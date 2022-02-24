Global Biogas Plants Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026
Global Biogas Plants Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026
Biogas plants can convert energy crops, organic industrial and municipal solid waste, and manure, into efficient fertilizer and reduce the odors associated with traditional manure management. The most important factor driving the growth of biogas is that it is eco-friendly and produced from a wide variety of organic materials and wastes, such as crop residues, animal manure, sewage sludge, municipal/industrial organic waste, stillage from ethanol production, and specially grown energy crops. Biogas holds immense application scope in the transportation and power generation sectors. Biogas is extensively employed in gas engines for converting the energy into heat and electricity. The market growth is also governed by implementation of environmental and governmental legislations and regulations that favor biogas, especially in developed regions such as the US and Europe. Given the numerous advantages of biogas, venture capital investments are the one on the rise for biogas plants, especially in the agriculture and food industry. Interest in biofuels, on the whole, is escalating with start-ups in this sector cornering some of the largest venture backed funding. Rising cost of energy is encouraging companies to invest in building biogas plants for decentralized generation of renewable energy from organic wastes and residues. These energy recovery plants located at the site of origin of wastes also help companies eliminate waste disposal costs. Developments in the field of anaerobic digestion will also positively impact the market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biogas Plants estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $468.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $828.6 Million by 2026
The Biogas Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$468.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 10.27% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$828.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$881.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe represents a key market with 75% of the total biogas being used for the production of electricity. In terms of both consumption and production of biogas, Europe is ahead of the other nations mainly due to increased government regulation for environment friendly initiatives. The leading biogas producing countries in Europe include Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland. Biogas production in the US is predicted to grow significantly by 2030, leading to massive inflow of the renewable natural gas for vehicle along with non-vehicle applications. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being spurred by continuous infrastructure development and business expansion in the region, especially in the emerging markets such as China and India. China and India have been producing biogas at the household level for past several decades. These small plants have been using human and animal excrement as raw materials and subsequent gas generated is mostly used for illumination as well as cooking purposes, and small combustion engines on a few occasions.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Derails Biogas Projects and Dampens Investor
Interest
Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies:
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
COVID-19 Redirects Focus on Green Principles and Presents
Unique Prospects for Biogas
Perceived Correlation between COVID-19 Virus Impact & Air
Pollution Shifts Focus toward Biogas Production
Biogas Plants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Pressing Need to Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency Spurs
Opportunities for Biogas
Global Primary Energy Consumption: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume by Fuel Type - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear,
Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 2016, 2020, 2030 &
2040
Growing Focus on Renewables Benefits the Biogas Market
Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
Biogas: A Prelude
Composition of Biogas
Benefits & Uses
Global Biogas Consumption by End-use: 2020
Biogas Feedstock
Biogas Production from Select Feedstock (in Cubic meters)
Biogas Plants: A Brief Review
Steps Involved in the Production of Biogas
Biogas Plant Equipment/Components
Market Outlook
Major Regional Markets
Biogas to Amass Staggering Gains with Favorable Drivers
Strong Focus on Renewable Energy to Favor Biogas Projects in China
Policy Support Favor Growth
Biogas Plants Feed Stocks Vary Depending on Regional
Specifications
Production of Biogas by Feedstock Source by Region: 2019
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Innovations & Advancements Benefit Biogas Adoption
Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Driver
Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Prices (in US$ per Barrel) for
Years 2010 through 2021
Environmental Concerns Drive Market Growth
CO2 Emissions Worldwide (in billion metric tons) from 2020-2050
Global Green House Gas Emissions by Source (2019)
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/ Countries
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources in Select Countries
Investments Drive Momentum
Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need
for Alternative Energy Sources
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Rapid Urbanization Triggers Growth
World Urban Population in Millions 1950-2050P
Transportation Industry and Growing Interest in Biogas
Rise in use of Agricultural Residues as Feedstock
Rise in Feedstock Availability and Escalating Volumes of MSW
Augurs Well for Market Growth
Global Waste Generation, by Region (in millions of tonnes/year):
2016, 2030, 2050
CHP: An Expanding Market
Efforts to Exploit Different Aspects of Biogas Production
Facilities Turn to Upgrade to Bio-Methane
Industry Centers Efforts to Make Biogas Production More Profitable
Emerging Fuel Production Technologies to Streamline Biogas
Production Process
UNITED STATES
Biogas Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Biomass for Power Generation
The US Power Generation Capacity by Energy Source: 2019
Renewable Energy Holds Promising Future in Transportation
Applications
CNG Vehicles in Circulation the US in 000 Units: 2009-2019
Agri-Food Sector Holds Tremendous Potential for AD Growth
Challenges Faced by the US Biogas Industry
Financing Challenges Slow Down Deployment of Anaerobic Digesters
Opportunities for Biogas Projects
CANADA
Market Overview
Key Policy Drivers
JAPAN
Biogas Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Energy Power Transition in Japan: 2014 Vs 2019
CHINA
Biogas Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
EUROPE
Biogas Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Total Number of Biogas Plants in Europe: 2010-2018
Breakdown of Number of Biogas Plants in Europe by Country: 2017
Biogas Electricity Generation to Post Strong Growth
Total Installed Electric Capacity in the Biogas Sector in
Europe: 2010-2018
Key Statistical Findings
Renewable Electricity Generation in EU by Type: 2019
Number of Biogas Plants in Europe by Source Type: 2019
Total Greenhouse Gas Emissions in EU: 2006-2040
FRANCE
Biogas Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Biogas Production in Germany by Source : 2019
GERMANY
Biogas Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Biogas Production in Germany by Source : 2019
Biogas Production in Germany, by Feedstock Type: 2019
ITALY
Market Overview
Italian Renewable Electric Power Capacity by Technology (2019)
UNITED KINGDOM
Biogas Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
REST OF EUROPE
Select Regional Markets
Austria
Czech Republic
Denmark
The Netherlands
Biogas Production in Germany, by Feedstock Type: 2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Biogas Plants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Select Regional Markets
India
Indian Renewable Electric Power Capacity by Source (2019)
Australia
REST OF WORLD
Select Regional Markets
Brazil
South Africa
