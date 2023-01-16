U.S. markets closed

The Global Beverage Can Market is forecast to grow by $5715.4 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Global Beverage Can Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the beverage can market and is forecast to grow by $5715.4 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beverage Can Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05261940/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the beverage can market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for metal cans, growing energy and juice drinks market, and growing awareness among consumers regarding sustainability.

The beverage can market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Non alcoholic beverages
• Alcoholic beverages

By Material
• Aluminium
• Steel

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the growing market of RTD coffee and tea as one of the prime reasons driving the beverage can market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of paperboard cans and increased focus on lightweight cans will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the beverage can market covers the following areas:
• Beverage can market sizing
• Beverage can market forecast
• Beverage can market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beverage can market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., BangkokCan Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Can One Berhad, CANPACK SA, CPMC Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., Envases Ohringen GmbH, GZ Industries Ltd., Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, Mahmood Saeed Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., Nampak Ltd., ORG Technology Co. Ltd., Orora Ltd., Shengxing Group, Silgan Holdings Inc., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., and Trivium Packaging B.V. Also, the beverage can market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05261940/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


