Global Bio-based Composite Material Market Report 2022-2027 with Profiles of Leading Players - Azek Building Products, FlexForm Technologies, Lingrove, Trex Co and Universal Forest Products

Global Biocomposites Market

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bio-based Composite Material Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will cover the bio-composites industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and projections of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, countries, types, end-use industries and ongoing trends.

The scope of this report on the bio-composites market will cover all the commercially available product types, applications, and fiber types actively being utilized and consumed by crucial application industries.

Natural fibers, including kenaf, sisal, jute, banana and rice hucks, are treated as reinforcement in the polymers for the manufacturing of bio-composites. Bio-composites are entirely green; polymer and fiber both are obtained from plant or biodegradable material.

Though composites consist of partial green parts, in which anyone from polymer or fiber is biodegradable are derived from a natural plant. Natural fibers are cost-effective, have low density, feature great specific strength properties and are biodegradable. Bio-composites are appropriate for refined consumer products, packaging and disposable consumer products; and they are suitable for lightweight applications. This report mainly focuses on the current trends affecting the bio-composites market in the next five years.



Among the types of natural fibers, wood fiber accounts for the highest market share due to high demand and the rise in the use of natural fiber in the construction and automotive sectors. This generates several beneficial opportunities for growth in the natural fiber reinforcement materials market. The usage of the following raw materials, including flax, hemp and kenaf, is rising - especially in the fabrication of lightweight and fuel-efficient cas - and this is anticipated to boost demand.



The properties of bio-composites also support the growth and usage of bio-composites in various materials. Properties like non-corrosive nature, high specific strength and low costs, among others, will help to increase the implementation of natural fiber-based bio-composites in automotive, aerospace, construction and other industrial applications.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2021, the growth rate of every industry around the globe was affected by the pandemic. The presently developing Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic have, at this time, hampered the growth of every economy in the world.

On top of the actions taken to lock down and contain the spread of the coronavirus while also minimizing the disruption of supply chains in their respective countries, various governments around the world are now also taking measures to contain the economic slowdown triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The bio-composites market is segmented based on its applications, namely: building and construction, automotive, industrial and others. This market is further divided into the different by-product types of bio-composites, such as wood fiber composites and non-wood fiber composites.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future market potential for bio-based composite materials, and areas of focus to forecast this bio-composites market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size for bio-composites, market forecast in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis segmented by product type, application, fiber/reinforcement type, resin, and geographic region

Assessment of major driving factors, trends, opportunities and challenges in this innovation driven market, along with technology advances and regulatory implications within the marketplace

Information pertaining to the impact of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war on the market for bio-composite materials

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis of bio-composites market, providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on raw materials, intermediate products, part fabricators, and end users

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Updated information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Azek Building Products, FlexForm Technologies, Lingrove, Trex Company Inc. and Universal Forest Products

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Industry Overview and Description

Key Types of Natural Fibers

Wood

Hemp

Kenaf

Flax

Jute

Life Cycle of Bio-Composites (Natural Fiber Composites) in Automotive Industry

Key Applications and Process of Manufacturing in End-Use Industries of Bio-Composites

Key Manufacturing Processes

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Extrusion

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

Resin Transfer Molding

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Drivers and Challenges of Bio-Composites

Drivers

Significant Growth in the Construction Industry

Upsurge in the Demand for Environmentally Friendly Manufacturing Materials

Governmental Rules for the Usage of Reusable and Recyclable Materials

Demand for More Sustainable Materials and Circular Economy Principles is Supporting the Trend for Bio-Composites to Grow in Future

Challenges

Demand for Competition from the Materials Cost Point of View

Requirement for the Property Enhancement of Material

Inconsistency in Natural Fibers

SWOT Analysis of Bio-Composites Market

Strengths and Opportunities

Weaknesses and Threats

Value Chain Analysis of Bio-Composites Market

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on the Bio-Composites Market

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Bio-Composites Market

Pricing Analysis of Bio-Composites Materials

Chapter 5 Market Analysis by Type

Wood Fiber Bio-Composites

Non-Wood Fibers Bio-Composites

Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Application

Introduction

Classification of Bio-Composites Materials in Different Applications

Building and Construction

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Fiber Type

Types of Fiber in the Bio-Composites Market

Wood Fiber

Hemp

Flax

Others

Chapter 8 Market Analysis by Resin

Global Bio-Composites Market by Resin

Polyethylene (Pe)

Polypropylene (Pp)

Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

Other Resins

Chapter 9 Market Analysis by Region

Global Market

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Azek Building Products

Fiberon

Flexform Technologies LLC

Green Dot Bioplastics

Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Jelu-Werk J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. Kg

Lingrove

Meshlin Composites Zrt.

Procotex Corp.

Tecnaro GmbH

Trex Company Inc.

Universal Forest Products Inc.

Upm

Weyerhaeuser Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amn83m

