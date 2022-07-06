Global Big Data Market to Reach $234.6 Billion by 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Big Data Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960361/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Big Data Market to Reach $234.6 Billion by 2026
Big data is defined as massive, voluminous amounts of unstructured or semi-structured data that is collected over time. Big data is often loosely-structured and widely distributed. The term "Big Data" is also characteristic of the sheer volume, speed, velocity, diversity, and complexity of data accumulation. These gigantic data sets measuring in terms of petabytes/exabytes of data are difficult to be processed and/or handled by traditional database management tools. This study defines big data as all types of large datasets that do not fit into the structures of current enterprise database architectures. Big data is generated from a variety of sources, such as, RFID readers, social networks, sensor networks, internet text and documents, call registers, internet search indexing, scientific research studies, medical records, military surveillance, and eCommerce among others.
Digital transformation has been the buzz word for quite some time in the business world. Everything from services to manufacturing are trying to embrace automation and turn smart. Data is what makes processes smart and the more data an organization has, the smarter it is. The vast amount of data generated by the plethora of connected devices is enabling organizations to accumulate data of all types. However, gleaning perceptible insights from such huge amounts of data, which is most of the times disparate, is a major problem for organizations. Big data and big data analytics, including machine learning & artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics provide the solutions that enable organizations to glean meaningful and actionable insights from data. As such, big data and big data analytics can be termed as enablers of digital transformation. Big data solutions enable organizations to collect large amounts of data, streamline and store, and analyze the data in real-time. Data virtualization and cloud computing have enabled cost-effective storage of data, thereby ameliorating one of the major bottlenecks in older technologies.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Big Data estimated at US$130.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$234.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$170 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $50.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2026
The Big Data market in the U.S. is estimated at US$50.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.
As data emerges as the new wealth creator, big data solutions are expected to gain an increasing role in how organizations expand. Organizations have always had access to data, but only limited capabilities in accessing and processing data for meaningful insights. Big data solutions enable companies to overcome these challenges. The efficiency of big data solutions lies in being open source and compatible with most analytics solutions. Moreover, big data does not require further data processing steps, thereby simplifying data storage and analysis. Digital transformation, which is enabled by big data, is in itself an enabler for automation of business process, as well as in enabling new business models. While businesses can analyze data at hand, it becomes ineffective unless the analysis provides meaningful insights, based on which organizations can make strategic decisions.
BFSI End-Use Segment to Reach $57.9 Billion by 2026
Global BFSI End-Use Segment is estimated at US$32.8 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$57.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 9.9% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for BFSI segment, accounting for 41.3% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 11.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$5.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 13049 Featured) -
1010data, Inc.
Accenture plc
Actian
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Cazena, Inc.
Cloudera, Inc.
Datameer, Inc.
Dell EMC
Fujitsu
Google Inc.
Guavus, Inc.
Hewlett Packard
International Business Machines (IBM)
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Palantir Technologies
SAP SE
Splunk, Inc.
Teradata Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960361/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Big Data - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a Year of Astounding
Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Here’s How Big Data Is Finding Opportunity in the COVID-19 Crisis
COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation
COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital
Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
With Focus Shed on Harnessing Digital Transformation in the
COVID-19 Era, Big Data Storms Into the Spotlight
Big Data Plays a Crucial Role in COVID-19 Response & Management
Companies Step Up the Use of Big Data to Manage Disruptions
Posed by the Pandemic
Special Focus on How Big Data is Being Used to Build Supply
Chain Resilience
Big Data: Definition, Scope & Applications
How Big Data is Used in Myriad Industries
Big Data in FinTech
Big Data in Manufacturing
Big Data in the Telecom Industry
Big Data in Healthcare
Big Data in the Retail Industry
Big Data in the Oil & Gas Industry
Big Data in the Public Sector
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Age of Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Provides
the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth of Big Data
Analytics
Convergence of Big Data & Artificial Intelligence: A Mega Trend
in Focus
Here’s Why AI is Witnessing Robust Growth
Global Opportunity for Artificial Intelligence (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2021, 2025, 2027
What Does This Mean for Big Data?
Blockchain & Big Data Become Increasingly Interdependent.
Blockchain Technology to Witness Impressive Growth Post Pandemic
Global Blockchain Opportunity (In US$ Million) for Years 2021,
2025, 2027
The Coming of Age of Blockchain Technology Makes the Time Ripe
for Big Data & Blockchain Integration
Post COVID-19 Emphasis on Building Smart Cities, Will Widen the
Role of Big Data in Realizing Promised Efficiencies
COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of
Crisis
Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2024, 2027
How Big Data Can Help Smart Cities?
Deluge of IoT Big Data, a Fallout of the Growing IoT Ecosystem,
Amplifies the Importance & Value of Big Data Analytics
M2M & IoT is Bathed With Big Data: Global M2M/IoT Connections
(In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023
Who is Generating the Biggest Data Volume in the IoT Ecosystem?
% Share of IoT Connections by Vertical for the Year 2020
Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Big Data
Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed Decision-
Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected
Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025
Extracting Insights from Data Holds the Key to Higher
Profitability & ROI on IoT Investments & This is Where ?Big
Data Analytics? Steps-In
Continuous Development of Big Data Analytics to Benefit Market
Growth
Hadoop: The Most Well Renowned, Trusted & Popular Big Data
Crunching Tool
Prescriptive Analytics Emerges as the Future of Big Data
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Big Data by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Big Data by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and
Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Big Data by Application -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Big Data by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and
Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Big Data by Application -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Big Data by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and
Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Big Data by Application -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Big Data by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and
Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Big Data by Application -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: China 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Big Data by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and
Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Big Data by Application -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest
of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Big Data by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Big Data by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and
Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Big Data by Application -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: France 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Big Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Big Data by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and
Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Big Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Big Data by Application -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Big Data by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and
Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Big Data by Application -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Big Data by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Solutions and
Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Big
Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing,
Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Big Data by Application -
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: UK 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Big Data by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Big Data by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Big Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Big Data by
Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail,
Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Big Data Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Big Data by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Big Data by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Big Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Big Data by
Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail,
Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Big Data by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Big Data by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Big Data by Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for Big Data by
Application - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail,
Government, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for Big Data by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for BFSI,
IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 13049
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960361/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001