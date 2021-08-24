U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

Global Bioenergy Market Trends and Forecasts 2021-2025: Growing Need for Renewable Clean Fuel Drives Growth

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioenergy Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The bioenergy market is poised to grow by $42.54 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period.

This report on the bioenergy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Key Trends

  • The market is driven by increasing concerns about the environment and energy security and rising need for renewable clean fuel.

  • This study identifies supportive government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the bioenergy market growth during the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cooking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • A2A Spa

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • BP Plc

  • Hitachi Zosen Corp.

  • MVV Energie AG

  • Orsted AS

  • Petroleo Brasileiro SA

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jfazl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bioenergy-market-trends-and-forecasts-2021-2025-growing-need-for-renewable-clean-fuel-drives-growth-301361563.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

