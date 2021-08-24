Global Bioenergy Market Trends and Forecasts 2021-2025: Growing Need for Renewable Clean Fuel Drives Growth
The bioenergy market is poised to grow by $42.54 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period.
This report on the bioenergy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Key Trends
The market is driven by increasing concerns about the environment and energy security and rising need for renewable clean fuel.
This study identifies supportive government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the bioenergy market growth during the next few years.
