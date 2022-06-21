ReportLinker

What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biodiesel Industry"

Global Biodiesel Market to Reach US$40.2 Billion by the Year 2026



Biodiesel is non-toxic, biodegradable, and free from sulfur and aromatic compounds. Biodiesel can be used in all diesel engines, is known to release lower air pollutants and greenhouse gases, and also reduces toxic carbon-dioxide emissions. Biodiesel is made from renewable feedstock such as animal fats, and vegetable oils. The global biodiesel market is driven by the increasing need for clean and renewable fuel sources. There is rising environmental consciousness leading to a preference for environment-friendly fuel. The soaring prices of non-renewable sources of energy such as due to their limited resources are driving focus onto alternative fuels. The main factor which influences growth is the rising concern over gas emissions by fossil fuels. Government policies favoring the promotion of sustainable projects that save energy and protect the environment are important drivers of growth in the biodiesel market. Advanced biofuels and ethanol are being promoted by the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) through mandates and regulations. There is a growing demand for biodiesel for use in commercial cars to reduce usage of crude oil. Fuel oil blended biodiesel fuel blends are being researched to reduce dependence on petroleum in the transportation sector. Also favoring market growth is the continuous focus on research activities aimed at developing biodiesel products that can replace crude oil.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biodiesel estimated at US$30.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Vegetable Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$33 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Animal Fats segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Vegetable oils are easily available, renewable, biodegradable, easy to transport, and provide high heat content. Most of the companies use vegetable oils to produce biodiesel on account of its higher yield and renewability.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026



The Biodiesel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Europe represents the leading region in the global biodiesel market. The region`s large share is due to the several government initiatives and regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Biodiesel fuel consumption is on the rise in Europe on account of the government laws and programs and energy taxation regimes. The US is among the major producers and consumers of biodiesel. Increasing use of biodiesel in the United States is mainly driven by the presence of favorable legislations. Asia-Pacific region represents a promising market for biodiesel. Due to rapid industrialization and increase in demand for liquid fuel in power and transport sectors in emerging countries such as Indonesia, China, India, Thailand, and Malaysia, Asia Pacific will witness high growth in the coming years.



Transportation Fuel (Application) Segment to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2026



Biodiesel is increasingly playing a role as a fuel in automobiles, railways, agriculture, and maritime operations. Biodiesel has improved efficiency compared to gasoline and is useful for compression-ignition engines. Biodiesel is used in its pure form i.e. B100 or in the form of a blend with conventional petroleum diesel. Some of the blends of biodiesel include B2, B5 and B20, referring to 2%, 5% and 20% of biodiesel content, respectively. In the global Transportation Fuel (Application) segment, USA, Canada, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Clean Technologies

COVID-19 Outbreak Dampens Biofuel Consumption

Biofuel Production Unlikely to Stay on Subsistent Levels and

Bounce Back Quickly

COVID-19 Impact on the Biodiesel Market

Biodiesel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Biodiesel

Characteristic Features of Biodiesel

Biodiesel Blend

Biodiesel Production Process

Raw Materials Used in Biodiesel Production

Benefits & Drawbacks of Biodiesel Consumption

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Vegetable Oil: The Most Widely Used Feedstock for Biodiesel

Production

Transportation Fuel Emerges as the Leading Application Category

Europe Leads the Biodiesel Market

Biodiesel Production Trends: An Overview

Global Biofuel Production Breakdown by Bioethanol and Biodiesel &

HVOs for 2000 and 2020

Global Biodiesel Production (in Billion Liters and YoY %

Growth) for the Years 2019-2022

Global Biodiesel Production Breakdown by Country/Region for 2020

Competition

Leading Biodiesel Producers in the US by Capacity (in Million

Gallons Per Annum) for 2020

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pressing Need for Alternative/Renewable Fuels Drives Focus onto

Biofuels

Future Trends in Biofuel Industry to Impact Growth of Biodiesel

Market

Depleting Fossil Fuel Resources and Shift Towards Renewable

Energy Presents Opportunities for Biodiesel Market

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Amidst Concerns over Rising Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Demand

for Clean & Eco-Friendly Fuels Drives Growth in Biodiesel

Market

Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-

Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019

Growing Importance of Biodiesel as a Substitute Fuel in

Automotive Industry

Global Car Sales Breakdown by Fuel Type (in %) for 2019 and 2030P

Increasing Use of Biodiesel to Supplement Existing Engine

Designs in Vehicles to Boost Market Growth

Power Generation: Potential for Biodiesel as Alternative to

Conventional Fossil Fuels

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Need to Reduce GHG Emissions & Ensure Compliance with IMO

Specifications Drives Marine Sector to Use Biofuels/Blends

Aviation Biofuels to Widen Growth Prospects

Technology Innovations Promise Further Opportunities for

Biodiesel as Transportation Fuel

Emergence of New Feedstocks to Propel Biodiesel Production

Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer

Opportunities

Vegetable Oils-Based Biodiesel: Easy Modification of Existing

Diesel Engines Fuels Adoption

Major Feedstock Use in Biodiesel Production by Region/Country

World Biodiesel & HVO Production Mix by Feedstock: 2020

World Vegetable Oils Production (Million Metric Tons) in by

Country/Region (2017 to 2022E)

Global Production of Major Vegetable Oils: Breakdown of Volume

Production (Million Metric Tons) by Type (2017-2022E)

Oil Price Volatility and Shift towards EVs Presents Challenges

for Biodiesel Market

Global Electric Car Registrations Worldwide (in Thousands) for

2015-2020

Prices of Petroleum Derived Feedstock: A Critical Factor

Impacting Biodiesel Demand

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for Oct

2019-May 2021

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for

2019-2022

Major Challenges Facing Biodiesel Market



