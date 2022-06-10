ReportLinker

New York, June 10, 2022

Global Beta-Glucan Market to Reach $810.1 Million by 2026



Beta-glucans or β-glucans represent a heterogeneous group of polysaccharides, comprising D-glucose monomers linked by β-glycosidic bonds. Beta-glucans are natural polysaccharides present in cells walls of barley, bran, bacteria, algae, grains, oats, mushrooms, lichens and yeasts. Beta-glucan offers appealing physicochemical properties and known to support several functions like immune health. The molecular structure of beta β-glucan depends on the source and method of isolation. Linear β-(1,3)-D-glucan is found in prokaryotes and eukaryotes. Linear β-(1,3/1,4)-D-glucans is found in nonlignified cell walls of cereal grains. Branched structures of β-glucans are found as structural components of the cell walls of yeast, fungi, and certain bacteria. The difference in type of linkage and branching and molecular weight and solubility play an important role in determining the biological activity of β-glucans. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Beta-Glucan estimated at US$523.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$810.1 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period. Cereal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$374.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Yeast segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $151.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $87.5 Million by 2026



The Beta-Glucan market in the U.S. is estimated at US$151.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



The global market for beta-glucan is heading for incremental gains on account of its health benefits and strong demand for natural ingredients in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. Health products intended to improve the immunity, including beta-glucan, are anticipated to post strong growth in the coming years. Foods and beverages with immune health benefits are likely to witness robust demand. While the momentum is mainly attributed to COVID-19, the trend is expected to remain strong in the post-COVID-19 era. Rising concerns over health & wellness are bound to prompt people flock towards products with immune boosting benefits. Another major factor driving demand for beta-glucan-fortified products is increasing geriatric population that is susceptible to various diseases, especially infections, due to low immune power. In addition, health-conscious people are anticipated to spend more on these products. The trend requires food and beverage manufacturers to come with effective and appealing formulations for achieving differentiation and attracting customers. The use of scientifically-validated ingredients is likely to help them push their products. Sophisticated product formulations coupled with technical advances are bound to aid manufacturers in formulating new products and tap the trend.



The global beta-glucan market is driven by a multiple of factors such as increasing health awareness, rising disposable income, launch of new functional foods, aggressive promotion and availability of advanced extraction techniques. Global demand for beta-glucan is expected to benefit from rising focus of companies on algae- and seaweed-based products to diversify their product portfolios. In addition, increasing awareness about sustainable sourcing and the use of organic ingredients are expected to further augment the market growth. The ingredient is also a part of various cosmetic formulations due to its skin smoothing and rejuvenating properties. The market is anticipated to gain from continuous transition toward sustainable, natural ingredients. However, the global market is anticipated to be affected by increasing promotion on substitutes such as guar gum and natural compounds popular as immunomodulators. The market growth is also limited by expensive extraction process, inconsistent regulations and differing health claims regionally. On the other hand, development of new extraction methods and focus on new sources along with R&D investments for innovations in organic compounds, drugs and animal feed are likely to trigger the market growth. The use of beta-glucan in new applications such as cancer treatment is expected to present new growth avenues for participants and facilitate overall expansion of the global market.



Mushroom Segment to Reach $130.8 Million by 2026



Mushroom-based products are slated to extend usage in more number of end-use industries. Beta-glucan manufacturers use specific varieties of fungi and mushroom such as reshi, shiitake, turkey tail and maitake, with the end-products finding use in animal feed and cosmetic formulations. Beta-glucan products obtained from seaweed are mainly used in dietary supplements in the food & beverage industry that is poised to drive significant gains in the coming years. The market growth is anticipated to be further stimulated by adoption of advanced algae-based technology by leading manufacturers to extract beta-glucan. In the global Mushroom segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$61.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$109.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Proactive Approach to Health during COVID-19 Heightens Interest

in Immune Boosters

US Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods March-June

2020 (In %)

What are Beta Glucans?

Molecular Structure of Beta Glucan by Source

Outlook: Immune Boosting Benefits and Demand for Natural

Ingredients Help Global Beta-Glucan Market Gather Notable

Steam

Cereals Remain Primary Source of Beta-Glucan

-glucan Content by Cereal Type

Soluble Beta-Glucan Fiber Enjoys Commanding Market Presence

Mushroom Sourced Beta-Glucan to Exhibit Strong Growth

Pharmaceutical and Food and Beverage Applications Hold Dominant

Share

Regional Landscape

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Beta-Glucan Moves beyond Supplement Arena to Mainstream Food &

Beverage Aisle

Seaweed and Algae Sourced Beta glucan Gains Prominence

Companies Launch Innovative Beta-Glucan Ingredients to Boost

Immunity

Growing Trend Towards Natural Cosmetics Boosts Application

Anti-Aging Properties of Beta Glucan Drives Usage in Anti Aging

Products

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020,

2022 and 2024

Emphasis on Antiobitic Free Immune Wellness in Livestock

Production Draws Interest in Beta Glucan

Global Meat Production in Million Tonnes by Type: 2017-2019F

Global Milk Production in Billion Pounds: 2017-2025

Growing Focus on Accelerating Wound Healing Throws Spotlight on

Beta Glucan

Global Prevalence of Wounds

Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

Beta Glucan Finds Strong Demand for Sport Drinks for Endurance

Global Sports Drinks Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019,

2022 & 2025

Beta glucan Gains Importance in Mitigating the Risk of

Cardiovascular Disease

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,

2020, 2025, and 2030

Cancer Treatment: An Emerging Avenue for Beta glucan Application

Role of Dietary Fibers in Cancer Therapy

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Increasing Economic Burden of Diabetes Management and Growing

Focus in Preventive Care Brings Beta-glucans in the Limelight

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Drinks in Weight

Management Augurs Well for Market Demand

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and

Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025



Market Overview

Covid-19 Drives Interest in Immunity Boosting Products

Rise in Demand for Healthy Functional Beverages

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive

Strong Demand for Natural Anti-Aging Products

US Population by Gender and Age Group: 2019

Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Boost Growth Prospects

