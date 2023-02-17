Global Bimodal High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market to 2030: Featuring Chevron Phillips Chemical, SABIC, Exxon Mobil, Dynalab and LyondellBasell Industries Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bimodal High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global bimodal HDPE demand stood at 17.21 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 28.672 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 5.25% until 2030.



Bimodal HDPE is a type of HDPE that has both amorphous and crystalline regions. As a result, it benefits from the bimodality by having strength and stiffness of HDPE and high stress crack resistance and processability of a unimodal medium density polyethylene. It is a mixture of low molecular weight HDPE and High molecular weight HDPE. Bimodal HDPE has several properties including high mechanical strength, durability, chemical resistance, lightweight, etc.

Major applications of bimodal HDPE are bimodal HDPE pipe, bimodal HDPE film, and bimodal HDPE blow molding. The end-user industries for bimodal HDPE are gas and water pipelines, detergent bottles, food storage containers, bottle caps, etc.

Growing demand from the end-user industries such as gas and water pipelines, detergent bottles, and food storage containers is expected to drive the demand for bimodal HDPE for the forecast period. Moreover, the growing demand for biodegradable plastics is expected to hinder demand growth during the forecast period.



In 2020, the spread of COVID-19 in major global economies caused nationwide lockdowns which had an impact on several industries. Detergents and cleaners were among the most affected industries during the pandemic. This had an impact on the demand for bimodal HDPE for the first half of 2020. Therefore, the demand for bimodal HDPE grew during the coronavirus pandemic from the detergents and cleaners bottles segment due to increased awareness about health and hygiene.



Region-wise, Asia-pacific region holds the major share of global demand for bimodal HDPE due to the increasing demand of application industries such as detergents and cleaners. Moreover, the increasing number of products using bimodal HDPE is another factor influencing demand growth in Asia-Pacific.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

This report will be delivered on an online digital platform with one-year subscription and quarterly update.



Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of bimodal HDPE which covers production, demand and supply of bimodal HDPE market globally.

To analyse and forecast the market size of bimodal HDPE .

To classify and forecast global bimodal HDPE market based on technology, end-use and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global bimodal HDPE market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global bimodal HDPE market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of bimodal HDPE.

Major players for bimodal HDPE globally include The Dow Chemical Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dynalab Corp., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., INEOS AG, SINOPEC Beijing Yanshan Company, PetroChina Company Ltd., Braskem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Daelim Industrial Co. Ltd., Prime Polymer Co. Ltd. and Mitsui Chemicals Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Bimodal HDPE Market Outlook, 2015-2030

1.1. Capacity, By Volume

1.1.1. By Company

1.2. Production, By Volume

1.2.1. By Company

1.3. Operating Efficiency

1.3.1. By Company



2. Global Bimodal HDPE Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

2.1. By End Use

2.2. By Application

2.3. By Region

2.4. By Company

3. North America Bimodal HDPE Market Outlook, 2015-2030

4. North America Bimodal HDPE Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

5. Asia Pacific Bimodal HDPE Market Outlook, 2015-2030

6. Asia Pacific Bimodal HDPE Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

7. Europe Bimodal HDPE Market Outlook, 2015-2030

8. Europe Bimodal HDPE Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

9. MEA Bimodal HDPE Market Outlook, 2015-2030

10. MEA Bimodal HDPE Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

11. South America Bimodal HDPE Market Outlook, 2015-2030

12. South America Bimodal HDPE Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

13. By Region



13. News and Deals

