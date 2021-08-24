Global Bioenergy Market Trends and Forecasts 2021-2025: Growing Need for Renewable Clean Fuel Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioenergy Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bioenergy market is poised to grow by $42.54 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period.

This report on the bioenergy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Key Trends

The market is driven by increasing concerns about the environment and energy security and rising need for renewable clean fuel.

This study identifies supportive government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the bioenergy market growth during the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cooking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

A2A Spa

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BP Plc

Hitachi Zosen Corp.

MVV Energie AG

Orsted AS

Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

