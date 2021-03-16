Global Big Data Security Market (2020 to 2026) - Growing Demand for Big Data from SMEs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Big Data Security Market by Component, Software, Deployment Type, Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the global big data security market is projected to grow from USD 17,558 million in 2020 to USD 35,364 million by 2026, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2020 to 2026.

By deployment, the cloud segment is estimated to hold a larger market size than the on-premises segment in 2020

Unlike traditional on-premises deployment mode, cloud-based big data security solutions provide with a cost effective approach for the enterprises across various industry verticals to enhance security. Pricing is one of the major differentiating factors in the adoption of cloud-based security solution over on-premises security solutions. Growing virtualization across industries and adoption of cloud computing is promoting the demand for cloud-based big data security solutions in various countries.

Moreover, cloud-based deployment of big data security solutions can help organizations to reduce costs associated with expensive hardware equipment for storage, power, cooling as well as lowers the IT personnel required to monitor the network further eliminating the IT maintenance costs. Cloud deployments are suitable for small and medium businesses that usually have a limited budget allocated for securing critical assets from cyberattacks.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC comprises of few largest economies in the world such as China, Singapore, Japan, Australia. The increasing economic importance of these countries has prevailed vast amount of data transmitted across networks that are prone to security breaches. The threat landscape is driven by necessary measures required to aid support to several industry verticals at an alarming rate. Increased number of alerts and threats combined with comparatively shortage in staffs is resulting in 50% of threats going undetected.

Big Data Security solutions is expected to surge the efficiency of security solutions by preventing low-level incidents, considering each user as a hostile network. Owing to the high digital connectivity, contrasted with the low cybersecurity awareness, growing cross-border data transfers, and weak regulations, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to boost the demand for big data security solution over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Big Data Security Market

4.2 Market, Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2020

4.3 Market, by Component, 2020-2026

4.4 Market, by Software, 2020-2026

4.5 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020-2026

4.6 Big Data Security Market, by Organization Size, 2020

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Data Discovery Solutions and the Centralization of Key Management to Strengthen Big Data Security

5.2.1.2 Rising Cyberattacks Demand for Scalable Big Data Security Solutions

5.2.1.3 Accretion in BYOD Trends to Boost the Demand for Big Data Cloud Security

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 Low Big Data Security Budget and High Installation Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of AI- and ML-based Applications to Increase the Demand for Big Data Security Solutions

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Big Data from SMEs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Discovering Sensitive Data at Scale During Data Ingestion

5.2.4.2 Lack of Security Expertise and Skilled Personnel

5.3 Market Dynamics During COVID-19 Outbreak

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Use Cases

5.6 Market Ecosystem

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Threat from New Entrants

5.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 User and Entity Behavior Analytics and Big Data Security Framework

5.8.2 Tokenization and Big Data Security Framework

5.8.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Security Framework

5.8.4 Blockchain and Big Data Security Framework

5.8.5 Data Lakes and Big Data Security Framework

5.9 Pricing Model Analysis

5.10 Revenue Shift - YC/YCC Shift for Big Data Security Market

5.11 Patent Analysis

6 Big Data Security Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Component, 2014-2026

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Software: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Software: COVID-19 Impact

6.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

6.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

7 Big Data Security Market, by Software

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Software, 2014-2026

7.2 Data Discovery and Classification

7.2.1 Data Discovery and Classification: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Data Discovery and Classification: COVID-19 Impact

7.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

7.3 Data Authorization and Access

7.3.1 Data Authorization and Access: Market Drivers

7.3.2 Data Authorization and Access: COVID-19 Impact

7.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

7.4 Data Encryption, Tokenization, and Masking

7.4.1 Data Encryption, Tokenization, and Masking: Market Drivers

7.4.2 Data Encryption, Tokenization, and Masking: COVID-19 Impact

7.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

7.5 Data Auditing and Monitoring

7.5.1 Data Auditing and Monitoring: Market Drivers

7.5.2 Data Auditing and Monitoring: COVID-19 Impact

7.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

7.6 Data Governance and Compliance

7.6.1 Data Governance and Compliance: Market Drivers

7.6.2 Data Governance and Compliance: COVID-19 Impact

7.6.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

7.7 Data Security Analytics

7.7.1 Data Security Analytics: Market Drivers

7.7.2 Data Security Analytics: COVID-19 Impact

7.7.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

7.8 Data Backup and Recovery

7.8.1 Data Backup and Recovery: Market Drivers

7.8.2 Data Backup and Recovery: COVID-19 Impact

7.8.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

8 Big Data Security Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2026

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact

8.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

8.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

8.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

9 Big Data Security Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Organization Size, 2014-2026

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.2.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

9.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.3.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

9.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

10 Big Data Security Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Vertical, 2014-2026

10.2 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services

10.2.1 IT and ITeS: Market Drivers

10.2.2 IT and ITeS: COVID-19 Impact

10.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

10.3 Telecommunications

10.3.1 Telecommunications: Market Drivers

10.3.2 Telecommunications: COVID-19 Impact

10.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

10.4 Healthcare and Social Assistance

10.4.1 Healthcare and Social Assistance: Market Drivers

10.4.2 Healthcare and Social Assistance: COVID-19 Impact

10.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

10.5 Finance and Insurance

10.5.1 Finance and Insurance: Market Drivers

10.5.2 Finance and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact

10.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

10.6 Retail Trade

10.6.1 Retail Trade: Big Data Security Market Drivers

10.6.2 Retail Trade: COVID-19 Impact

10.6.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

10.7 Utilities

10.7.1 Utilities: Market Drivers

10.7.2 Utilities: COVID-19 Impact

10.7.3 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

10.8 Other Verticals

10.8.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Region, 2014-2026

11 Big Data Security Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Estimated Market Share Range of Key Players

12.4 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Strength of Product Portfolio Analysis of Big Data Security Key Market Players

12.7 Business Strategy Excellence Analysis of Big Data Security Key Market Players

12.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

12.8.1 Progressive Companies

12.8.2 Responsive Companies

12.8.3 Dynamic Companies

12.8.4 Starting Blocks

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Major Companies

13.2.1 IBM

13.2.2 Oracle

13.2.3 Microsoft

13.2.4 Google

13.2.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

13.2.6 HPE

13.2.7 Talend

13.2.8 Micro Focus

13.2.9 Check Point

13.2.10 Fireeye

13.2.11 Rapid7

13.2.12 Thales

13.2.13 Informatica

13.2.14 McAfee

13.2.15 Proofpoint

13.2.16 Varonis

13.2.17 Cloudera

13.2.18 Fortinet

13.3 Other Companies

13.3.1 Centrify

13.3.2 Sisense

13.3.3 Imperva

13.3.4 Digital Guardian

13.3.5 Sentinelone

13.3.6 Datavisor

13.3.7 Zettaset

14 Adjacent Markets

14.1 Introduction to Adjacent Markets

14.2 Limitations

14.3 Big Data Security Ecosystem and Adjacent Markets

14.4 Cybersecurity Market

14.4.1 Adjacent Market: Cybersecurity Market, by Industry Vertical

14.4.2 Adjacent Market: Cybersecurity Market, by Region

14.5 Security Information and Event Management Market

14.5.1 Adjacent Market: Security Information and Event Management Market, by Vertical

14.5.2 Adjacent Market: Security Information and Event Management Market, by Region

14.6 Security and Vulnerability Management Market

14.6.1 Adjacent Market: Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Industry Vertical

14.6.2 Adjacent Market: Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Region

15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujsh5s

