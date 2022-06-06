U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.50
    +43.50 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,155.00
    +267.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,725.75
    +174.75 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.80
    +21.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.74
    +0.87 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.10
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.47 (+2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.17
    +0.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0062 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6750
    -0.1850 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,401.29
    +1,725.12 (+5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.80
    +23.00 (+3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.84
    +103.89 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

The global biodegradable plastic market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% in the forecast period to reach USD5741.74 million by 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The growing environmental consciousness is driving the demand for biodegradable plastic among the various end-users. Also, the high-end investment in the research and development activities by the market players to make them usable in the healthcare industry and the favorable government policies emphasizing reduced carbon footprint and efficient waste management techniques are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global biodegradable plastic market over the next five years.

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biodegradable Plastic Market, By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284168/?utm_source=GNW

The traditional plastics take a large amount of time to decompose, and landfills and waste fill collected at various spots pose severe health and environmental risk to the nearby surroundings.Biodegradable plastics are easily decomposable and absorbed back into the ecosystem in comparatively less time than traditional plastics.

The rise in efforts taken by the consumers to remove the use of non-biodegradable conventional plastics and the high awareness about the benefits of adopting sustainable plastic solutions are having a significant impact on accelerating the global biodegradable plastic market demand across the globe. With the rise in the focus on improving sustainability and stringent government regulations, the demand from various end-use industries is expected to grow at a rapid rate.
The global biodegradable plastic market is segmented into type, end user industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the end user industry, the market is divided into packaging, consumer goods, textiles, and others.

The packaging industry dominated the market in 2021, with a market share of 60.40% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The change in the lifestyle of the consumers and the high demand from several end-use industries such as healthcare, food, cosmetic & personal care industries are expected to drive the segment demand in the coming years.
Novamont S.p.A, NatureWorks LLC, Futerro, Total EnergiesCorbion, BASF SE, Kingfa SCI.& TECH. Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd, Danimer Scientific, Kaneka Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Toray Industries Inc, Biome Bioplastics Ltd. are the major market players operating in the global biodegradable plastics market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global biodegradable plastic market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global biodegradable plastic market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast the global biodegradable plastic market based on type, end user industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global biodegradable plastic market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global biodegradable plastic market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for the global biodegradable plastic market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global biodegradable plastic market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the biodegradable plastic manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global biodegradable plastic market all over the world.
The analyst calculated the global biodegradable plastic market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Biodegradable plastics manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to biodegradable plastics
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as biodegradable plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Biodegradable Plastic Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Biodegradable Plastic Market, By Type:
o Starch Blends
o Polylactic Acid (PLA)
o Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)
o Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
o Others (Polyglycolic acid, Polybutylene succinate)
• Biodegradable Plastic Market, By End User Industry:
o Packaging
o Consumer Goods
o Textiles
o Others (Containers, 3D Printing)
• Biodegradable Plastic Market, By Region:
o Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Poland
Netherlands
Greece
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Vietnam
Australia
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Chile
Venezuela
o Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Qatar
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global biodegradable plastic market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284168/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improve

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus re

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Edelman CEO advice to other top execs: Beware of the 'pushback against wokeness'

    As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.

  • OPEC to Boost Oil Production: Buy These 2 Oil Stocks If They Drop

    If higher oil production pushes crude prices and oil stocks lower, you'll want to pick up shares of these two energy companies.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStoc

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More

  • Chevron CEO Sees Russian Oil Output Falling After Exit of Western Firms

    It would be difficult for Russia to overcome the loss of western technology and capital, noting that other once-large oil producers have seen output fall after sanctions, Mike Wirth said.

  • Should Investors Be Worried About Tesla?

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were slammed on Friday, falling more than 9%. The growth stock's slide came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed concerns about the economy in an email to employees, according to Reuters. In addition, Musk said the electric car company plans to cut about 10% of its workforce.

  • Workers want raises. Shippers want robots. The supply chain hinges on reaching a deal

    The ILWU, the union representing dockworkers across the West Coast, is at the bargaining table with the PMA, the group representing shipping companies. The current contract expires on July 1.

  • Joe Biden expected to ease sanctions on oil from Iran and Venezuela

    Joe Biden appears to be ready to allow more oil to flow out of Iran and Venezuela as fuel shortages force the West to take a softer approach to its political foes.

  • Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper

    Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives. In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

  • Four-day week pilot begins with 70 companies and over 3,000 workers

    More than 70 companies across the country will allow staff to work a four-day week after the pandemic "moved the goalposts" on office life.

  • Exclusive-Panicked traders step up forward Indian rice purchases after wheat export ban -sources

    India's surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries, fearing the world's top rice exporter may restrict those shipments as well, four exporters told Reuters. In the last two weeks, traders have signed contracts to export 1 million tonnes of rice for shipments from June through September and are opening letters of credit (LCs) quickly after signing deals to ensure the contracted quantity will be sent even if India restricts exports, the people said. Those forward purchases come on top of roughly 9.6 million tonnes of rice already shipped out of India this year - in line with record 2021 shipments - and may reduce the amount of grain available for other buyers during the coming months as loading schedules fill.

  • Is HP Stock a Buy Now?

    HP's (NYSE: HPQ) stock rose 4% on June 1 after the PC and printer maker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 4% year-over-year to $16.5 billion, which beat analysts' estimates by $310 million.

  • Here are this year’s Fortune 500 companies by region

    How many Fortune 500 companies are in your state?

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn drops proxy fight over Kroger's pig policy - WSJ

    "I congratulate the McDonald's team on their victory in this proxy engagement and, after much contemplation, given the company's financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger," Icahn said in a letter he plans to send to the shareholders of both companies that was viewed by the Journal. The activist investor in March nominated two directors to the supermarket chain's board and wrote a letter to its boss pointing out Kroger's inability to create policies concerning animal welfare and criticizing its wage disparities.

  • Global stocks rise on improved Chinese services data

    Global stock markets and Wall Street futures advanced Monday after the downturn in China's service industries eased and news reports said the Biden administration might lift U.S. tariffs on some Chinese imports. London and Frankfurt opened higher. A survey showed activity in Chinese retailing and other service industries shrank in May but at a slower rate than the previous month.