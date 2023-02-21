The Global Bioactive Ingredients Market size is expected to reach $262.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Bioactive ingredients are substances utilized in food that have a favorable impact on human and animal health. Examples include prebiotics, amino acids, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids. Food components known as bioactive substances affect living tissue biologically.

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioactive Ingredients Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422803/?utm_source=GNW

They are a particular class of macromolecules that support the metabolism of beneficial compounds added to food and ingredients. This is essential in addressing the issues of insufficient nutrient intake and difficulty maintaining a balanced diet.



Plants, animals, and microbes are the primary sources of biologically active chemicals. The food and beverage sector, pharmaceuticals, functional foods, personal care items, and animal feed extensively use bioactive compounds. Functional foods containing this substance treat several chronic conditions, including diabetes and arthritis.



In addition, meals often include bioactive components like carotenoids, antioxidants, and essential oils to create nutritional benefits or improve sensory qualities. A correlation between certain bioactive substances and their effects on several chronic diseases, including cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension, has been demonstrated by several research findings.



The primary sources of bioactive dietary components are primarily plant-based foods such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. In addition, animal products, including milk, fermented milk products, and cold-water fish, include similar bioactive components as conjugated linolenic acid, probiotics, omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, and bioactive peptides. The aging populations in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region and the rise of lifestyle-related disorders, including diabetes and bone issues, will fuel market expansion. Accordingly, many customers realize the value of healthier food and improved lifestyle decisions.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has given the market for bioactive ingredients a significant boost due to increased research and development efforts for bioactive chemicals for COVID-19 treatment, management, and prevention, as well as an increase in the number of persons afflicted by the disease globally. In addition, natural bioactive substances derived from plants are beneficial against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) (MERS). The most promising natural bioactive against the COVID-19 infection include emodin, flavonoids, isoflavones, polysaccharides, lectin, thymoquinone, sterols, saponins, gallic acid, quercitin, and other substances.



Market Growth Factor



Rising healthcare costs and increasing consumer health awareness



The bioactive compounds market is expanding due to rising healthcare spending and consumer health awareness. The demand for bioactive compounds is growing due to consumer awareness of health concerns, increased emphasis on fitness, higher personal incomes, and the urbanization of developing nations. Progressive Consumers interested in health and well-being are looking for alternatives to fear-based information, a trend that has shaped wellness perspectives for decades. According to consumers, honesty, integrity, and awareness are the three pillars of convergence.



Technological advancements in the extraction of bioactive ingredients



The extraction of bioactive compounds is undergoing technical progress on the market. Bioactive compounds are extracted from natural sources using various cutting-edge methods, including pressurized-liquid extraction, subcritical and supercritical extractions, microwave- and ultrasound-assisted extractions, and so on. Traditional solvent extraction method has been superseded with pressurized-liquid extraction. Accelerated and pressured solvent extraction at high temperatures of 50 to 200 C and pressures of 1450 to 2175 psi are examples of pressurized-liquid extraction. It makes it possible to extract bioactive compounds quickly and with fewer solvents.



Market Restraining Factor



High cost of functional food and beverages



The functional foods are made from naturally sourced ingredients, which are expensive compared to other food & beverage options. For instance, dry beverage mixes offer high nutrients replacing the requirement of functional drinks, have low transportation costs, and are cost-effective. On the other hand, the manufacturing and commerce factors of functional drinks are very complicated, uncertain, and expensive.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the Bioactive Ingredients Market is divided into fiber, vitamins, omega 3 PUFA, plant extracts, minerals, carotenoids & antioxidants, probiotics, and others. The omega-3 PUFA market accounted for a considerable revenue share of the bioactive ingredients market in 2021. This is because they are loaded in vitamins, minerals, and proteins and are used to cure conditions like cancer, asthma, and depression. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce the chance of arrhythmias, or irregular heartbeats.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the bioactive ingredients market is divided into functional food & beverage, dietary supplements, clinical nutrition, personal care, and others. The personal care segment registered the significant revenue share in the bioactive ingredients market in 2021. Cosmetics and personal care products are increasingly using bioactive substances. The expanding population, changing consumer lifestyles, increased interest in health and beauty, and rising popularity of skincare and personal care products all contribute to the expansion of this market.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the bioactive ingredients market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. With the largest revenue share in 2021, the Asia Pacific region dominated the bioactive ingredients market. The existence of several manufacturing firms in nations like China and India is responsible for this. Additionally, it is projected that the region’s growing need for functional ingredients will fuel market expansion throughout the projection period. As demand for functional components rises, several producers are expanding their product portfolios.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Mazza Innovation Ltd (Sensient Technologies Corporation), Ingredion Incorporated, Nuritas Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, Sabinsa Corporation (Sami-Sabinsa Group Ltd.) and Owen Biosciences Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Bioactive Ingredients Market



