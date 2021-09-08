U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2027

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Big Data and Data Engineering Services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The latest report on Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market understands market size estimates, forecasts, market shares, competition analysis, along with industry trends of Big Data and Data Engineering Services with emphasis on market timelines and technology roadmaps analysis.

The Big Data and Data Engineering Services market is segmented by business function, service type, organisation size, industry and Region. The research covers the current and historic Big Data and Data Engineering Services market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players /manufacturers.

Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings.

Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Analysis & Insights

Market Scope and Market Size

Big Data and Data Engineering Services market is segmented by business function, service type, organisation size, industry and Region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Big Data and Data Engineering Services market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Report further studies the market development status and future and Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market by business function, service type, organisation size, industry and Region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. INTRODUCTION
2.1. Key Takeaways
2.2. Report Description
2.3. Market Scope & Definition
2.4. Stakeholders
2.5. Research Methodology

3. MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Industry Segmentation
3.2. Market Trends Analysis
3.3. Major Funding & Investments
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Pricing Analysis

4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BIG DATA AND DATA ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET
4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Business Function
4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Service type
4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Organisation Size
4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Industry
4.5. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Geography

5. BIG DATA AND DATA ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET, BY BUSINESS FUNCTION
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Marketing and sales
5.3. Operations
5.4. Finance
5.5. Human Resources

6. BY SERVICE TYPE
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Data modeling
6.3. Data integration
6.4. Data quality
6.5. Analytics

7. BY ORGANISATION SIZE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. SMBs
7.3. Large Enterprises

8. BY INDUSTRY
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
8.3. Retail and eCommerce
8.4. Healthcare and Life Sciences
8.5. Manufacturing
8.6. Government
8.7. Media and telecom
8.8. Other

9. BY GEOGRAPHY
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America
9.2.1. U.S.
9.2.2. Canada
9.3. Europe
9.3.1. Germany
9.3.2. U.K.
9.3.3. France
9.3.4. Rest of Europe
9.4. Asia Pacific
9.4.1. China
9.4.2. Japan
9.4.3. India
9.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific
9.5. Rest of the World
9.5.1. Middle East
9.5.2. Africa
9.5.3. Latin America

10. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Top Companies Ranking
10.3. Market Share Analysis
10.4. Recent Developments
10.4.1. New Product Launch
10.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
10.4.4. Rewards & Recognition

11. COMPANY PROFILES

  • Accenture

  • Genpact

  • Cognizant

  • Infosys

  • Capgemini

  • NTT DATA

  • Mphasis

  • L&T Technology Services

  • Hexaware

  • Happiest Minds

  • KPMG

  • EY

  • Tiger Analytics

  • LatentView Analytics

  • InfoStretch

  • Vensai Technologies

  • Course5

  • Sigmoid

  • Nous Infosystems

  • Bodhtree

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yao377


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


