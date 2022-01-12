U.S. markets closed

Global Big Pharma Partnering Deals Directory 2021

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 3,900 Big Pharma deals.

These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Big Pharma deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Big Pharma partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Big Pharma deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Big Pharma partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Big Pharma dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 3,900 online deal records of actual Big Pharma deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Big Pharma partnering and dealmaking since 2014.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Big Pharma technologies and products.

Report scope

Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

  • Trends in Big Pharma dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Access to Big Pharma contract documents

  • Leading Big Pharma deals by value since 2014

  • Most active Big Pharma dealmakers since 2014

In Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Deal component type

  • Specific therapy target

  • Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How are sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Big Pharma dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Big Pharma partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Big Pharma dealmakers
2.4. Big Pharma partnering by deal type
2.5. Big Pharma partnering by therapy area
2.6. Big Pharma partnering by technology type
2.7. Deal terms for Big Pharma partnering
2.7.1 Big Pharma partnering headline values
2.7.2 Big Pharma deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Big Pharma deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Big Pharma royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading Big Pharma deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Big Pharma deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Big Pharma dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Big Pharma dealmakers
4.3. Most active Big Pharma partnering company profiles
Including Pfizer, Sanofi, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and many others

Chapter 5 - Big Pharma contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Big Pharma contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Big Pharma dealmaking by technology type

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Big Pharma deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Big Pharma deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Big Pharma deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Big Pharma deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/caliyq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-big-pharma-partnering-deals-directory-2021-301459654.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

