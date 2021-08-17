Global BFSI Security Markets Report 2021-2030: Opportunities in Transformation to Digital Banking, User Experience at Retail Locations, Advanced Data Analytics & Securing Human-Cyber Touch Points
Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global BFSI Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines opportunities for physical security (surveillance, command and control, communication equipment, and screening and detection), cybersecurity (firewalls, antivirus protection, active network detection solutions, and data analytics and storage), and converged security (access control and identity management, risk-averse security services, and managed services) through 2030.
It takes a closer look at market drivers and restraints, forecasts revenue for the decade, and lists the top competitors in each of the three market segments. It includes an industry threat and vulnerability analysis, presents selected results from a 2020 information technology decision maker survey, and considers the new technologies that are available or being developed for each market segment.
The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) security landscape is continuously evolving, presenting numerous challenges for the hundreds of solution providers that compete for attention in the multibillion-dollar market. Most BFSI organizations run their physical and digital security teams in silos, but momentum has increased for security convergence as threats become more multifaceted and security systems become increasingly digitized, connected, and actively integrated. A holistic view of security is becoming a strategic imperative.
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed how people and businesses function, and its effect on the BFSI industry in the past year cannot be understated. The shift to working from home has made personal and corporate banking customers natural targets for attackers, with phishing emails, call center fraud, and infrastructure attacks becoming more common. Although these attacks are not new, the increase is alarming, prompting companies to explore new technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Market Overview
Market Segmentation
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment
Competitive Environment
Market Share
Critical Success Factors
IT Decision Maker Survey for the BFSI Industry
3. BFSI Industry Threat and Vulnerability Analysis
Threat Analysis - Cyber
Threat Analysis - Physical
Vulnerability Analysis
Security Improvement Recommendations
4. BFSI Physical Security Market Analysis
Growth Metrics
Key Findings
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
5. BFSI Converged Security Market Analysis
Growth Metrics
Key Findings
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
6. BFSI Cybersecurity Market Analysis
Growth Metrics
Key Findings
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
IT Decision Maker Survey for the BFSI Industry
Revenue Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Transformation to Digital Banking
Growth Opportunity 2 - Seamless User Experience at Retail Locations
Growth Opportunity 3 - Advanced Data Analytics
Growth Opportunity 4 - Securing Human-Cyber Touch Points
8. Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dksnpg
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900