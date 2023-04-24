Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market Report 2023: A $662.63 Billion Market by 2028 - Rising Use of DataOps & Increase In Need To Gain Insights For Business Planning

Company Logo

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market: Analysis By Component, Analytics Tool, Application, Industry Vertical, By Region Size And Trends With Impact Of COVID-19 And Forecast Up To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global big data and business analytics market in 2022 was valued at US$294.16 billion. The market value is anticipated to grow to US$662.63 billion by 2028.

The market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.48% during the forecast period of 2023-2028, with software segment being the dominant component.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are proving to be essential instruments to keep control over increasing amounts of data and to enable real-time execution.

There has been a surge in adoption of big data analytics software by various organizations to deliver enhanced & faster decision-making and to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner.

In addition, increase in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among small & medium enterprises positively impacts the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

In 2022, in terms of value, software segment held the major share in the market, followed by services. The increasing need for data-driven decision-making, the growing volume and variety of data, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies are some of the factors driving the growth of the big data and business analytics software market.

In 2022, dash board & data visualization held the major share in the market, followed by data mining & warehousing. The explosion of data from various sources has made it difficult for businesses to manage and analyze data effectively. Dashboard and data visualization tools help to simplify this process, providing a way to make sense of large volumes of data quickly and easily. This is expected to incline the growth of dash board & data visualization market.

In 2022, customer analytics hold a dominant position in the big data and business analytics market due to rise of digital channels. Businesses are facing intense competition in various industries, leading to a need for differentiation. Customer analytics can help companies identify opportunities for innovation and new product development based on customer needs and preferences.

In 2022, BFSI hold a dominant position in the big data and business analytics market to gain insights into customer behavior, detect fraud, manage risks, and enhance operational efficiency. BFSI companies are using Big Data and Business Analytics to understand customer preferences, behavior, and needs to create targeted offerings that meet individual requirements. Financial fraud is a significant problem for BFSI companies, resulting in significant financial losses and reputational damage.

North America held the major share in the market, owing to increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies, which are enabling businesses to store and analyze large amounts of data more efficiently and cost-effectively. Within North America, the US is leading the market.

The US is an early adopter of advanced technologies, helping market vendors offer customized and advanced technology-enabled business analytics solutions for consumers. In addition, the region is witnessing high adoption of the cloud across organizations, thus enabling the proper implementation of business analytics.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

One of the biggest impacts of COVID-19 on the big data and business analytics market has been the increased demand for cloud-based solutions. With remote work becoming the norm for many businesses, there has been a growing need for cloud-based solutions that can be accessed from anywhere.

Competitive Landscape:

The global big data and business analytics market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many small and medium-sized companies competing with each other and large enterprises. Technological advancements in the market are also bringing sustainable competitive advantage to companies, and the market is witnessing multiple partnerships and mergers.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Surge in Adoption of Cloud Computing

Integration of Artificial Intelligence

Increasing Amount Of Data

Increasing Use of Big Data Analytics in Supply Chain Management

Increasing Adoption Of Big Data Analytics In Various Industries

Challenges

Data Privacy and Security

High Cost Of Big Data And Business Analytics Solutions

Market Trends

Growing Volume of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

Emerging Trends Of Social Media Analytics

Increase In Need To Gain Insights For Business Planning

Rising Use of DataOps

Evolution Of Streaming Analytics And Edge Computing

Company Profiles: Business Overview, Operating Segments, Business Strategy

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.)

Microsoft Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAS Institute

SAP SE

Qlik

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Teradata Corporation

Accenture Plc.

