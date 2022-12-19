The Global Big Data Services Market is expected to grow by $153.75 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 35.68% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Big Data Services Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the big data services market and it is poised to grow by $153. 75 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 35.

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the big data services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing amount of data, an increase in the adoption of big data services in industries, and the increased importance of big data in social media marketing.



The big data services market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solution

• Services



By End-user

• BFSI

• Telecom

• Retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the big data in blockchain technology as one of the prime reasons driving the big data services market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for predictive analytics and the increasing importance of big data in IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the big data services market covers the following areas:

• Big data services market sizing

• Big data services market forecast

• Big data services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading big data services market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Enthought Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, International Business Machines Corp., IRI, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Qubole Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Teradata Corp. Also, the big data services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

