Global Bifold Doors Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bifold Doors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bifold doors market reached a value of US$ 9.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.78 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.00% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Bifold doors are foldable doors that open and close by sliding and folding in sections. They consist of a series of panels with multiple locking points and can be installed in gateways, patios and indoor and outdoor spaces. They are commonly available in room divider, closet door, raised panel door and flat panel door variants that are used for covering small spaces, such as pantries, wardrobes, laundry rooms and gardens. Bifold doors are manufactured using durable materials, such as wood, glass, vinyl, fiberglass, unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) and aluminum. They offer natural insulation and enhanced durability, customizability and sound absorption. Bifold doors also have minimal maintenance requirements and are cost-effective and environmentally friendly. As a result, they are widely used for residential, commercial and industrial applications

Bifold Doors Market Trends:

Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. There is a rising requirement for efficient doors that offer high insulation and heat retention in houses and offices, which is leading to the widespread adoption of bifold doors. Moreover, the increasing consumer preference for modernized interior designs and extensive investments in home remodeling and renovation activities are providing a thrust to the market growth.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the launch of bifold doors in aesthetically appealing designs with high-gloss finishing, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These premium quality bifold doors are customized as per the requirements of the consumer and are widely used in hotels and restaurants to enhance the overall ambiance of the enclosed space. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive infrastructural development, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global bifold doors market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on material, application and end user

Breakup by Material:

  • Wood

  • Metal

  • Glass

  • Vinyl

  • Fiberglass

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Interior Doors

  • Exterior Doors

Breakup by End User:

  • Residential

  • Non-residential

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AG Millworks, Andersen Corporation, Clearview Bi-folding Doors Limited, Euramax Solutions Ltd., JELD-WEN Inc., Kloeber UK Ltd., LaCantina Doors, Marvin Lumber and Cedar Company, Nana Wall Systems Inc., Origin Frames Ltd., Pella Corporation, The Bi-Folding Door Company and TWR Trade Frames Limited

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global bifold doors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bifold doors market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global bifold doors market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Bifold Doors Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Material
6.1 Wood
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Metal
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Glass
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Vinyl
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Fiberglass
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Interior Doors
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Exterior Doors
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Residential
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Non-residential
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 AG Millworks
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Andersen Corporation
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Clearview Bi-folding Doors Limited
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Euramax Solutions Ltd.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 JELD-WEN Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Kloeber UK Ltd.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 LaCantina Doors
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Marvin Lumber and Cedar Company
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Nana Wall Systems Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Origin Frames Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Pella Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 The Bi-Folding Door Company
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 TWR Trade Frames Limited
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1hiwhy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


