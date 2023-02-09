Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Report 2023 to 2030 - Featuring BASF, Biome Technologies, Corbion and Danimer Scientific Among Others
The global biodegradable plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned:
BASF SE
Biome Technologies Plc.
Corbion n.v.
Danimer Scientific
Dow Inc
Eastman Chemical Company
Fkur Kunstsoff
Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
Novamont s.p.a
Ptt Global Chemical Company Limited
Total Corbion
This report on global biodegradable plastics market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global biodegradable plastics market by segmenting the market based on type, end-use industry and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the biodegradable plastics market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Changing Consumer Preference Toward Eco-Friendly Plastic
Increasing Focus On Sustainability
Favourable Government Regulations for Green Procurement Policies
Challenges
Higher prices than Conventional Plastics
Low Barrier Properties to Air, Water, and Oxygen
Low Resistance to Heat
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2022
Historical Period: 2018-2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
PLA
Starch Blends
PHA
Biodegradable Polyesters
PCL
PBAT
PBS
Others
by End-use Industry
Packaging
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Consumer Goods
Electrical Appliances
Domestic Appliances
Others
Textiles
Medical & Healthcare Textile
Personal care, clothes and other textiles
Agriculture & Horticulture
Tapes & Mulch Films
Others
by Region
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Rest of Middle East & Africa