Oct-2022: Cargill signed an agreement with Unitec Foods, a Japan-based food formulator, and Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation, a company engaged in sugar manufacturing. Under this agreement, companies would enhance innovation and go-to-market for food ingredients solutions across Japan and Asia Pacific region. Moreover, this agreement would improve available business relationships by enhancing the specialization and strength of the three enterprises.



Jun-2022: Cargill signed an agreement to acquire Delacon, the expert in plant-based phytogenics additives. Through this acquisition, Cargill’s animal health technologies would be integrated with Delacon’s phytogenics to offer better animal productivity and wholesome, sustainable food production.



Feb-2022: Sabinsa launched CurCousin, a turmeric extract. The product consists of bioactive Calebin A, a curcumin analog present naturally in Curcuma caesia and Curcuma longa. The product helps in balancing cholesterol and supports healthy blood circulation and blood sugar levels.



Jan-2022: BASF introduced Peptovitae, a series of four patented peptides including Peptovitae™ Matrix, Peptovitae™ Bright, Peptovitae™ Clear, and Peptovitae™ Derma, that shows the latest generation of scientifically developed biomimetic peptides. The series addresses a vast spectrum of sin concerns that are traditionally related to the usage of peptides.



Dec-2020: Cargill completed the acquisition of Floratech, a provider of advanced natural derivatives and emollients for personal care and beauty applications. This acquisition would boost Cargill’s comprehensive growth, and enhance value for customers by creating industry-leading abilities based on nature-derived solutions. Additionally, Cargill would help customers move their offering from synthetic chemicals to highly sustainable ingredients.



May-2020: ADM signed an agreement with Marfrig, a food processing company based in Brazil, to form a Joint-Venture company PlantPlus Foods, a company for the commercialization of plant-based food products across North America and South America. This Joint Venture combines ADM’s technical and development expertise and its natural flavor and plant-based ingredient offering and Marfrig’s production and supply capacity would offer better specialization for providing plant-based products of the highest quality.



Jan-2020: Archer Daniels Midland took over Yerbalatina Phytoactives, a natural plant-based extracts and ingredients manufacturer. This acquisition is aimed to strengthen ADM’s position in the health and wellness sector. Additionally, the acquisition would broaden ADM’s business in Brazil, which consists of an alternative protein production unit in Campo Grande, and its beverage bases, compounds, and extracts production in Uberlândia and Manaus.



Jun-2019: BASF Care Creations introduced Nephydrat, an extract from the spiny fruit peel, Nephoria, the evergreen leaves extract, and Rambuvital, the seed extract which protects both the scalp and hair follicles. The product series consists of bioactive ingredients for the beauty market that uses the unique attributes of rambutan to hydrate and revitalize hair and rejuvenate skin.



Jan-2019: Nuritas came into an agreement with Pharmavite LLC, a manufacturer of quality minerals, supplements, and vitamins. This agreement would aim to find bioactive peptide networks to address this era’s health and wellness concerns and fulfill a target of large customer demand.



Nov-2018: Nuritas introduced PeptAIde, the bioactive ingredient discovered and delivered through artificial intelligence. The launched product would aim to discover and commercially advance food-derived, natural bioactive peptides for health benefits.



Jun-2018: Mazza signed an agreement with BASF, a global chemical company. Through this agreement, Mazza would deliver BASF with particular plant extract to advance the latest solutions for cosmetic applications.



Feb-2018: Nuritas collaborated with Nestle, a food and beverage company. Through this collaboration, both companies would be aimed to find bioactive peptide networks within particular target areas of notable value.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Fiber



• Vitamins



• Minerals



• Carotenoids & Antioxidants



• Plant Extracts



• Omega 3 PUFA



• Probiotics



• Others



By Application



• Functional Food & Beverage



• Dietary Supplements



• Clinical Nutrition



• Personal Care



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• BASF SE



• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company



• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.



• Mazza Innovation Ltd (Sensient Technologies Corporation)



• Ingredion Incorporated



• Nuritas Limited



• Cargill, Incorporated



• Sabinsa Corporation (Sami-Sabinsa Group Ltd.)



• Owen Biosciences Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422803/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



