Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Futerro & Others

Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biodegradable Plastic Market, By Type (Starch Blends, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT), Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Others), By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biodegradable Plastic Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% in the forecast period to reach USD5741.74 million by 2027. The growing environmental consciousness is driving the demand for biodegradable plastic among the various end-users.
Also, the high-end investment in the research and development activities by the market players to make them usable in the healthcare industry and the favorable government policies emphasizing reduced carbon footprint and efficient waste management techniques are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market over the next five years.
The Global Biodegradable Plastic Market is segmented into type, end-user industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on the end-user industry, the market is divided into packaging, consumer goods, textiles, and others. The packaging industry dominated the market in 2021, with a market share of 60.40% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.27% and maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The change in the lifestyle of the consumers and the high demand from several end-use industries such as healthcare, food, cosmetic & personal care industries are expected to drive the segment demand in the coming years.
Key Players
Novamont S.p.A.
NatureWorks LLC
Futerro
TotalEnergies Corbion
BASF SE
Kingfa SCI. & TECH. Co. Limited
Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Limited
Danimer Scientific
Kaneka Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Toray Industries, INC
Biome BioPlastics
Objective of the Study:
To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market from 2017 to 2021.
To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market t from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
To classify and forecast the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market based on type, end-user industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market.
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market.
To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market.
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Biodegradable Plastic Market, By Type:
Starch Blends
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)
Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Others (Polyglycolic acid, Polybutylene succinate)
Biodegradable Plastic Market, By End-User Industry:
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Textiles
Others (Containers, 3D Printing)
Biodegradable Plastic Market, By Region:
Competitive Landscape
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Biodegradable Plastic Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (PLA, Starch Blends, PHA, PBAT, Others)
6.2.2. By End User Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Others)
6.2.3. By Region
6.2.4. By Company (2021)
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Map
7. Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Market Outlook
9. North America Biodegradable Plastic Market Outlook
10. South America Biodegradable Plastic Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends and Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
