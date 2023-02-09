U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Report 2023 to 2030 - Featuring BASF, Biome Technologies, Corbion and Danimer Scientific Among Others

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Plastics Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodegradable plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned:

  • BASF SE

  • Biome Technologies Plc.

  • Corbion n.v.

  • Danimer Scientific

  • Dow Inc

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • Fkur Kunstsoff

  • Kuraray Co., Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

  • Novamont s.p.a

  • Ptt Global Chemical Company Limited

  • Total Corbion

This report on global biodegradable plastics market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global biodegradable plastics market by segmenting the market based on type, end-use industry and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the biodegradable plastics market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Changing Consumer Preference Toward Eco-Friendly Plastic

  • Increasing Focus On Sustainability

  • Favourable Government Regulations for Green Procurement Policies

Challenges

  • Higher prices than Conventional Plastics

  • Low Barrier Properties to Air, Water, and Oxygen

  • Low Resistance to Heat

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022

  • Historical Period: 2018-2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

  • PLA

  • Starch Blends

  • PHA

  • Biodegradable Polyesters

  • PCL

  • PBAT

  • PBS

  • Others

by End-use Industry

  • Packaging

  • Rigid Packaging

  • Flexible Packaging

  • Consumer Goods

  • Electrical Appliances

  • Domestic Appliances

  • Others

  • Textiles

  • Medical & Healthcare Textile

  • Personal care, clothes and other textiles

  • Agriculture & Horticulture

  • Tapes & Mulch Films

  • Others

by Region

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Turkey

  • Iran

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6srp6m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


