U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,466.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,616.75
    +15.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.30
    +7.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.14
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.30
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.32
    +0.21 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,096.02
    +307.93 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.89
    +31.38 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.34
    +8.44 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Global Biodiesel Market Report 2021: Market is Projected to Surpass $50 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodiesel Market, Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Blend, Feed Stock Type, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Biodiesel Market is projected to reach US$ 50.1 Billion by 2027 from US$ 34.7 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.39% during 2020-2027

Biodiesel is a diesel fuel surrogate used in diesel engines. The feedstock is obtained from various feedstocks, including vegetable oils such as rapeseed oil, soybean oil and waste & residues. The multiple advantages of using biodiesel include its biodegradability, reduced dependency on conventional fuels, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. The government policies and tax rebates to support the adoption of biodiesel also add to the growth of the biodiesel market globally.

Also, the feedstock used in a particular country relies on the accessibility of crops in that country. For instance, rapeseed oil is presently the most prevalent feedstock used in biodiesel production, followed by soybean oil. Rapeseed oil is usually used in many European countries for biodiesel production, whereas soybean oil is used in the U.S. and Argentina.

Furthermore, biodiesel is mixed with diesel to create a blend. This blend comprises pure biodiesel, also referred to as B100, blended with petroleum diesel at varying concentrations. The blends existing in the global biodiesel market are B100, B20, B5, B2 and Others.

In recent years, biodiesel is widely used with diesel engines in many sectors such as industrial fuels, transportation fuels, and the chemical industry. Transportation fuel biodiesel acts as the significant application segment to substitute for automotive fuels to reduce harmful emissions. The increasing demand for clean energy has also fuelled the growth of the global biodiesel market.

However, the devastating COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impression on the global economy at diverse stages, and the influence is also seen on biodiesel demand. With the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID pandemic, manufacturing activities and logistic operations have seen a dip in the biodiesel market.

However, demand is anticipated to stabilize once the pandemic situation subsides and recovery of economic activities begins. Notwithstanding, automobiles and agriculture, the significant biodiesel end-users, experienced a downturn in 2020. Furthermore, the market was hit by supply chain disruptions, raw material supply, and government shortages. However, the long-term outlook remains stable.

Environmental advantages of biodiesel, easy accessibility, and the federal Renewable Fuels Standard Program have majorly added to the burgeoning demand for biodiesel.

Moreover, Brazil, located in the Middle East & Africa, has a mandatory consumption of biodiesel. Most biofuel is intended for domestic consumption. Also, Brazil has different policies and has introduced several programs to encourage the use of renewable energy in the foreseeable future, which is spurring the demand for biodiesel in the country.

In the coming years, biodiesel is the future fuel of the transportation industry, being environment-friendly swiftly paving market growth globally.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Biodiesel Market

6. Market Share - Global Biodiesel Market
6.1 By Blend
6.2 By Feed Stock Type
6.3 By Application
6.4 By Regions

7. Blend - Global Biodiesel Market
7.1 B100
7.2 B20
7.3 B5
7.4 B2
7.5 Others

8. Feed Stock Type - Global Biodiesel Market
8.1 Rapeseed Oil Based Feed Stock
8.2 Soya bean Oil based Feed Stock
8.3 Waste and Residues based feed stock
8.4 Others

9. Application - Global Biodiesel Market
9.1 Industrial Fuels
9.2 Transportation Fuels
9.3 Chemical Industry
9.4 Others

10. Regions - Global Biodiesel Market
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific's
10.4 ROW

11. Company Analysis
11.1 Overviews
11.2 Recent Developments
11.3 Revenues

  • Associated British Foods Plc

  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.

