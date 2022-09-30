Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Research Report 2022: Acquisition of Disruptive Technologies will be the Key to Driving Growth
This report on global bioanalytical testing services identifies some of the leading growth opportunity areas in terms of customized bioassay and biomarker testing services, highlighting the growing trend of CRO subcontracting to specifically cater to the specialized drug development and accuracy needs.
As the pharma market recovers from the debilitating impact of COVID-19 on the drug discovery and development pipelines, there is an increasing requirement for outsourcing services in the form of contract research organizations (CROs) and contract development & manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), which is likely to drive the already strong drug development activities.
Bioanalytical testing is one of the core aspects of drug development. The testing modules include biomarker testing, immunogenicity testing, toxicology, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD). These modules essentially cover the entire value chain of drug development.
Service providers adopt integrated systems and technologies, such as robotic automation, laboratory information management systems (LIMS), advanced mass spectrometry, and bioassays, to facilitate sensitivity and accuracy in the analysis of samples. With the advent of innovative biologics and biosimilars, including novel mRNA therapies, there is a constant requirement for bioanalytical testing services, which continues to provide opportunities to service providers such as full-service CROs, central laboratory vendors, and laboratory research CROs and CDMOs across the globe.
In light of growing innovation, there is a strong reliance on fit-for-purpose drug testing and quality-by-design methodologies, which ensure a step-by-step drug development approach, thus increasing success rates and providing pharma/biotech sponsors with a crucial competitive advantage.
In addition, the market is witnessing a simultaneous adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based LIMS solutions, which work hand in hand with the drug development activities for petabyte-scale data management (genomics/proteomics data sets).
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
How is the bioanalytical testing services market expected to grow through the forecast period?
What are key trends driving and restricting the outsourcing of bioanalytical testing services?
What are the regional trends shaping bioanalytical testing services? Which are the high-growth regions?
What are the key strategies that global stakeholders are adopting to better serve customers while ensuring growth?
What are the notable investment trends that are helping market players align themselves to industry needs?
What are the key growth opportunities for CROs, sponsors, and technology participants in the ecosystem?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Bioanalytical Testing Services
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Market Overview and Segmentation
Key Market Definitions and Segmentation by Type of Testing Services
Bioanalytical Testing Services across Drug Value Chain
Key Trends Analysis by Service Type and Methodology
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Rising Trend of Outsourcing of Bioanalytical Testing
Evolving Vendor Landscape
Investment Trends
Increasing Capacity through Facility Expansions
Building Bioanalytical Expertise through Acquisitions
Partnerships for Technology Access
Key Growth Metrics
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast - Global
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Share by Type of Testing Services
Revenue Share Analysis by Type of Testing Services
Revenue Share by Large Molecule versus Small Molecules
Revenue Share Analysis by Large Molecule vs. Small Molecules
Revenue Share by Region
Revenue Share Analysis by Region
Competitive Environment
Key Competitors by Region
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Bioanalytical Characterization of mRNA Therapeutics
Growth Opportunity 2 - Customized Biomarker Assay Development for CGT Testing
Growth Opportunity 3 - Sub-contracting to Specialty CROs for Oncology Pipeline
Growth Opportunity 4 - Cloud-enabled LIMS for DMPK Profiling
4. Next Steps
