Global Biodegradable Diapers Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Diapers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodegradable diapers market reached a value of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

A diaper is an absorbent item used by babies or adults to defecate and urinate without going to the toilet. They are made from either non-biodegradable petrochemical-based materials and plastics or from biodegradable fibers such as cotton, bamboo, starch, etc

Rising environment concerns represents a key factor driving the demand of diapers. Unlike biodegradable diapers, traditional diapers do not degrade well in a landfill. Moreover, they can take around hundreds of years to decompose. The huge amount of untreated waste added to the landfills every year through plastic diapers can also pollute the groundwater.

Additionally, disposable diapers also consist of several chemicals that can have a negative impact on health. These include dioxins, sodium polyacrylate, tributyl-tin, volatile organic compounds, dyes, fragrances, etc. These chemicals may cause itching and various health problems such as damaged immunity, hormone interferences, cancer, respiratory problems etc. Rising awareness on the negative impact of these chemicals is also driving consumers to shift towards biodegradable diapers which are made up of natural materials. Some of the other major factors driving the market include increasing awareness about personal hygiene, decreasing mortality rate among infants, rising demand for adult diapers, increasing government initiatives, etc

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global biodegradable diapers market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on raw material, end-user and distribution channel

Breakup by Raw Material:

  • Cotton/ Wood pulp

  • Bamboo

  • Starch

  • Others

Cotton/ Wood pulp currently dominates the market, holding the largest share

Breakup by End-User:

  • Babies

  • Adults

Baby diapers currently dominate the market, holding the largest share

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Pharmacies

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • Online

  • Others

Pharmacies currently hold the largest share

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia- Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

  • North America is the leading market, accounting for the highest market share

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Earth's Best (Hain Celestial), Bamboo Nature, Seventh Generation, Kimberley-Clark, GroVia, Naty AB, The Honest Company, Ontex Group, Babyganics, Unicharm, Pampur, Flip Diaper, Bumkins Company, etc

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global biodegradable diapers market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global biodegradable diapers market in any manner

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global biodegradable diapers market?
2. What was the global biodegradable diapers market size in 2021?
3. What will be the biodegradable diapers market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?
4. What are the global biodegradable diapers market drivers?
5. What are the major trends in the global biodegradable diapers market?
6. What is the global biodegradable diapers market breakup by raw material?
7. What is the global biodegradable diapers market breakup by end user?
8. What is the global biodegradable diapers market breakup by distribution channel?
9. What are the major regions in the global biodegradable diapers market?
10. Who are the leading biodegradable diapers manufacturers?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Biodegradable Diapers Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Raw Material
5.5 Market Breakup by End-User
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Strengths
5.9.3 Weaknesses
5.9.4 Opportunities
5.9.5 Threats
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Research and Development
5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.10.4 Manufacturing
5.10.5 Marketing
5.10.6 Distribution
5.10.7 End-Use
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Degree of Competition
5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.12 Price Analysis
5.12.1 Price Indicators
5.12.2 Price Structure
5.12.3 Margin Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Raw Material
6.1 Cotton/ Wood Pulp
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.1 Market Forecast
6.2 Bamboo
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Starch
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Babies
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Adults
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Pharmacies
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Convenience Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Online
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Biodegradable Diapers Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Raw Material Requirements
10.3 Manufacturing Process
10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 Earth's Best (Hain Celestial)
11.3.2 Bamboo Nature
11.3.3 Seventh Generation
11.3.4 Kimberely-Clark
11.3.5 GroVia
11.3.6 Naty AB
11.3.7 The Honest Company
11.3.8 Ontex Group
11.3.9 Babyganics
11.3.10 Unicharm
11.3.11 Pamper
11.3.12 Flip Diaper
11.3.13 Bumkins Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p77b8m

