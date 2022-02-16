U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.07
    +69.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,988.84
    +422.67 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,139.76
    +348.84 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.46
    +55.67 (+2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.48
    +0.41 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.60
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1358
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6820
    +0.0860 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,281.90
    +1,757.66 (+4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.66
    +28.08 (+2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,433.67
    +568.48 (+2.12%)
     

Global Bioelectric Medicine Market (2020 to 2030) - by Product Type, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Bioelectric Medicine Market

Global Bioelectric Medicine Market
Global Bioelectric Medicine Market

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioelectric Medicine Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioelectric medicine market will reach $39.06 billion by 2030, growing by a revised CAGR of 7.3% over 2020-2030 driven by growing geriatric population and rising acceptance of bioelectric medicines.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global bioelectric medicine market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global bioelectric medicine market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, End User, and Region.

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Implantable Bioelectric Medicine

  • Cardiac Pacemaker

  • Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)

  • Spinal Cord Stimulators (split into Chronic Pain, Failed Back Syndrome (FBSS), Ischemia by application)

  • Cochlear Implants

  • Deep Brain Stimulators (split into Parkinson's Disease, Tremor, Depression, Other Deep Brain Stimulation Applications by application)

  • Vagus Nerve Stimulators

  • Sacral Nerve Stimulators (split into Urinary Incontinence and Fecal Incontinence by application)

  • Retinal Implants

  • Other Implantable Bioelectric Medicines

  • Non-invasive Bioelectric Medicine

  • Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators

  • Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

  • Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy

  • Other Non-invasive Bioelectric Medicines

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Research Institutes

  • Individual Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

  • APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

  • South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

  • MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global bioelectric medicine market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type
3.1 Market Overview by Product Type
3.2 Implantable Bioelectric Medicine
3.2.1 Cardiac Pacemaker
3.2.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Icd)
3.2.3 Spinal Cord Stimulators
3.2.4 Cochlear Implants
3.2.5 Deep Brain Stimulators
3.2.6 Vagus Nerve Stimulators
3.2.7 Sacral Nerve Stimulators
3.2.8 Retinal Implants
3.2.9 Other Implantable Bioelectric Medicines
3.3 Non-Invasive Bioelectric Medicine
3.3.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators
3.3.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Tms)
3.3.3 Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy
3.3.4 Other Non-Invasive Bioelectric Medicines

4 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user
4.1 Market Overview by End-user
4.2 Hospitals and Clinics
4.3 Research Institutes
4.4 Individual Users

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
5.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2030
5.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country
5.2.1 Overview of North America Market
5.2.2 U.S.
5.2.3 Canada
5.2.4 Mexico
5.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country
5.3.1 Overview of European Market
5.3.2 Germany
5.3.3 Uk
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 Spain
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.3.8 Rest of European Market
5.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country
5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
5.4.2 Japan
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Australia
5.4.5 India
5.4.6 South Korea
5.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
5.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country
5.5.1 Argentina
5.5.2 Brazil
5.5.3 Chile
5.5.4 Rest of South America Market
5.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country
5.6.1 Uae
5.6.2 Saudi Arabia
5.6.3 South Africa
5.6.4 Other National Markets

6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Overview of Key Vendors
6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
6.3 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Cochlear Limited

  • Electrocore, Inc.

  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

  • Livanova plc

  • Medtronic plc

  • Neurometrix, Inc

  • Nevro Corp.

  • Nuvectra Corporation

  • Omron Corporation

  • Pixium Vision

  • Second Sight Medical Products Inc

  • Setpoint Medical

  • Sonova Holding Ag

  • St. Jude Medical, Inc.

  • Stimwave LLC

7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market
7.2 Critical Success Factors (Csfs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lg8ify

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Ahead of Earnings

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got another lift on Tuesday morning when investment bank Piper Sandler predicted -- on the day before fourth-quarter earnings arrive -- that Nvidia will deliver a "significant beat and raise," as StreetInsider.com reported this morning. "Overall, demand [for Nvidia's chips] continues to be strong for gaming given the adoption of RTX GPUs with ray tracing," Piper Sandler said this morning. In short, Piper Sandler is predicting that Nvidia will exceed expectations for 48% quarterly revenue growth and 58% earnings growth in its fourth-quarter report.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • Toast stock falls more than 11% after wider quarterly loss

    Shares of Toast Inc. fell more than 11% in the extended session Tuesday after the restaurant-focused payments company reported a mixed quarter, showing a wider per-share loss in the fourth quarter than Wall Street expected but higher revenue. Toast said it earned $2 million, swinging from a net loss of $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. That resulted in a diluted per-share loss of 23 cents a share, compared with a loss of 31 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 111% to $512

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 84%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Will Higher Interest Rates Mean Lower Dividends for These 3 Mortgage REITs?

    Mortgage REITs sport incredibly high dividend yields, but how vulnerable are those yields to rising interest rates?

  • ViacomCBS Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast But Adds Record 9.4M Streaming Subscribers To Hit 56M

    ViacomCBS missed Wall Street forecasts for earnings per share in the fourth quarter, but added a record 9.4 million streaming subscribers and smashed revenue projections. Wall Street analysts had expected earnings of 43 cents, but they came in at 26 cents on an adjusted, diluted basis compared with $1.04 in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue of […]

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceThe world’s richest man don