Global Bio-based Composite Material Market Report 2022-2027 with Profiles of Leading Players - Azek Building Products, FlexForm Technologies, Lingrove, Trex Co and Universal Forest Products

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bio-based Composite Material Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will cover the bio-composites industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and projections of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, countries, types, end-use industries and ongoing trends.
The scope of this report on the bio-composites market will cover all the commercially available product types, applications, and fiber types actively being utilized and consumed by crucial application industries.
Natural fibers, including kenaf, sisal, jute, banana and rice hucks, are treated as reinforcement in the polymers for the manufacturing of bio-composites. Bio-composites are entirely green; polymer and fiber both are obtained from plant or biodegradable material.
Though composites consist of partial green parts, in which anyone from polymer or fiber is biodegradable are derived from a natural plant. Natural fibers are cost-effective, have low density, feature great specific strength properties and are biodegradable. Bio-composites are appropriate for refined consumer products, packaging and disposable consumer products; and they are suitable for lightweight applications. This report mainly focuses on the current trends affecting the bio-composites market in the next five years.
Among the types of natural fibers, wood fiber accounts for the highest market share due to high demand and the rise in the use of natural fiber in the construction and automotive sectors. This generates several beneficial opportunities for growth in the natural fiber reinforcement materials market. The usage of the following raw materials, including flax, hemp and kenaf, is rising - especially in the fabrication of lightweight and fuel-efficient cas - and this is anticipated to boost demand.
The properties of bio-composites also support the growth and usage of bio-composites in various materials. Properties like non-corrosive nature, high specific strength and low costs, among others, will help to increase the implementation of natural fiber-based bio-composites in automotive, aerospace, construction and other industrial applications.
This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2021, the growth rate of every industry around the globe was affected by the pandemic. The presently developing Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic have, at this time, hampered the growth of every economy in the world.
On top of the actions taken to lock down and contain the spread of the coronavirus while also minimizing the disruption of supply chains in their respective countries, various governments around the world are now also taking measures to contain the economic slowdown triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The bio-composites market is segmented based on its applications, namely: building and construction, automotive, industrial and others. This market is further divided into the different by-product types of bio-composites, such as wood fiber composites and non-wood fiber composites.
Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Highlights of the current and future market potential for bio-based composite materials, and areas of focus to forecast this bio-composites market into various segments and sub-segments
Estimation of the actual market size for bio-composites, market forecast in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis segmented by product type, application, fiber/reinforcement type, resin, and geographic region
Assessment of major driving factors, trends, opportunities and challenges in this innovation driven market, along with technology advances and regulatory implications within the marketplace
Information pertaining to the impact of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war on the market for bio-composite materials
Discussion of the industry value chain analysis of bio-composites market, providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on raw materials, intermediate products, part fabricators, and end users
Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Updated information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Azek Building Products, FlexForm Technologies, Lingrove, Trex Company Inc. and Universal Forest Products
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Industry Overview and Description
Key Types of Natural Fibers
Wood
Hemp
Kenaf
Flax
Jute
Life Cycle of Bio-Composites (Natural Fiber Composites) in Automotive Industry
Key Applications and Process of Manufacturing in End-Use Industries of Bio-Composites
Key Manufacturing Processes
Injection Molding
Compression Molding
Extrusion
Filament Winding
Pultrusion
Resin Transfer Molding
Chapter 4 Market Trends
Drivers and Challenges of Bio-Composites
Drivers
Significant Growth in the Construction Industry
Upsurge in the Demand for Environmentally Friendly Manufacturing Materials
Governmental Rules for the Usage of Reusable and Recyclable Materials
Demand for More Sustainable Materials and Circular Economy Principles is Supporting the Trend for Bio-Composites to Grow in Future
Challenges
Demand for Competition from the Materials Cost Point of View
Requirement for the Property Enhancement of Material
Inconsistency in Natural Fibers
SWOT Analysis of Bio-Composites Market
Strengths and Opportunities
Weaknesses and Threats
Value Chain Analysis of Bio-Composites Market
Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Bio-Composites Market
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Bio-Composites Market
Pricing Analysis of Bio-Composites Materials
Chapter 5 Market Analysis by Type
Wood Fiber Bio-Composites
Non-Wood Fibers Bio-Composites
Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Application
Introduction
Classification of Bio-Composites Materials in Different Applications
Building and Construction
Automotive
Industrial
Others
Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Fiber Type
Types of Fiber in the Bio-Composites Market
Wood Fiber
Hemp
Flax
Others
Chapter 8 Market Analysis by Resin
Global Bio-Composites Market by Resin
Polyethylene (Pe)
Polypropylene (Pp)
Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)
Other Resins
Chapter 9 Market Analysis by Region
Global Market
North America
U.S.
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Azek Building Products
Fiberon
Flexform Technologies LLC
Green Dot Bioplastics
Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
Jelu-Werk J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. Kg
Lingrove
Meshlin Composites Zrt.
Procotex Corp.
Tecnaro GmbH
Trex Company Inc.
Universal Forest Products Inc.
Upm
Weyerhaeuser Company
