Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market growth analysis in Paper Packaging Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market - Forecast 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market - Forecast 2021-2025

The biodegradable packaging materials market is poised to grow by USD 27.09 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download a FREE Sample Report Now!

The report on the biodegradable packaging materials market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift toward the use of bioplastic packaging by end-users.

The biodegradable packaging materials market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising environmental stewardship as one of the prime reasons driving the biodegradable packaging materials market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The biodegradable packaging materials market covers the following areas:

Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Sizing
Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Forecast
Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70768

Companies Mentioned

  • Amcor Plc

  • BASF SE

  • Georgia-Pacific LLC

  • Holmen AB

  • International Paper Co.

  • Kruger Inc.

  • Mondi Group

  • PMMI Media Group

  • Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

  • Stora Enso Oyj

Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Biodegradable Polymers Market - Global biodegradable polymers market is segmented by product (PLA, starch-based polymer, and others), end-user (food packaging, foam packaging, biodegradable bags, agriculture, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Bioplastics Market - Global bioplastics market is segmented by (non-biodegradable and biodegradable), application (packaging and food service, agriculture and horticulture, CG and HA, automotive, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Paper packaging materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Bioplastic packaging materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Beverage packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Personal and home care packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amcor Plc

  • BASF SE

  • Georgia-Pacific LLC

  • Holmen AB

  • International Paper Co.

  • Kruger Inc.

  • Mondi Group

  • PMMI Media Group

  • Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

  • Stora Enso Oyj

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/biodegradable-packaging-materials-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/biodegradable-packaging-materialsmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biodegradable-packaging-materials-market-growth-analysis-in-paper-packaging-industry--emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives--technavio-301340240.html

SOURCE Technavio

