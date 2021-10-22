U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

Global Biogas Market Report 2021-2028 - Growing Need to Reduce Dependency on Fossil Fuels is Forming Lucrative Opportunities

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biogas Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global biogas market size is expected to reach USD 81.37 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. Electricity was the dominant application segment in 2020 with a revenue share of 30.05%.

Shifting focus towards the use of renewable sources of energy, mainly in the electricity sector, has considerably augmented the demand for biogas in electricity applications. In addition, the growing need to reduce dependency on fossil fuels is forming lucrative prospects for biogas in applications, such as vehicle fuel. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting product demand in heat generation applications.

Sluggish industrial activities have reduced the demand for heat consumption, thereby negatively affecting the market. The shifting priorities of consumers to focus on essentials, such as food and medicines, are further affecting the product demand in the cooking gas application segment owing to the high initial investments associated with setting up digesters.

The growing trend of the circular economy, particularly in European countries, is shifting the focus of the food and beverage industries towards proper management of food waste to attain a zero-waste economy. Therefore, companies, such as Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., and Unilever plc, have started directing some food waste to biogas production to generated power for manufacturing units.

The increasing adoption of biogas in Canada drives the market in North America. Biogas production is expected to increase owing to the high demand for fuel with low emission of harmful gases and the need for a reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

Manufacturers are adopting strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to increase their production capacity and market share in the region. South Africa is expected to provide ample growth opportunities to the global market on account of rising concerns regarding GHG emission levels in the country. The country is focusing on developing its market to limit carbon emissions.

Biogas Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of revenue, the municipal segment accounted for a prominent share in 2020 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

  • Europe was the largest regional market in 2020 due to favorable regulatory policies along with high government investments.

  • However, it is likely to lose its share to the APAC regional market by 2028, which will lead the global market.

  • The MEA region is estimated to register the second-fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 on account of supportive initiatives by the regional governments.

  • For instance, the Dubai Municipality built a biogas plant at the Warsan sewage treatment plant with an aim to decrease carbon dioxide emission levels.

  • This project is guided by the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and with this strategy, the city aims to become the world's minimum carbon footprint city by the year 2050.

Company Profiles

  • Air Liquide

  • PlanET Biogas

  • Wartsila

  • EnviTech Biogas AG

  • TotalEnergies

  • Asia Biogas

  • Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB

  • Schmack Biogas Service GmbH

  • Gasum Oy

  • Agrinz Technologies GmbH

  • Greenlane Renewables

  • BEKON GmbH

  • HomeBiogas Inc

  • Xebec Adsorption Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vdoc5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biogas-market-report-2021-2028---growing-need-to-reduce-dependency-on-fossil-fuels-is-forming-lucrative-opportunities-301406677.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

