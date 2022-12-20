The Global Beverage Packaging Market is expected to grow by $101.59 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Beverage Packaging Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the beverage packaging market and it is poised to grow by $101. 59 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.

03% during the forecast period. Our report on the beverage packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising consumption of bottled water, the growing adoption of PET packaging bottles in the alcoholic beverage industry, and the increasing demand for single-serve, multi-packs, and sustainable packaging.



The beverage packaging market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Rigid plastics

• Glass

• Metal

• Others



By Product

• Alcoholic beverages

• Non-alcoholic beverages

• Dairy beverages



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for functional drinks as one of the prime reasons driving the beverage packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of stand-up pouches and bag-in-box packaging for beverages and the increasing adoption of automation in beverage packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the beverage packaging market covers the following areas:

• Beverage packaging market sizing

• Beverage packaging market forecast

• Beverage packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beverage packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., CANPACK SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Mondi plc, O I Glass Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., SIG Group AG, Silgan Holdings Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Vidrala SA, and WestRock Co. Also, the beverage packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