  • Kerry Group

  • Novozymes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b85sam

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Ida Leaves Toxic Chemicals, Sewage Swirling in Its Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. released sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide at its Baton Rouge refinery as Hurricane Ida churned ashore. A broken pipeline poured crude oil near a bayou that flows into the Gulf of Mexico. And a miles-long black slick has appeared near an offshore rig off the state’s coast, stirring fears of a spill.Days after the storm swept through the region, the environmental aftermath is emerging in a petrochemical corridor packed with hazardous-chemical plants and refineri

  • Cathie Wood Should Like These Energy Storage Names Even More Than Tesla

    Energy storage has long been a high-potential industry as the cost of batteries and other technologies fall rapidly and new intermittent electricity sources like wind and solar proliferate on the grid. As this industry evolves, there are multiple ways to invest in this growing segment of renewable energy stocks, including with a company like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As an early investor in innovative technologies, including energy storage, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood counts Tesla as a top holding in her ARK Innovation ETF.

  • Exxon Taps Strategic Oil Reserve After Ida Shuts Gulf Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to revive gasoline production in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida left much of the devastated state’s refining and oil production offline. Authorization to take 1.5 million barrels of crude from the government’s emergency stockpiles came after President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. would use all the tools at its disposal to increase the availability of gasoline and ease pressure on prices at the pump.“This is the f

  • Chevron Makes Pact with Bunge to Join Chase for Renewable Diesel

    (Bloomberg) -- Booming demand for renewable diesel is prompting another agriculture-energy tie-up, with Chevron Corp. and Bunge Ltd. striking a pact to turn soybeans into less polluting fuel.The proposed venture between the fossil-fuel giant and the world’s top oilseed processor marks the latest collaboration between oil and agriculture as traditional energy producers seek to secure raw materials needed to make more climate-friendly fuel. Renewable diesel is viewed as a growth area for both indu

  • Climate NGOs in Germany threaten legal action against VW, Daimler, BMW

    Greenpeace and German environmental NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) will take legal action against Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, and gas and oil firm Wintershall Dea if they do not step up their policies to tackle climate change, they said on Friday. The cases would be modelled on one brought against Royal Dutch Shell in the Netherlands last year arguing the company's lack of climate action constituted a failure in its duty of care to citizens, which led to a court ruling in May mandating the company to reduce its CO2 output by 45% from 2019 levels by 2030.

  • Minnesota home for sale stuffed with preserved animals

    Who needs a zoo when you have this nearly $1.5 million Cold Spring house? Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: A Minnesota home's Zillow listing, first flagged to us by Racket, is going viral for its unique interior design — namely, its hundreds of stuffed and preserved animals. You've got to see it to believe it. This taxidermy collection has giraffes, elephants, a polar bear, monkeys and zebras, plus an entire room of teddy bears. Details

  • U.S. vows to keep gasoline flowing as oil rigs slow to restart after Ida

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. oil and gas companies strained on Thursday to get offshore operations up and running after Hurricane Ida, and the White House authorized a release of emergency fuel stocks as the extent of the storm's damages became more apparent. Ida's 150-mile-per-hour (240 kph) winds delivered a direct hit to U.S. energy infrastructure. Most of the Gulf of Mexico's oil and gas output remained offline as energy firms struggled to complete aerial surveys and return workers offshore.

  • Activists fought rounding up U.S. wild horses. Then came drought and climate change

    The roundups, made necessary by the devastating effects of wildfire and drought, show how climate change is endangering the iconic wild horses, livestock and other wildlife, according to ranchers, activists and the U.S. government. The dire situation on Western lands has led to unprecedented dialogue between horse rights activists, the cattle industry and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which is charged with providing federal protection for wild horses. Horse defenders have long hated the helicopter-led roundups, where wild horses are herded into corrals and then brought to long-term grazing facilities, mostly in the Midwest.

  • New York picks up the pieces from catastrophic flooding as Storm Ida leaves 43 dead

    The fatalities included a two-year-old boy and a number of people who were swept away in submerged cars

  • Lumber prices are down 74%. But this could drive them up again

    If sidelined DIYers rush back to Lowe’s now that lumber prices are low, it could send prices soaring again.

