U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,175.33
    -4.43 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,128.91
    +74.97 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,208.07
    +7.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.41
    +0.19 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.23
    -0.65 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.10
    -50.70 (-2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -1.18 (-5.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    -0.0076 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5340
    +0.1380 (+4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    -0.0159 (-1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0050
    +2.4010 (+1.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,672.23
    -177.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.52
    +4.66 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.12
    +80.96 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Global Biocompatible Materials Strategic Business Report 2023: Potential Role of 4D Printing Technology in Healthcare to Support Demand for Biocompatible Materials

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Biocompatible Materials

Global Market for Biocompatible Materials
Global Market for Biocompatible Materials

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biocompatible Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Biocompatible Materials estimated at US$138.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$448.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polymeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17% CAGR and reach US$208.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR

The Biocompatible Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -

  • AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation

  • BASF SE

  • Celanese Corporation

  • Collagen Solutions Plc

  • Corbion N.V

  • Exactech

  • Morgan Technical Ceramics

  • Nobel Biomaterials

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

199

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$138.8 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$448.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

15.8%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Biocompatible Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • An Introduction to Biocompatible Materials

  • Biocompatible Materials Market: Prospects & Outlook

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Biocompatible 3D Printing Transforms Healthcare Industry, Driving Need for Biomaterials

  • GLOBAL 3D Printing Healthcare Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

  • Potential Role of 4D Printing Technology in Healthcare to Support Demand for Biocompatible Materials

  • Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Size (in US$ Million) for 2021, 2023 and 2025

  • Advances in Biomedical Technologies Fuel Demand for Biocompatible Materials

  • Organic Piezoelectric Biomaterials for Biomedical Applications

  • New Materials for Orthopedic Applications

  • Growing Needs of Drug Delivery Systems Fuel Demand for Biomaterials

  • Biocompatible Materials Important for Cosmetic Implants

  • Wound Dressing Applications Increasingly Turn to Biomaterials

  • Tissue Engineering: Role of Biocompatible Materials

  • Pharmaceutical Excipients Demand for Spur Market Growth

  • Natural Polymers Find Growing Use in Medical Applications

  • Growing Preference for Metallic Biomaterials

  • Innovations & Advancements in Biocompatible Materials to Boost Market Prospects

  • Challenges Facing Biocompatible Materials Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/360vsb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories