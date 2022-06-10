U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

Global Beta-Glucan Market to Reach $810.1 Million by 2026

·30 min read
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beta-Glucan Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899142/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Beta-Glucan Market to Reach $810.1 Million by 2026

Beta-glucans or ?-glucans represent a heterogeneous group of polysaccharides, comprising D-glucose monomers linked by ?-glycosidic bonds. Beta-glucans are natural polysaccharides present in cells walls of barley, bran, bacteria, algae, grains, oats, mushrooms, lichens and yeasts. Beta-glucan offers appealing physicochemical properties and known to support several functions like immune health. The molecular structure of beta ?-glucan depends on the source and method of isolation. Linear ?-(1,3)-D-glucan is found in prokaryotes and eukaryotes. Linear ?-(1,3/1,4)-D-glucans is found in nonlignified cell walls of cereal grains. Branched structures of ?-glucans are found as structural components of the cell walls of yeast, fungi, and certain bacteria. The difference in type of linkage and branching and molecular weight and solubility play an important role in determining the biological activity of ?-glucans. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Beta-Glucan estimated at US$523.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$810.1 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period. Cereal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$374.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Yeast segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $151.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $87.5 Million by 2026

The Beta-Glucan market in the U.S. is estimated at US$151.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.

The global market for beta-glucan is heading for incremental gains on account of its health benefits and strong demand for natural ingredients in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. Health products intended to improve the immunity, including beta-glucan, are anticipated to post strong growth in the coming years. Foods and beverages with immune health benefits are likely to witness robust demand. While the momentum is mainly attributed to COVID-19, the trend is expected to remain strong in the post-COVID-19 era. Rising concerns over health & wellness are bound to prompt people flock towards products with immune boosting benefits. Another major factor driving demand for beta-glucan-fortified products is increasing geriatric population that is susceptible to various diseases, especially infections, due to low immune power. In addition, health-conscious people are anticipated to spend more on these products. The trend requires food and beverage manufacturers to come with effective and appealing formulations for achieving differentiation and attracting customers. The use of scientifically-validated ingredients is likely to help them push their products. Sophisticated product formulations coupled with technical advances are bound to aid manufacturers in formulating new products and tap the trend.

The global beta-glucan market is driven by a multiple of factors such as increasing health awareness, rising disposable income, launch of new functional foods, aggressive promotion and availability of advanced extraction techniques. Global demand for beta-glucan is expected to benefit from rising focus of companies on algae- and seaweed-based products to diversify their product portfolios. In addition, increasing awareness about sustainable sourcing and the use of organic ingredients are expected to further augment the market growth. The ingredient is also a part of various cosmetic formulations due to its skin smoothing and rejuvenating properties. The market is anticipated to gain from continuous transition toward sustainable, natural ingredients. However, the global market is anticipated to be affected by increasing promotion on substitutes such as guar gum and natural compounds popular as immunomodulators. The market growth is also limited by expensive extraction process, inconsistent regulations and differing health claims regionally. On the other hand, development of new extraction methods and focus on new sources along with R&D investments for innovations in organic compounds, drugs and animal feed are likely to trigger the market growth. The use of beta-glucan in new applications such as cancer treatment is expected to present new growth avenues for participants and facilitate overall expansion of the global market.

Mushroom Segment to Reach $130.8 Million by 2026

Mushroom-based products are slated to extend usage in more number of end-use industries. Beta-glucan manufacturers use specific varieties of fungi and mushroom such as reshi, shiitake, turkey tail and maitake, with the end-products finding use in animal feed and cosmetic formulations. Beta-glucan products obtained from seaweed are mainly used in dietary supplements in the food & beverage industry that is poised to drive significant gains in the coming years. The market growth is anticipated to be further stimulated by adoption of advanced algae-based technology by leading manufacturers to extract beta-glucan. In the global Mushroom segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$61.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$109.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899142/?utm_source=GNW

