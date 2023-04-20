Global Bioengineered Protein Drugs Markets Report 2023: A $521.3 Billion Market by 2027 Featuring AbbVie, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Merck and Sanofi

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Bioengineered Protein Drugs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioengineered protein drugs market was estimated to have been worth $327.6 billion in 2021. Between 2022 and 2027, the bioengineered protein drugs market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%, leading to a market value of $521.3 billion in 2027.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) Co., Pfizer Inc., Merck and Co., and Sanofi S.A.

An aging population with a myriad of chronic diseases, the need for more effective and targeted therapeutics, and continuous innovation in bioengineered protein drugs are driving the bioengineered protein drugs market.



Bioengineered protein drugs are widely used due to their high specificity, enhanced efficacy, affinity, solubility, and low toxicity. Advances in protein synthesis have increased the complexity of bioengineered proteins being produced for therapeutic purposes.

Continued development in protein drug manufacturing technologies, growing incidence of chronic diseases, the larger elderly population, improved protein-based drug efficacy, and advancements in drug delivery systems will boost the bioengineered protein drugs market. Innovations in protein drugs are accelerating quickly.

For example, in the last two years (2021 and 2022), 43 of 112, or 38.4% of all novel drug and biological product approvals, were for bioengineered protein drugs. The presence of high unmet needs and the vast potential for innovation offers tremendous growth potential for the market.



The cost of developing and producing bioengineered protein drugs is dramatically higher than for conventional (small molecule) medications and involves lengthy complex manufacturing processes and stringent regulatory requirements. The market is less susceptible to generic competition than small molecule drugs.

Large molecule or protein drugs do not have the same kind of generic competition as small molecule drugs and have a longer shelf-life in terms of patent protection. Over the past three decades, bioengineered protein drugs have revolutionized the treatment of infectious diseases, cancer, and chronic immunological diseases.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are focused on developing and manufacturing novel bioengineered protein drugs for cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other life-threatening disease treatments. This is evidenced by the growing competition in the bioengineered protein drugs market.



Report Scope



This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for bioengineered protein drugs, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their position in the current marketplace and make informed business decisions regarding bioengineered protein drugs. Segmentation is based on the drug type, disease type, and region.



Industry growth drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in bioengineered protein drugs are also discussed in detail. The report also provides information on the bioengineered protein drug market competitive landscape, features detailed company profiles, and discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the market.



The report includes:

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) from 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for bioengineered protein drugs market, and major regions and countries involved in market developments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global bioengineered protein drugs market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by drug type, disease type, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, future prospects, and contributions to the overall biopharmaceutical industry

Discussion of the regulatory aspects and standards for bioengineered protein therapeutics, newly approved products, underlying clinical trials for all phases and list of vaccines, and the COVID-19 impact on the progress of this market

Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, increasing investment on R&D activities to develop new and improved therapies, market development strategies, and company value share analysis

Identification of the major companies involved in the production and modification of protein drugs, and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Protein Drugs Overview

3.2 Bioengineered Protein Drugs

3.3 Manufacturing Technologies

3.3.1 Fractionation/Extraction from Natural Sources (Human/Animal)

3.3.2 Microbial Fermentation and Bioreactors

3.3.3 Transgenics

3.3.4 Mammalian Cell Culture



Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing and Aging Population

4.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.1.3 Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies

4.1.4 New Product Launches and Label Expansions

4.1.5 Premium Pricing

4.1.6 Collaborations and Licensing Agreements

4.2 Market Challenges

4.2.1 Evolving Regulatory Scenario

4.2.2 Accelerating Biosimilars Market



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Drug Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

5.3 Peptide Hormones

5.4 Vaccines

5.5 Fusion Proteins

5.6 Blood Factors

5.7 Peptide Antibiotics

5.8 Cytokines

5.9 Therapeutic Enzymes

5.10 Global Market for Bioengineered Protein Drugs, by Type

5.10.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

5.10.2 Peptide Hormones

5.10.3 Vaccines

5.10.4 Blood Factors and Peptide Antibiotics

5.10.5 Fusion Proteins

5.10.6 Cytokines

5.10.7 Therapeutic Enzymes



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Disease

6.1 Overview

6.2 Autoimmune Diseases and Other Immunodeficiency Disorders

6.3 Solid Tumors

6.4 Diabetes

6.4.1 Type 1 Diabetes

6.4.2 Type 2 Diabetes

6.4.3 Gestational Diabetes

6.5 Infectious Diseases

6.5.1 Pneumococcal

6.5.2 Diphtheria, Tetanus

6.5.3 Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

6.5.4 MMR

6.5.5 Influenza

6.5.6 Hepatitis A

6.5.7 Others

6.6 Blood Disorders

6.6.1 Bleeding Disorders

6.6.2 Anemia

6.6.3 Blood Cancer

6.6.4 Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

6.7 Growth Hormone Disorders, Enzyme Deficiency Disorders, and Infertility

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Osteoporosis

6.8.2 Asthma

6.8.3 Eye Disorders and Diseases

6.8.4 Transplants

6.8.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

6.8.6 Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection

6.8.7 Skin Diseases

6.9 Global Market for Bioengineered Protein Drugs, by Disease

6.9.1 Autoimmune Diseases and Other Immunodeficiency Disorders

6.9.2 Solid Tumors

6.9.3 Diabetes

6.9.4 Infectious Diseases

6.9.5 Blood Disorders

6.9.6 Growth Hormone Disorders, Enzyme Disorders, and Infertility

6.9.7 Others



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

7.1 Global Markets for Bioengineered Protein Drugs, by Region

7.1.1 North America Market Revenue, by Drug Type

7.1.2 Europe Market Revenue, by Drug Type

7.1.3 Emerging Markets Revenue, by Drug Type



Chapter 8 Regulatory Aspects and New Approvals

8.1 New Approvals

8.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

8.1.2 Peptide Hormones

8.1.3 Vaccines

8.1.4 Blood factors

8.1.5 Peptide Antibiotics

8.1.6 Therapeutic Enzymes

8.1.7 Cytokines

8.1.8 Fusion Protein



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Blockbuster Bioengineered Protein Pharmaceutical Brands

9.3 Monoclonal Antibodies

9.3.1 Market Share

9.3.2 Ten Top-Selling Monoclonal Antibodies

9.4 Peptide Hormones

9.4.1 Market Share

9.5 Vaccines (Excluding COVID-19)

9.5.1 Market Share

9.6 Blood Factors and Peptide Antibiotics

9.6.1 Key Players in Recombinant Blood Factors Market

9.6.2 Key players in Peptide Antibiotics Market

9.7 Fusion Proteins

9.7.1 Market Share

9.8 Cytokines

9.8.1Market Share

9.9 Therapeutic Enzymes

9.9.1 Market Share



Chapter 10 Emerging Trends/Upcoming Technologies in the Market

10.1 Bi- and Multi-Specific Antibodies

10.1.1 Oral GLP-1 Therapy

10.1.2 Accelerating Rare Disease Research Worldwide

10.2 Key Trends in Biopharmaceutical Industry



Chapter 11 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1 Overview

11.2 Impact on Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

11.2.1 Impact on the mAbs Market

11.2.2 Impact on Peptide Hormone Market

11.2.3 Impact on Vaccines Market

11.2.4 Impact on Blood Factors and Peptide Antibiotics Market

11.2.5 Impact on Fusion Protein Market

11.2.6 Impact on Cytokines Market

11.2.7 Impact on Therapeutic Enzyme Market



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Adma Biologics Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca PLC

Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Biontech SE

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CSL Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Grifols SA

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Octapharma AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

