benzyl alcohol market vendors that include Charkit Chemical Co. LLC, Elan Chemical Co., Emerald Performance Materials LLC, Greenfield Global Inc., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LANXESS AG, Richman Chemical Inc, and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.Also, the benzyl alcohol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207158/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


