Global Bioenergy With Carbon Capture And Storage Market Report 2022: Government Support for R&D Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioenergy With Carbon Capture And Storage Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By End Use, By Technology, By Form of Energy, By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioenergy with carbon capture and storage market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for biofuels and a surge in the production of biofuels to obtain energy from biomass.

Fossil fuel combustion emits a considerable amount of carbon during various forms of electricity generation. Carbon capture and storage is used to reduce carbon emissions or to use them in a way that do not harm the environment. Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage is a beneficial technology that removes carbon from the atmosphere while producing renewable energy in the form of heat, electricity, and transportation fuels.

When the residues and byproducts of forestry, agriculture, and organic wastes are treated, the CO2 emitted from the process, along with other CO2 emissions, can be caught and utilized in other chemical processes or stored underground. Carbon dioxide generated by plants during photosynthesis cannot be re-emitted, but must be stored underground or in plant products. As a result, carbon is removed from the environment, which helps in the reduction of global warming.

Fuel demand has increased due to rising need for power generation and consumption. Due to increasing concerns about excessive fuel use, the demand for biofuels is increasing. To balance production and consumption, various methods of bio-fuel generation are used, and thus biofuels' growing demand is driving the growth of the global bioenergy with carbon capture and storage market in the next five years.

Due to exhaustive fossil fuels, the higher demand for power generation, environmental degradation, loss of non-renewable resources, etc. biofuels are higher in demand and require higher production to satisfy the growing population's demands. Moreover, bio-fuels production and storage have a lot of room for improvement in terms of reducing the cost of fuel for the consumers. Thus, demands for efficient and nature friendly fuels for the power generation supports the growth of the global bioenergy with carbon capture and storage market in the next five years.

Although some biofuel production is natural, its utilization and increasing production require technological advancements in manufacturing units, chemical procedure conductions, and engine re-modelings so that biofuels can be used instead of fossil fuels. For example, specifically built electric automobiles are made that run on electricity rather than oil or petroleum products. The government is assisting research groups and market companies in investing in research and new product development so that more industrial processes and manufacturing units can operate on bio-fuels and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

The global bioenergy with carbon capture and storage market segmentation is based on end use, technology, form of energy, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on end use, the market is divided into ethanol production, pulp & paper mills, cement production, biogas production, electrical power plants, and heat power plants. Ethanol production is expected to hold the largest share in the global bioenergy with carbon capture and storage market during the forecast period, owing to the higher growth of agricultural fields of food grains and use of ethanol as a fossil fuel in vehicles.

Report Scope:

In this report, global bioenergy with carbon capture and storage market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Bioenergy With Carbon Capture And Storage Market, By End Use:

  • Ethanol Production

  • Pulp & Paper Mills

  • Cement Production

  • Biogas Production

  • Electrical Power Plants

  • Heat Power Plants

Bioenergy With Carbon Capture And Storage Market, By Technology:

  • Oxy-combustion

  • Pre-combustion

  • Post-combustion

Bioenergy With Carbon Capture And Storage Market, By Form of Energy:

  • Heat

  • Electricity

  • Biofuels

  • Others

Bioenergy With Carbon Capture And Storage Market, By Application:

  • Biomass Conversion

  • Carbon Storage

Bioenergy With Carbon Capture And Storage Market, By Region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage Market Outlook

7. North America Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage Market Outlook

9. Europe Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage Market Outlook

10. South America Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Company Profiles

15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Drax Group

  • FS-Fueling Sustainability

  • Sekab BioFuels & Chemicals AB

  • Chevron Corporation

  • Schlumberger New Energy

  • Clean Energy Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xj813

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