  • Brickell Finally Clearing Up After Being Flooded By Thursday's Storms

    CBS4's Bobeth Yates has the latest.

  • Vehicles Seen Submerged on Queens Highway During Deadly Flash Floods in New York

    At least 13 people were reported dead in New York City following record setting rainfall and flash flooding that overwhelmed the local transport system and filled homes and businesses with water on the night of September 1.On Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service issued the first ever “flash flood emergency” for New York City. Officials reported record rainfall in Central Park, where over 3 inches of rain fell in an hour, between 8.51 pm and 9.51 pm.Late on Wednesday, New York mayor Bill De Blasio declared a state of emergency in the city, and authorities instituted a travel ban overnight.This video, taken on along the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Woodside, Queens, shows cars submerged in floodwater. Credit: Mikael Kaya via Storyful

  • Orea Announces New Montagne d'Or Project Design with Significantly Reduced Environmental Impact

    Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQX: OREAF) (FSE: 3CG) is pleased to announce an optimised project design with a remarkable reduction in the environmental impact of the Montagne d'Or Gold Project, located in French Guiana, France. In response to the public debate held in 2018, the Montagne d'Or joint venture (owned 44.99% by Orea and 55.01% by operator Nord Gold plc) (the "JV") has selected a new project design based on Best Available Techniques ("BAT") resulting in a 32% reduction in

  • New York deals with the aftermath of Ida, Paramount delays new Top Gun again, FTC comes down on Mcflurry machines

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • TransAlta Renewables Announces the Acquisition of a Fully Contracted 122 MW Solar Portfolio in North Carolina

    TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of a 122 MW portfolio of operating solar facilities located in North Carolina (collectively, "North Carolina Solar").

  • BMW Group's Neue Klasse lineup to focus on circular economy to achieve reduction in CO2 emissions

    The BMW Group announced Thursday its intentions to commit to a 50% reduction from 2019 levels in global carbon dioxide emissions during the use-phase of its vehicles by 2030, as well as a 40% reduction in emissions during the life cycle of the vehicle. Announced in March, the BMW "New Class" is a reboot of a line of sedans and coupes the German automaker produced from 1962-1977, a line that established BMW's identity as a sports car manufacturer. The new line will feature "a completely redefined IT and software architecture, a new generation of high-performance electric drivetrains and batteries and a radically new approach to sustainability across the entire vehicle life cycle," according to the company.

  • Crews Make Progress on Lassen Fire Burning in Marin County, California

    The Lassen Fire burning in Marin County, California, prompted evacuations for parts of the county on September 1.This footage filmed by Carl Lenox, who said it was taken a couple miles from his house in Lucas Valley, shows smoke rising in the distance.Fire crews were able to hold the fire at 30 acres as the blaze reached 80 percent containment, according to an update from the Marin County Fire on Wednesday afternoon. Residents were advised to continue avoiding the area. Credit: Carl Lenox via Storyful

  • Aerial View of Chaparral Fire Shows 'Jaw-Dropping' Conditions in Southwestern California

    The Chaparral Fire burning in California’s Riverside and San Diego counties reached 1,427 acres (about 2 square miles) on September 1, according to official reports.This aerial video, posted on September 1 by Cal Fire, shows a “jaw dropping view” over the Chaparral Fire as it consumes a hill.The fire was at 80 percent containment as of September 1. Credit: CAL FIRE/FC Tim Rodriguez via Storyful

  • New York City Highways Under Water During Unprecedented Flash Flood Emergency

    New York City’s transportation system buckled on the evening of September 1, as intense rain led to flash flooding in subways and along highways.As the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the northeast on Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued its first ever “flash flood emergency” for New York City.This video, taken on the Upper East Side, shows flooding along the FDR highway, as cars and emergency vehicles attempt to navigate the water. Credit: Robyn Shepherd via Storyful